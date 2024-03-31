2023 NFL Draft Scouting Report: LSU FS Andre Sam

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on LSU FS Andre Sam.

#14 Andre Sam/FS LSU – 5017, 191 pounds (Senior)

NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Andre Sam 5107/191 9 1/4″ 30″ 73 3/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.59 1.55 4.14 6.83 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’3″ 36″ N/A

The Good

– Well-rounded game without any serious liabilities

– Physical demeanor, aggressively fills the alley and gets the job done

– Active against the run and plays hard, displays hit power in run and pass game

– Able to throw his shoulder and play bigger than listing, power capable of separating player from ball

– Shows fluidity and ability to change direction, quick transition out of his pedal

– Presses and reroutes well over slot against No. 2/No. 3, shows ability to plaster and stick on route

– Willing to do dirty work and take on blocks

– Shows solid technique as tackler with same foot/shoulder principles

– Closes quickly in flat against the pass

– Versatility and looks comfortable playing post and slot

– Incredible starting experience

The Bad

– Below-average size

– Lacks great straight-line speed, reflected in 40 time and can lose footraces

– Tends to shoot too low as a tackler and likes to take out legs, which makes him more prone to missing

– Needs to improve angles in the open field against the run and in coverage

– Only two years playing at FBS level, one year in Power 5

– Light impact production against the run in 2023

– One of the draft’s oldest prospects, potentially the oldest

– Game could be maxed out, and experience/age gave him an advantage over the opposition

Bio

– Career (2022-2023): 138 tackles (6.5 TFL) 10 PDs, 4 INTs

– 2023 with LSU: 85 tackles (1 TFL), 3 INTs, 3 PDs

– Began career at McNeese State, transferred to Marshall for 2022, transferred again to LSU for 2023 (initially transferred to Tulane before switching to LSU after a coach left)

– Zero-star recruit from Iowa, Louisiana, walked onto McNeese State

– Made 61 starts in college career, including time at McNeese State, spending five years there and seven years in college (2017-2023, true redshirt in ’17, medical redshirt in ’18), two-time All-Conference selection at McNeese

– 25 years old

– Played WR in high school, caught 11 TDs on 48 passes as senior, track star on relay teams, and district champion in long jump

– Older brother Aaron, who played football at McNeese from 2011-2013, died during Andre’s senior year of HS in home invasion (details are not fully known/clear) that led to arrest of three men, including a former McNeese State QB

– Switched jersey to No. 21 senior year to honor his brother, who wore No. 21 in college

– Father and grandfather died when Sam was six, developed stutter/speech impediment shortly after that he still has today

Tape Breakdown

You won’t find players with as long a road or as inspiring a story as Andre Same. Zero stars, zero offers, he walked onto McNeese State for the 2017 season and became a two-time All-Conference selection. He followed some of the coaching staff to Marshall in 2022 and then transferred again to LSU in 2023, again following coaches. It makes Sam one of the oldest players in the draft, at least 25 years old and set to turn 26 during his rookie season.

But his tape? It’s rock solid. Sam is a talented and well-rounded defender against the run and pass. He comes down and supports the run with authority, consistently filling the alley. He’s aggressive and gets the job done as a tackler.

That mentality carries over in the passing game. From his free safety spot or in zone, he throws his weight around with impressive hit power.

Sam can play in Man over the slot and erase tight ends or play Zone. His transition out of his pedal is quick, and he’s able to close and make plays on the football. He takes away the slot receiver over the middle here, leading to the quarterback holding onto the ball and nearly ending in an interception for the defense.

But a 25-year-old safety with below-average size and average-ish athletic testing is a tough sell. Sam lacks great range and straight-line speed. His angles also need to be cleaned up and he shoots a bit low as a tackler, causing him to miss. Here, his miss leads to a long touchdown by Florida State.

And though he spent only one year in the Power Five, his age and experience facing, in some cases, teenagers gave him an advantage. It won’t be that way in the NFL. And by the time his rookie contract is up, you’re looking at a 30-year-old prospect. It caps his upside, which caps his draft stock.

Conclusion

Overall, I really liked Andre Sam’s game and wanted to give him a high grade. Off the tape, he’s a solid prospect. But his age, size, and testing are all concerns and limit how early you can justify drafting him. He has a chance to work as a sixth DB/dime player and has the makings of a hard-working special teamer. He’ll make an NFL room more competitive. My NFL comp is Marcus Epps.

Projection: Late Day Three-Undrafted Free Agent

Depot Draft Grade: 6.4 – End Of Roster/Practice Squad (Sixth/Seventh Round)

Games Watched: at Mississippi State (2023), vs Florida State (2023), at Alabama (2023), vs Texas A&M (2023)