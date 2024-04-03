2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: New Haven WR Dev Holmes

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on New Haven WR Dev Holmes.

#0 Dev Holmes/WR New Haven – 5076, 176 pounds (Senior)

Tropical Bowl

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Dev Holmes 5076/176 9 1/2″ 32″ 75 5/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.49 1.51 4.10* 7.07* Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’10″* 36.5″* 12

*Pro Day measurements at UConn

The Good

– Plus athlete with speed and twitch

– Gets up to speed quickly with great burst off the line

– Dynamic and a playmaker, home run threat and changed games in college, dominated competition

– Good hands and plucks the ball away from his body; shows great tracking and body control

– Able to make catches in contested situations over the middle or downfield

– Times jumps well, able to leap and high-point the ball against bigger defenders

– Plays with bit of an edge and shows some toughness, doesn’t always go down immediately

– Shows moderate effort and effectiveness as a blocker

– Offers big-time impact as punt returner

– Versatile and played inside/outside

– Flashed when he played against better competition

– Good hand size for frame

The Bad

– Obvious lack of size and bulk

– Too easily bumped off routes by press coverage and jams

– Needs to work a little harder to get himself open against zone, finding soft spot

– Not a powerful runner who doesn’t break many tackles, trying to go around them instead

– Didn’t see much press and will need to work on hands/release package

– Spent lots of time on outside and will need more reps in the slot

– Poor RAS relative to small frame (5.65)

– Clear competition concerns and will make big jump at next level

– Doesn’t have much experience on kick returns

Bio

– Three-time Northeast 10 first-team all-conference selection

– New Haven career (three seasons): 126 receptions, 2,257 yards (17.9 YPC) 29 TDs

– 2023: 39 receptions, 563 yards (14.4 YPC), 11 TDs

– Averaged 17.5 yards per punt return in 2023 (16 attempts) 1 TD, returned 14 kickoffs in 2021 (14.4 average)

– Began career at Albany, led team in receiving in 2018 with 50 receptions for 734 yards and five TDs

– Zero-star recruit from Troy, N.Y., initially chose Villanova in August 2017 but decommitted and signed with Albany in February 2018; also had offers from Army and Navy

– Plans on becoming a federal agent after football career, in process of applying to the Secret Service

– Ran track and played basketball in high school; had 22 total touchdowns as a senior (11 rushing, 11 receiving) with three PR touchdowns

Tape Breakdown

New York’s Dev Holmes planned to commit and attend Villanova but the idea fell through and he pivoted to Albany, which recruited him heavily throughout high school. He spent the 2018 season there, leading the team in receiving, before transferring to D-II New Haven for the past three seasons.

Holmes lacks size but he was often the biggest threat on the field in school. Dynamic, he consistently ran past defenses, and 60-plus yard touchdowns for him were routine. A couple examples showing his deep speed and YAC ability when he’s given some green grass.

Holmes wasn’t used on punt returns until 2023 but he cashed in there, too. He made key plays against Pace to win the game, a punt return touchdown and late fourth quarter long runback to set up a game-winning score in a 17-14 outcome. He’s the “don’t kick to him” type.

While undersized, he has big hands and consistently catches the ball well. That was evident in his first college game against a familiar opponent, the Kenny Pickett-led Pitt Panthers. It was a 33-7 win for Pitt but Holmes turned heads with moments like these, catching the Great Danes’ only touchdown of the day. He played up against FBS competition that day, even if was six years ago. He finished things out with a terrific downfield snag in the fourth quarter.

Though he profiles as a slot receiver at the next level, most of his snaps in college came on the outside, allowing him to run vertically down the sideline. He did play some in the slot, but he’ll have to get more reps there. While his hands are strong, his catch radius is limited and there are some plays he can’t make. Examples.

Conclusion

Overall, Holmes is an exciting player on tape and head and shoulders above the competition he faced. Still, the combination of a lack of size and not unbelievable athleticism — that 5.65 RAS score stings — and the projection of D-II to the NFL level makes him undraftable. But he’s worth at least a tryout and a low-level UDFA isn’t a crazy thought. He’s more than just a speedster. My NFL comp is the New York Giants’ Isaiah McKenzie.

Projection: Undrafted Free Agent-Tryout

Depot Draft Grade: 5.7 – Undrafted Free Agent (Priority Undrafted Free Agent)

Games Watched: at Pitt (2018 – with Albany), vs Charleston WV (2023), at Pace (2023), vs Franklin & Pierce (2023)