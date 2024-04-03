2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Minnesota TE Brevyn Spann-Ford

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Minnesota TE Brevyn Spann-Ford.

#88 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE Minnesota – 6064, 260 lbs. (Senior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Brevyn Spann-Ford 6064, 260 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone DNP DNP DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press DNP DNP DNP

THE GOOD

— Near-ideal build for a tight end

— Versatile blocker and can move across formations

— Uses 33.75” arms to displace defenders as a run blocker

— Can be a security blanket and red zone target

— Instinctual, finds holes in zones

— Uses his size to box out defenders at the catch point

— Impressive effort as a receiver and blocker

The Bad

— Not an explosive blocker

— Drops went up in 2023 with nine, could be an issue

— Struggles to separate in man coverage

— Not twitchy enough to create for himself

— No YAC skills

— He can be pushed off his initial route stem

— Older prospect with little room to grow

Bio

— Turns 25 in December

— 716 career college snaps on passing downs

— 28 career college starts

— 25 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 2023

— 95 catches for 161 yards and seven touchdowns in college career

— Also recruiting as a basketball prospect

— No significant injury history

— Three-star running back prospect out of Saint Cloud, Minnesota

— 52.5 overall PFF grade in 2023, 45.9 receiving grade, 66.4 run block, and 54.8 pass block grade

— All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (2023, 2022)

Tape Breakdown

At 6’6” and 260 lbs, Minnesota’s Brevyn Spann-Ford not only meets but exceeds the physical expectations for an NFL tight end. He’ll be able to withstand punishing hits and stay on the field. Spann-Ford uses that size at the catch point, where he shoulders his body away from defenders to make contested catches. He’ll step in front of defenders and box out with his lower half.

Spann-Ford’s primary draft value lies in his blocking capabilities. In pass protection, Minnesota used him as a 6th offensive lineman, moving him across the offensive line to fit different formations. Spann-Ford has the versatility to block from any position on the line. He has the strength to take on edge rushers while using his near 34” arms to maintain distance and control.

His hand placement isn’t perfect, but Spann-Ford strikes low to center himself and plant his feet. Most college tight ends lack refined hand usage, which is a trait that is commonly improved in the NFL. Spann-Ford isn’t the pass blocker Darnell Washington was out of Georgia, but can be seen as a discount version taken later in the draft.

Scouts will salivate over reps like this. Spann-Ford lines up outside the right tackle and takes on an outside linebacker without help. Most college tight ends would brace for impact, but Spann-Ford attacks the defender without hesitation. He uses his length to hold the rusher at the line, mirroring his movements perfectly.

Spann-Ford is just as comfortable when run blocking. His length helps him seal angles while on the move. Spann-Ford doesn’t have the hip fluidity to angle himself quickly, so he tends to attack linebackers head-on. He’s not quick enough to consistently make second-level or receiver screen blocks. However, no matter where the run is headed, Spann-Ford is sure to be giving full effort.

This time, Spann-Ford is lined up outside the left tackle for the inside zone run. He uses his length and power to move the edge rusher outside the rushing lane, creating space for the running back.

The downsides of Spann-Ford’s profile come as a receiver. He went from zero drops in 2021 to three drops in 2022 to nine drops in 2023. As a big-bodied tight end, he must get rid of his drop issue to warrant any targets at all. Spann-Ford isn’t a smooth hands catcher and will awkwardly grab at the ball to catch.

Like this.

He lacks any twitch whatsoever to create for himself. Spann-Ford’s release is slow which won’t threaten a single defender. His combine testing backs this up with a relatively mediocre 6.67 RAS score. Modern tight ends thrive on explosiveness in their routes, a trait Spann-Ford simply doesn’t have. This translates directly to YAC, where Spann-Ford is a non-threat, with 131 yards this season. If he makes it to the second level, he’ll get chased down by corners and faster linebackers.

At 24, Spann-Ford isn’t projected to improve much as a pass catcher. He’s been in a Big Ten training system for six years, which could have unlocked all his receiving skills. His athleticism is also mostly maxed out in his mid-twenties.

His athletic deficiencies are magnified in his routes. Spann-Ford struggles to separate in man coverage. His turning is slow, and he’ll drift on some route cuts. This allows defenders to play soft coverage and attack when Spann-Ford begins his cut. Even at his size, Spann-Ford can be pushed off his route stem by physical defenders. All these traits build an unappealing receiving profile.

This is a perfect example. The quarterback decides to scramble, but Spann-Ford is blanketed in man coverage. The corner plays soft coverage and smothers Spann-Ford on his route cut.

Spann-Ford’s receiving abilities are best used in the red zone, where he can box out and out-physical defenders to make tight catches.

Conclusion

Spann-Ford will never be a primary tight end or even a complementary receiving option, but he has the blocking skills to earn a roster spot. He’ll fit with any team that runs heavy packages with 12 personnel. His blocking versatility will work with most offenses. Spann-Ford’s profile is clear and simple. He’ll be a quality rotational tight end piece, with the potential to play a receiving role in the red zone. His college experience and hustle will attract NFL coaches. Towards the end of the draft, many prospects fail to even make a roster, let alone earn a legitimate role. Spann-Ford isn’t a toolsy development piece, but profiles as a stable day three pick.

Projection: Mid-Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.7 – Backup/Special Teamer (Fifth Round)

Games Watched: 2023 vs Illinois, 2023 vs Nebraska, 2023 at North Carolina, 2023 vs Michigan State