2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Houston Christian EDGE Jalyx Hunt

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Houston Christian State EDGE Jalyx Hunt.

#13 JALYX HUNT/EDGE HOUSTON CHRISTIAN – 6036, 252 POUNDS (SENIOR)

Senior Bowl/NFL Scouting Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jalyx Hunt 6036/252 10″ 34 3/8″ 82 3/4″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.64 1.60 DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’8″ 37.5″ 19

THE GOOD

– Outstanding frame; clean and well-proportioned throughout with excellent length

– Impressive level of twitch out of his stance; threatens outside track consistently

– Really nice bend for his size; turns corners easily

– Rare closing speed for edge his size; closes group quickly

– Demonstrates counters off initial rush

– Experience playing in space; adds to versatility

– Big-time developmental potential; plenty of room to grow physically and technically

THE BAD

– Limited pass-rush plan; only speed rush and inside counter in toolbox currently

– Needs to finish plays more consistently

– Very little power profile as a pass rusher

– Will need time to develop early in NFL career

BIO

– Finished college career with 162 total tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, one interception and six pass breakups

– Ended the 2023 season with 46 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss,

– Spent three seasons at Cornell; playing in 17 games and starting one

– Previously played safety at Cornell

– Started 22 total games during his college career overall

– Participated in 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl and 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

– Attended University High School in DeBary, Fla.

– Zero-star recruit coming out of high school, walked on at Cornell

TAPE BREAKDOWN

When both the East-West Shrine Bowl and Reese’s Senior Bowl extended invites to Hunt, many were left scrambling to find out who this Houston Christian pass rusher was. As it turns out, Hunt is in the conversation as one of the more physically gifted edges in the 2024 class. It starts with his pass-rush upside.

When you are evaluating pass rushers, the key is to isolate traits that are building blocks to work off of. In terms of twitch, length and bend, you can see it from Hunt working against the right tackle. The quarterback gets the ball out quick, but you can see just how smooth and explosive Hunt is. He is so loose and almost floats out there with his stride length.

Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian You isolate traits in scouting. Check out the twitch and length working against the right tackle. There are outstanding building blocks to work with as a pass rusher. pic.twitter.com/QK0233KRq7 — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 27, 2024

Once again working against the right tackle on this particular play, you can once again see everything you need from Hunt as a pass rusher. The twitch off the line is incredibly difficult to counteract. Once Hunt wins the upside shoulder, he is able to accelerate around the track with tremendous bend. Hunt’s movement skills are unreal for a player his size.

Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian Lamar is setting up a screen but you see everything you need to from Hunt working against the left tackle. Twitch, bend, closing speed. He has the goods. pic.twitter.com/FAoRxebNx2 — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 28, 2024

Choosing not to block Hunt is a choice, and not a wise one. Working on the left side of the screen, you can see his absurd closing speed. The amount of ground Hunt is able to cover is almost unbelievable. That will translate easily to the next level.

Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian Unblocked working off the left side… but sheeshhhhhhh look at the closing speed. That’s a lot of twitch and explosiveness for 250 pounds. pic.twitter.com/4DmhU79uu6 — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 28, 2024

That closing speed is also on full display in the run game. His work in pursuit is notable, this time coming from the right side of the screen. Once again Hunt closes the space quickly for the huge stop. Leaving him unblocked rarely ever works out well.

Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian Pursuit speed in the run game… closes group quickly and makes the play behind the LOS. Outstanding overall athlete at 250 pounds. pic.twitter.com/bKulm6As5P — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 27, 2024

A good way to describe Hunt is slippery. With his twitch and short-area quickness, he’s a hard player to stay engaged with as a blocker. You can see that in this particular rep working against the right tackle. Hunt gives a subtle fake outside and quickly wins to the inside shoulder. He finishes for the tackle for loss.

Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian Slips inside of the reach block, comes to balance for the stop behind the line of scrimmage. Hunt is a slippery, and twitchy, defender that has big time disruption upside. pic.twitter.com/pe728bzXCs — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 27, 2024

Whether an offense is running a screen or draw, Hunt seems to always close quickly for a big stop. On this running back draw, Hunt explodes up the track against the right tackle. He counters back inside and accelerates to make the stop. It was a crucial play in that football game on a third-and-long play.

Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian RB draw on 3rd and long. Hunt gets inside the right tackle’s chest and wins inside. Huge stop to get off the field. pic.twitter.com/Pkar1KnZnR — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 27, 2024

Just for some fun, let’s enjoy Hunt absolutely destroying a ball carrier down the field. He is the defensive end to the right of the screen. The offense runs an RPO look and hits a screen outside. Hunt continues working in pursuit, eventually getting to the wide receiver on the sideline. He lays a massive shot to make his presence felt.

Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Christian RPO screen… but check out Hunt (DE to the right) and the finish of the play. Big time hit along the sideline. pic.twitter.com/zPQkQie8DP — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 27, 2024

In terms of tools, everything is there for Hunt to develop into a big-time pass rusher at the next level. He flashes a power profile, but that department still needs to develop. As Hunt gets stronger with development, he has a chance to be an all-around player in the passing game. The biggest jump that Hunt needs to make at the next level is technically. He just hasn’t been playing the position long, starting his career as a safety. Hunt will need to have clear focus on his aiming points and overall pass-rush plan early on.

CONCLUSION

When you are talking about some of the most high-upside pass rushers in the 2024 NFL Draft, Jalyx Hunt should be on the short list. Blessed with unreal explosiveness, bend and closing speed, the former Cornell walk-on safety has a chance to flourish at the next level. He can be as good as the development he is given. Hunt’s upside is as a double-digit sack artist who could become one of the biggest steals of the draft down the road.

Projection: Early Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.8 – Potential Starter/Good Backup (Third Round)

Games Watched: vs Western Kentucky (2023), vs Lamar (2023), vs SELU (2023), vs McNeese (2023)