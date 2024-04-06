2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Idaho WR Hayden Hatten

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Idaho wide receiver Hayden Hatten.

#80 HAYDEN HATTEN, WR, IDAHO (rJR) — 6010, 209 lbs.

Hula Bowl/Pro Day

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Hayden Hatten 6010/209 9 1/4″ 30 3/4″ 74 3/4″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.63 1.61 4.22 7.17 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’2″ 39″ 14

The Good

— Experience and decorated receiver; exceptionally good production

— Good size to be a big slot

— Very good hands and adjust well all around his frame

— Very good body control in traffic and on the sideline

— Best work on the short and intermediate routes

— Zone eater and chain mover

— Goes high to make the tough catch and not afraid to go over the middle

The Bad

— Speed is adequate overall; won’t consistently win on the deep level

— Quickness out of breaks is adequate

— Change of direction is marginal; not going to shake DBs on things like whip route

— Play strength has room to improve

— Yards after the catch was limited; got what was there

— Didn’t break many tackles

— Marginal as a blocker overall; inconsistent effort

Bio

— Career: 244 receptions, 3.449 yards, 33 TD, 14.1 YPC; 3-5 passing for 107 yards, 2 TD

— 2023: 93 receptions, 1,231 yards, 9 TD, 13.2 YPC; 2-3 passing for 77 yards, 2 TD

— Two-time FCS All-American (2022, 2023)

— All-Big Sky (2022, 2023)

— Team Captain

— 2024 Hula Bowl participant

— Graduated in the spring of 2023 with a BS in Business & Economics

— Pursuing a master’s for Adult Organizational Leadership and Counseling

— Won award with three teammates at the Idaho Entrepreneur Challenge (2023) in Boise for their U-Caddy three-wheel bicycle concept adapted to carry golf clubs

— Twin brother Hogan is a long snapper in this year’s draft

Tape Breakdown

Hayden Hatten is a two-time FCS All-American receiver who played outside and in the slot. He has good size, adequate speed, and a good vertical. He runs routes on all three levels and does best in the short and intermediate areas.

He has solid quickness off the line of scrimmage in the passing game. Against press coverage, he shows solid lateral quickness and uses hesitations to avoid jams and get a clean release. Within the route, he has solid hand usage and is skilled at manipulating defenders to create space using jabs, pressing, and using an arm over when the defender is flipping his hips.

His hands are very good, plucking the ball away from his body on almost every catch. Whether adjusting to the ball all around his frame or making a play along the sideline, his body control is very good. He can contort to the ball behind him and makes tough catches going up high while still getting his feet inbounds.

Here is a sample of his receptions.

And a couple more.

Yards after the catch wasn’t great but he’ll get what he can.

Against Zone coverage, he has good awareness and does a nice job getting open in the scramble drill. The majority of his receptions were in the short and intermediate areas, and he consistently made the catch on critical downs, showing no fear over the middle of the field.

As a run blocker, he makes a solid effort to get into position to make the block.

His speed is not going to blow anyone away, and he won’t win consistently on the deep level. His route running will be particularly important to create space. His change of direction on the whip route and overall is marginal. Adding play strength to use physicality could help in separating from defenders and improving as a blocker. His acceleration out of his break is adequate overall, and after the catch, he didn’t create very often or break many tackles. Particularly, the ninety-degree cuts inside weren’t smooth.

Some blocking efforts were very lackluster.

Conclusion

Overall, Hatten is an experienced and decorated receiver who played in the slot and outside. His best work was done on the short and intermediate level, with good zone awareness and the ability to make tough catches. His hands and body control are very good, and he has no fear of the middle of the field.

Areas for improvement include developing his ability to create space and quickening his acceleration out of the breakpoint. Adding play strength would help create space, break tackles, and help in blocking situations.

His speed is a detriment, but he is an intelligent route runner. His best role would be as a big slot, possession receiver used to move the chains. He could also have success in the red zone using his leaping ability and body control. The Steelers need speed in their receiver room, so I don’t see him as a fit, but he could find a role in a West Coast scheme. He’ll have to make the team as a special teamer and work to develop to get on the offense.

I’ll give you Tyler Johnson from Minnesota a few years ago for a player comp. Johnson had speed and explosiveness questions and also had the hands and body control. He, too, was thought of as a zone winner with talent in the red zone.

Projection: Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.0 Undrafted Free Agent (Priority Free Agent)

Games Watched: 2023 – At Nevada, At California, Vs Southern Illinois, Vs Albany