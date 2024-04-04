2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: South Dakota CB Myles Harden

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on South Dakota defensive back Myles Harden.

#1 MYLES HARDEN, CB, SOUTH DAKOTA (SR) — 5107, 195 lbs.

Combine/East-West Shrine Bowl

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Myles Harden 5107/195 9 1/2″ 29 7/8″ 73 3/4″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.50 1.62 3.98 6.88 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’10” 35.5″ 13

The Good

— Played mostly outside but also in the slot

— Good ball production on a per-game basis

— Understands route combinations, reading the quarterback

— Good spacing and awareness in Zone coverage

— Used to blitz and gets downhill quickly

— Isn’t going to back down to anyone

— Takes on pulling linemen and fills gaps in the run game

— Good tackling power to limit yards after contact

The Bad

— Missed parts of two seasons with injuries

— Length is just adequate; may limit him from playing outside

— Didn’t play a lot of Man coverage

— Struggled to disengage from blockers

— Angles on the edge versus the run were inconsistent

— High tackles led to stalemates rather than taking down the runner

— Will face the FCS to NFL challenge

— Slipped off some tackles

Bio

— Career: 143 tackles, 91 solo, 12.5 TFL, 1 sack, 6 INT, 26 PBU, 5 FF, 4 FR

— 2023: 58 tackles, 31 solo, 4 TFL, 1 INT, 7 PBU, 1 FR

— 29 games, 26 starts

— East/West Shrine Bowl invitee

— Team Captain

— FCS All-American (AP, AFCA, Stats Perform, Phil Steele)

— First team All-MVFC

— Semifinalist for National Comeback Player of the Year

— Suffered season-ending injury in 2021 (left leg) and 2022

— In high school, also competed in track and field

— Studying kinesiology and sport management

Tape Breakdown

Myles Harden was an FCS All-American who played primarily on the left side as an outside corner. The defensive scheme was zone-heavy, asking him to play underneath, deep in Cover 3, and occasionally rotating to the deep half.

Against the pass, from the underneath Zone, he displayed good spacing and awareness of the receiver coming into his area. He demonstrated a good change of direction to break on the ball laterally and downhill. When playing deep, he got good and deep, had good awareness and understanding of route combinations. In Man coverage, he generally played off the ball and was solid matching up in the short and intermediate areas with a good change of direction and speed.

His awareness of routes in Zone is particularly good, with eyes always on the quarterback.

This is his lone interception in 2023.

Here, he sticks with the receiver across the field and gets the PBU.

He was used to blitz from outside and in the slot, displaying solid acceleration to the quarterback. Against screens, he gets downhill quickly to attack blockers. He displays good physicality at the catch point and limits yards after the catch.

Blitzing from the slot.

Attacking the blocker on the screen.

Against the run, he is not shy to stick his nose in to make a tackle. He is solid as the force player and will willingly take on pulling offensive linemen to close the running lane. His hit power is good, coming in with a good pad level to stop yards after contact. He will cut the edge or fill the inside gaps to make the tackle.

He does not shy away from helping in the run game.

His arm length is adequate, but it might preclude him from playing outside full time. He wasn’t asked to play in Press coverage often, with or without the jam. When taking on blocks, he struggled to disengage to engage the ball carrier. In Man coverage, his feet to match the receiver were adequate, and he would open his hips too early.

Against the run, from off coverage, and when setting the edge, his angles are inconsistent and will get too shallow, leaving the outside open. Some tackle attempts are too high, leading to stalemates rather than cutting down the runner. His arm length will cause him to slip off or miss some tackles. He missed half of two seasons with injuries.

He will creep too far inside and allow runners outside of him.

Conclusion

Overall, Harden was an outside corner in a Zone heavy scheme. He displays good spacing and awareness and understands route combinations well. He can get downhill quickly, has good change of direction, and plays with good physicality in the pass and run game. Against the run, he takes on the block of linemen, sticks his nose in on the edge or inside, and hits with good power.

Areas of improvement include becoming more comfortable in Man coverage and getting off blocks more efficiently. Being more consistent with his angles on the edge and lowering his aiming point will help him in the run game.

Harden plays with impressive toughness and isn’t going to back down from anyone. His length may make a move to the slot or safety the optimal choice and he could excel in that role with his willingness in the run game.

Pittsburgh needs a slot corner, and if they don’t get one early in the draft, Harden wouldn’t be a bad choice. His best fit is in a zone-heavy scheme, but he should also be able to manage some Man coverage.

For a player comp, I will give you Desmond King. He was known for his competitiveness and toughness in the pass and run game as well. They both read route combinations well and had good ball production.

Projection: Mid-Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.9 MED Backup/Special Teamer (5th Round)

Games Watched: 2022 – At Kansas State; 2023 – At Missouri, vs Sacramento State, Vs North Dakota State