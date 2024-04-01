2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Michigan OL LaDarius Henderson

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Michigan OL LaDarius Henderson.

#73 LADARIUS HENDERSON, OL, MICHIGAN– (R-SENIOR) 6040, 309 POUNDS

SENIOR BOWL INVITE

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan LaDarius Henderson 6040, 309 10 5/8″ 35″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A 20

THE GOOD

— Has decent size with exceptional arm length for the position

— Uses arm length to quick-set pass rushers, getting hands on early

— Displays usage of independent hands, hitting and replacing pass rushers to get good fits

— Can use his long arms to keep defenders off his chest and at bay on their pass rush

— Offers versatility, having played at both tackle spots as well as at left guard at Arizona State

— Displays quickness off the ball to be an effective down blocker that can reach block

— Effective when pulling from the guard spot to kick out opposing defenders

— Aggressive run blocker that plays with a wide base and good leverage

— Has five years of experience and is only 22 years old

THE BAD

— Lacks ideal height to match his length

— Lacks the athleticism and foot quickness to cut off pass rushers from getting the corner

— Struggles playing with balance as he often lunges into blocks with his head down

— Doesn’t have the size and anchor to sit in against power rushers

— Doesn’t have the awareness to consistently pick up stunts and twists up front

— Takes short, choppy steps when working to the second level, often failing to get the block

— Ends up on the ground far more than you’d like to see

— Despite allowing two sacks on the season, also allowed 19 hurries and four QB hits

— Maybe relegated to guard at the next level, given limitations

BIO

— Redshirt Senior prospect from Waxahachie, TX

— Born December 11, 2001 (age 22)

— Ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals

— Gained 80 pounds in 8 months when he started playing football as a junior in high school, having a peanut butter and jelly sandwich every class period

— Committed to Arizona State out of high school

— Played and started ten games at left tackle in 2019

— Appeared in all four games in 2020, seeing time at both tackle and guard

— Started all 13 games at left guard in 2021

— Started six games at left guard in 2022 before suffering an injury in October

— Transferred to Michigan and appeared in 14 games with 10 starts at left tackle in 2023

— Communications and Organizational Leadership major

— 2022 team captain, Second Team All-Big Ten (2023)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

LaDarius Henderson may not have started playing football until high school, but he managed to make up for lost time. He put on 80 pounds in 8 months and managed to become a three-star recruit in two seasons, committing to Arizona State, where he would start as a 17-year-old true freshman. He saw action at tackle and guard for the Sun Devils before transferring to Michigan in 2023, starting at left tackle for the National Champion Wolverines. Henderson appeared in 47 games in college with 43 starts (19 at left guard, 24 at left tackle), showcasing the versatility and measurables to be an intriguing prospect in the draft.

When you pop in the tape on Henderson, you see a well-built blocker that has a dense frame and long arms. He also displays versatility, having extensive starting experience at both left guard and left tackle. His tape at guard is fun to watch when you see Henderson operate as a run blocker, being able to pull and locate defenders to make big blocks like the one in the clip below against Washington, leveling the edge rusher coming off the left side of the line of scrimmage.

Henderson plays with a wide base and good leverage in the run game, displaying the ability to climb to the second level and pick up linebackers and defensive backs. Watch the clips below of Henderson climbing to the second level to make a block to spring the runner into the secondary in the first clip, as well as Henderson combo-blocking the defensive lineman to work off to the linebacker in the second clip. He displayed that same skill set when he moved to left tackle at Michigan, being able to create seals in the running game, as you see in the clip below against Penn State, sealing the defender away from the ball to spring the runner into the secondary.

Henderson is an effective down-blocker. He has the strength and leg drive to clear out defenders at the line of scrimmage to make a path for the runner to take the carry off his backside. That’s exactly what we see in the clip below against Nebraska, as Henderson down-blocks the defensive lineman as the runner cuts up the field into the gap, evading one diving tackle attempt to get into the end zone for the score.

Henderson has 35-inch arms that help him establish first contact in pass protection against edge rushers and keep them at bay as he extends his arms to keep defenders off his frame. Watch the clip below against the Nittany Lions as Henderson punches the edge rusher’s inside shoulder with his right arm, extending his arm as he digs his heels into the ground to prevent the pass rusher from getting into the pocket, fitting both hands into the defender’s chest to stall his rush.

Still, there are plenty of issues that show up in Henderson’s tape with a lot occurring from the neck up. He can have trouble processing what’s happening in front of him and can be inconsistent in picking up twists and stunts as you see in the clip below, letting EDGE Chop Robinson into the backfield to force QB J.J. McCarthy to scramble, ultimately taking the sack.

Henderson also has a bad habit of dropping his head and lunging into blocks, making him susceptible to whiffed attempts. Here are a few clips from Michigan’s game against Penn State in which Henderson misses his assignment, either failing to maintain his block or missing it entirely. He shoots forward into the defender with his head down while lacking the base and punches to effectively make the block.

CONCLUSION

LaDarius Henderson is an experienced blocker who has versatility and age working on his side, but there are a lot of ugly moments on tape that he needs to clean up in order to be trusted to roll out onto the field at the next level. He lacks the awareness and the athleticism required to hold up as an offensive tackle, keeping edge rushers from winning the corner on him, so a move back inside to guard may be best for his career as a likely backup who can play both spots as he continues to develop and hopefully work into a starting role down the road.

When coming up with a pro comparison for Henderson, Le’Raven Clark came to mind as another young draft prospect who had ideal arm length for the NFL but lacked the polish necessary to be a reliable contributor early on. He was drafted in the third round by the Indianapolis Colts but has been a journeyman for most of his career, something I foresee Henderson being unless he kicks inside to guard, where he could have more success as a competent run blocker.

The Steelers could use more depth on the offensive line, and the team had a huge contingent at Michigan’s Pro Day. However, Henderson would likely be near the bottom of their options at tackle given their desire to find another capable starter opposite Broderick Jones and with a similar player like Spencer Anderson already in the fold.

Projection: Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.4 – End of Roster/Practice Squad (Sixth Round)

Games Watched: at Penn State (2023), at Nebraska (2023), vs Colorado (2022)