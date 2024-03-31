2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: LSU LB Omar Speights

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I’ll be profiling LSU LB Omar Speights.

#1 OMAR SPEIGHTS/LB LSU – 6005, 225 LBS. (R-SENIOR)

Hula Bowl

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Omar Speights 6005/225 9 1/4 31 1/4 75 1/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.62 N/A 4.34 7.06 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10′ 31.5″ 30

*Pro Day Measurements

THE GOOD

– Compact frame that can hold up as a run defender

– Solid eyes and mental processing, tracks the ball carrier well through the crowd at the line of scrimmage

– Solid tackler, wraps up well

– Good instincts in coverage, identifies route concepts well

– Good motor and pursuit to the ball

– Great upper body strength

THE BAD

– Struggles to disengage from blocks, not enough length to keep blockers from his chest

– Below average athlete for the NFL

– Doesn’t have the athleticism to run with or cover NFL playmakers

– Wasted movement off the snap as he reads run or pass

– Takes bad angles in space

– Has trouble maximizing upper body strength due to lack of length

– Struggles to change direction, lacks short-area burst

BIO

– Originally a four-star prospect out of Crescent Valley HS in Oregon

– Was the top-rated player in Pennsylvania prior to moving to Oregon for his senior year

– Moved to Oregon from Philadelphia to live with his brother after his friend was tragically murdered

– Turned 23 years old at the beginning of March

– Played first four years at Oregon State before transferring to LSU

– Started six games as a true freshman

– 49 total starts in college

– 2019 Freshman All-American

– 2022 second-team All-Pac 12 (AP)

– 374 total tackles, 170 solo tackles, 25 tackles for loss, five sacks, four passes defensed, three interceptions

– Missed three games in 2023 with a hip flexor injury

– Graduated with a degree in business administration

– His brother Jeromy also played at Oregon State

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Speights has above-average eyes tracking the ball carrier through the line of scrimmage. He mirrors their movements well and does a nice job coming downhill once they commit to a hole.

He is a solid tackler and has plenty of strength to wrap up and take down ball carriers. He can meet a running back one-on-one in a hole and cause the running back to fall backwards.

Sometimes, he will get himself in position to make the play, but he doesn’t have the twitchy athleticism to change direction and burst within a short area. This leads to him missing tackles in space when a running back can cut.

He has solid eyes and instincts in coverage, but his limited athleticism will give him issues with NFL-caliber playmakers.

He hustles on every play and pursues to the ball until the whistle. Even when he is on the backside of a play, he will work his way to the ball which results in extra tackles for him.

CONCLUSION

Overall, Speights is undersized and lacks the high-end athleticism to be an every-down linebacker. He is going to have to earn his keep on special teams to eventually get a chance on early downs within a defense. His eyes and instincts are pretty good overall. He is plenty strong, but it will be difficult for him to maximize that strength with his short arms. He has a similar profile overall to Dee Winters from last year’s draft class, who went in the sixth round.

Projection: Mid-Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 – End Of Roster/Practice Squad (6th/7th)

Games Watched: at FSU (2023), at Utah (2022), vs Oregon (2022)