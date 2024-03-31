2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Louisville RB Isaac Guerendo

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Louisville RB Isaac Guerendo.

#23 Isaac Guerendo/RB Louisville – 6000, 221 pounds (Senior)

NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Isaac Guerendo 6000/221 9 1/4″ 30 3/4″ 74 7/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.33 1.55 4.15 6.94 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’9″ 41.5″ N/A

The Good

– Adds value as a kick returner where in his college career he returned 31 kicks for 714 yards and an average of 23 yards per return

– Video game level testing numbers where his worst attribute is weight in the 81st percentile with his 40-yard dash and vertical jump both reaching the 99th percentile

– Takes care of the football with only three games in his college career with a fumble

– Able to use his speed to beat defenders to the edge and pick up first downs

– Shows a natural ability as a receiving back that can pave a role for him in the NFL

– Attempts to implement power into his game by using a stiff arm as his go-to

– Demonstrates patience on inside runs to allow holes to develop

The Bad

– Lacks the production you want to see in a college career with his 2023 season making up over 55 percent of his college stats

– Very disappointing injury history and age that will limit how high he is taken due to the short lifespan of running backs

– Not a very powerful runner consistently that can struggle in a short-yardage situation as seen against Kentucky when given two opportunities on third and fourth down to pick up one yard and failed

– Struggles to make defenders consistently miss and is often brought down by the first tackler

– As a former receiver, you’d like to see more receiving touchdowns considering he has five times as many tackles than receiving touchdowns

– On the field, doesn’t stand out as a 99th percentile athlete like the testing numbers indicate

Bio

– 23 years old (June 28th, 2000)

– 23 games played for Wisconsin from 2019 to 2022 and 14 games played for Louisville in 2023

– 273 offensive touches, 1,750 scrimmage yards, 18 scrimmage touchdowns, and 6.0 yards per carry in his college career

– 154 offensive touches, 1,044 scrimmage yards, 11 scrimmage touchdowns, and 6.1 yards per carry in 2023

– 2018 hamstring injury, 2019 hamstring injury, 2020 season-ending hamstring injury, 2021 season-ending injury where he tore his Lisfranc ligament in his ankle

– Three-star WR in his 2018 high school class from Avon, IN

– Three-time state champion in track, winning long jump (24-5 1/4) title as a junior and 100 meters (10.51) and 4×100 relay (41.28) crowns as a senior and also recorded three state runner-up finishes in track

– Played basketball in high school

– Personal finance major

– Decided to transfer from Wisconsin to Louisville because he thought it was time for a fresh start

Tape Breakdown

Isaac Guerendo for the most part did not stand out as a blocker, in a good way or a bad one. However, a few times he would show hits like this one that speak volumes to his ceiling as a blocker. Lined up to the right of the quarterback, you can see him head to the line of scrimmage where he levels 276-pound Tre’vonn Rybka. If he were to show more of this on film teams would eat it up every time and draft him higher.

The most important part of a running back is the ‘what can you do on your own?’ factor. Guerendo is met in the backfield by the unblocked edge rusher and is forced to change directions mid-play. He successfully jukes out the edge rusher, makes another defender miss with a stiff arm, and picks up the first down in the red zone. Guerendo continues to flash this great trait but this is one of the few times it is using a juke on film. Primarily when Guerendo is answering the ‘what can you do on your own?’ question it is with his raw speed.

Guerendo’s raw speed is what bailed him out of a lot of minimal gains. In this play, the ball is on Louisville’s 49-yard-line and Guerendo is met by the defender on the outside at the 50. Guerendo is able to use his blazing speed to blow past the defender despite hands being on his back trying to bring him down. His speed is what took this play from a one to two-yard gain into more than enough for the first down.



Guerendo’s ability as a receiver shows up over and over on film. His background of playing wide receiver should make this no shock. He proves to be elite on screens where he is able to use his speed and receiving ability for chunk plays. In this play, Guerendo makes two defenders miss on the screen before being brought down by the third.

A recurring theme I started noticing with Guerendo’s tape is the implementation of patience. He knows speed is his best attribute and you can see that with his desire to jump to full speed once he gets the ball. However, in games like USC, he shows the ability to play patiently and wait for lanes to develop. He debates for a split second if he should cut this outside or take it up the middle until during that split second the lane opens through the A-gap.

Conclusion

Isaac Guerendo is that yearly player who dominates at the combine but the film does not give the same impression. He is more of a project than a sure thing. Certainly, there are things that translate like his speed testing and being able to beat defenders to the edge. However, he was much less explosive, powerful, and agile than the number alluded to. Guerendo can no doubt find a role for a team as a returner and a rotational back who excels in the receiving game.

But his age and extensive injury history lower his ceiling so much at a position that has a short life span already. He flashes an ability to make defenders miss but on a constant basis will be brought down by the first defender. He has a pretty impressive track record of taking care of the football which will intrigue teams. Hardly playing at Wisconsin won’t help his case to go higher and it doesn’t help that he is still learning how to truly play the running back position so things like vision aren’t full there yet either.

Since he already has the natural athleticism, all he needs to do is be coached up in the aspects of actually playing running back and he could raise his ceiling. That sounds easier than it actually is, but, in the right situation, it is not far-fetched that Guerendo becomes a reliable starter. I think considering the multitude of concerns surrounding Guerendo, a mid-round pick is a fair assessment of his draft position this year.

Projection: Mid-Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.3MED – Rotational Player (Fourth Round)

Games Watched: Kentucky (2023), USC (2023), Pitt (2023)