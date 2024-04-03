2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: South Dakota State WR Jadon Janke

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on South Dakota State WR Jadon Janke.

#1 JADON JANKE, WR, SOUTH DAKOTA STATE– (R-SENIOR) 6021, 212 POUNDS

SHRINE BOWL INVITE

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jadon Janke 6021, 212 8 3/4″ 29 7/8″ 73 7/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.51 N/A 4.39 7.12 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’2” 33.0″ 18

*Pro Day Results

THE GOOD

— Has good size and height for the position in a filled-out frame

— Strong possession receiver who can make tough catches over the middle

— Can go up and make combative catches in traffic

— Displays good body control on 50/50 balls along the sideline/in the end zone

— Has inside/outside versatility playing out wide and in the slot

— Can stack defenders vertically by varying his speed

— Will work down the seam from the slot

— Running back background aids in YAC, as well as the ability to create on jet sweeps

— Capable route runner who can freeze defenders at the top of his routes

— Will fight for extra yards after the catch

— Has experience returning kicks and punts as well as playing gunner

— Willing blocker with the size and physicality to contribute in the running game

THE BAD

— Lacks true deep speed and is quicker than fast

— Isn’t as explosive of an athlete as you would like at the position

— Possesses more rolling speed that takes a bit to get going

— Has smaller hands and a shorter wingspan

— May struggle fighting off press coverage at the next level

— Rounds off his routes rather than making crisp cuts out of his breaks

— Dominated small-school competition in a run-first offense

— Will be an older prospect that needs some refining for the next level

BIO

— Redshirt Senior prospect from Madison, SD

— Age 22

— Identical twin, Jaxon, also played at SDSU and is a draft prospect with Jadon

— Played running back and linebacker in high school

— Helped lead Madison High School to three consecutive (2015-17) state Class 11A football titles

— Saw limited action in 2018 before redshirting

— Played mostly on special teams in 2019, returning three kickoffs for 45 yards while blocking a punt

— Became a starter in 2020 and caught 21 passes for 425 yards and five touchdowns

— Started 14 of 15 games in 2021 and had 41 receptions, 641 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns; also averaged 24.6 yards on seven returns

— Started all 15 games in 2022 and had 51 receptions for 774 yards and six touchdowns; also tallied 160 yards on 12 punt returns and 162 yards on eight kickoff returns

— Started all 15 games in 2023 and had 57 receptions for 946 yards and ten touchdowns while adding two carries for 11 yards and a rushing touchdown

— Agricultural Business major

— Two-time FCS National Champion (2022-23)

— 3x All-MVFC Second Team (2020-2021, 2021, 2022), MVFC Honor Roll (2020-21)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Jadon Janke is half of the dynamic duo to grace the gridiron at Madison High School as well as South Dakota State for the last several years, sharing the field with his identical twin, Jaxon, for the better part of a decade in South Dakota. Still, Jadon has made himself into a quality wide receiver prospect during his time with the Jackrabbits after starting out as a running back in high school, seeing the field early as a special teamer in Brookings before becoming a full-time starter in 2020, becoming a big-play threat in the passing game that helped lead South Dakota State to two-straight FCS National Championships.

When you pop in the tape on Janke, you see a receiver prospect with great size and body control. He has good speed to stretch the field vertically and works as a deep threat, being able to compete at the catch point with smaller defensive backs. Check out the clip below of Janke running the slot fade in the National Championship Game against Montana, getting an outside release on the cornerback as he gets a step on the coverage, making the back shoulder catch as he adjusts to the ball in the end zone for the score.

Janke displays that playmaking ability down the field throughout his tape, averaging over 20 yards per reception back in 2020 and over 16 yards per reception throughout his college career. Watch him in the clips below work down the field, with the first clip showing Janke on a slot fade against Missouri State, getting an outside release as he slows down his route to adjust back to the ball to make the catch. In the second clip, we see Janke win down the field from the outside, breaking past the defender’s face on the inside release, stacking the defender as he gets separation into the end zone and reels in the pass for the touchdown, reaching back to make the grab with the defender fighting to break up the pass for the score.

Janke does a great job working in the slot and finding open space, getting open to make plays in the intermediate portions of the field and then attempting to create after the catch. Watch this rep below of Janke running from the top of your screen to the middle of the field, which opens up against South Dakota. He makes the catch as two defenders converge on him to bring him down after moving the chains.

Janke is a subtle route runner who can freeze defenders at the top of his route before coming out of his break, creating a step or two of separation. Look at the clips below where Janke gets open against coverage, with the first clip showing Janke running an out-breaking route toward the sideline, freezing the defender as he works vertically before cutting toward the sideline. In the second clip, watch Janke vary the speed of his route, selling that he’s sitting down between the two defenders in the middle of the field before speeding up to catch the pass over the middle, waltzing into the end zone for the score.

Janke previously played running back at Madison High School while his brother Jaxon starred at wideout, and his college tape shows that running back background after the catch as well as on jet sweeps and screen passes. Watch the first clip below of Janke catching the screen pass after coming across the formation, getting a block from his brother as he proceeds to spin out of one tackle attempt, then turning on the jets to the end zone for the score. In the second clip, we see Janke take the handoff to the right against South Dakota on the reverse, following his blockers toward the goal line, where he gets in for the rushing touchdown.

CONCLUSION

Jadon Janke is a skilled pass catcher who brings a strong frame and playmaking ability to the table as a receiver who can work all quadrants of the field. He lacks true deep speed and needs to continue to refine his route running, but he has the skill set to play as a big slot at the next level while also being able to contribute on the outside should he continue to develop his release packages against bigger, more athletic corners he will see at the next level.

When coming up with a pro comparison for Janke, Justin Watson of the Kansas City Chiefs came to mind as a similar player who has a little bit more athleticism but possesses a similar frame and play style as well as background as Watson came out of the University of Pennsylvania as a former fifth-round pick back in 2018. Janke likely will go later on Day Three of the draft or sign as an undrafted free agent, making him an intriguing player to bring into a receiver corps should the Steelers look to add him late in the draft or sign him as a priority UDFA

Projection: Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.5 – End of Roster/ Practice Squad (Sixth Round)

Games Watched: vs Missouri State (2023), at South Dakota (2023), vs Montana (2023)