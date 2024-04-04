2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: South Dakota CB Myles Harden

Posted on
Myles Harden

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on South Dakota defensive back Myles Harden.

#1 MYLES HARDEN, CB, SOUTH DAKOTA (SR) — 5107, 195 lbs.

Combine/East-West Shrine Bowl

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Myles Harden 5107/195 9 1/2″ 29 7/8″ 73 3/4″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.50 1.62 3.98 6.88
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
9’10” 35.5″ 13

The Good

— Played mostly outside but also in the slot
— Good ball production on a per-game basis
— Understands route combinations, reading the quarterback
— Good spacing and awareness in Zone coverage
— Used to blitz and gets downhill quickly
— Isn’t going to back down to anyone
— Takes on pulling linemen and fills gaps in the run game
— Good tackling power to limit yards after contact

The Bad

— Missed parts of two seasons with injuries
— Length is just adequate; may limit him from playing outside
— Didn’t play a lot of Man coverage
— Struggled to disengage from blockers
— Angles on the edge versus the run were inconsistent
— High tackles led to stalemates rather than taking down the runner
— Will face the FCS to NFL challenge
— Slipped off some tackles

Bio

— Career: 143 tackles, 91 solo, 12.5 TFL, 1 sack, 6 INT, 26 PBU, 5 FF, 4 FR
— 2023: 58 tackles, 31 solo, 4 TFL, 1 INT, 7 PBU, 1 FR
— 29 games, 26 starts
— East/West Shrine Bowl invitee
— Team Captain
— FCS All-American (AP, AFCA, Stats Perform, Phil Steele)
— First team All-MVFC
— Semifinalist for National Comeback Player of the Year
— Suffered season-ending injury in 2021 (left leg) and 2022
— In high school, also competed in track and field
— Studying kinesiology and sport management

Tape Breakdown

Myles Harden was an FCS All-American who played primarily on the left side as an outside corner. The defensive scheme was zone-heavy, asking him to play underneath, deep in Cover 3, and occasionally rotating to the deep half.

Against the pass, from the underneath Zone, he displayed good spacing and awareness of the receiver coming into his area. He demonstrated a good change of direction to break on the ball laterally and downhill. When playing deep, he got good and deep, had good awareness and understanding of route combinations. In Man coverage, he generally played off the ball and was solid matching up in the short and intermediate areas with a good change of direction and speed.

His awareness of routes in Zone is particularly good, with eyes always on the quarterback.

This is his lone interception in 2023.

Here, he sticks with the receiver across the field and gets the PBU.

He was used to blitz from outside and in the slot, displaying solid acceleration to the quarterback. Against screens, he gets downhill quickly to attack blockers. He displays good physicality at the catch point and limits yards after the catch.

Blitzing from the slot.

Attacking the blocker on the screen.

Against the run, he is not shy to stick his nose in to make a tackle. He is solid as the force player and will willingly take on pulling offensive linemen to close the running lane. His hit power is good, coming in with a good pad level to stop yards after contact. He will cut the edge or fill the inside gaps to make the tackle.

He does not shy away from helping in the run game.

His arm length is adequate, but it might preclude him from playing outside full time. He wasn’t asked to play in Press coverage often, with or without the jam. When taking on blocks, he struggled to disengage to engage the ball carrier. In Man coverage, his feet to match the receiver were adequate, and he would open his hips too early.

Against the run, from off coverage, and when setting the edge, his angles are inconsistent and will get too shallow, leaving the outside open. Some tackle attempts are too high, leading to stalemates rather than cutting down the runner. His arm length will cause him to slip off or miss some tackles. He missed half of two seasons with injuries.

He will creep too far inside and allow runners outside of him.

Conclusion

Overall, Harden was an outside corner in a Zone heavy scheme. He displays good spacing and awareness and understands route combinations well. He can get downhill quickly, has good change of direction, and plays with good physicality in the pass and run game. Against the run, he takes on the block of linemen, sticks his nose in on the edge or inside, and hits with good power.

Areas of improvement include becoming more comfortable in Man coverage and getting off blocks more efficiently. Being more consistent with his angles on the edge and lowering his aiming point will help him in the run game.

Harden plays with impressive toughness and isn’t going to back down from anyone. His length may make a move to the slot or safety the optimal choice and he could excel in that role with his willingness in the run game.

Pittsburgh needs a slot corner, and if they don’t get one early in the draft, Harden wouldn’t be a bad choice. His best fit is in a zone-heavy scheme, but he should also be able to manage some Man coverage.

For a player comp, I will give you Desmond King. He was known for his competitiveness and toughness in the pass and run game as well. They both read route combinations well and had good ball production.

Projection: Mid-Day Three
Depot Draft Grade: 6.9 MED Backup/Special Teamer (5th Round)
Games Watched: 2022 – At Kansas State; 2023 – At Missouri, vs Sacramento State, Vs North Dakota State

Previous 2024 NFL Draft Player Profiles
C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger QB Jayden Daniels DB Cooper DeJean LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
OT JC Latham DB Mike Sainristil DL Darius Robinson C Jackson Powers-Johnson
C Zach Frazier LB Jaylan Ford CB T.J. Tampa QB Devin Leary
CB Nate Wiggins OT Troy Fautanu OT Roger Rosengarten LB Cedric Gray
LB Payton Wilson QB Bo Nix OT Garret Greenfield WR Ladd McConkey
DL Ruke Orhorhoro CB Kamari Lassiter CB Kalen King OT Joe Alt
TE Brock Bowers OT Amarius Mims WR Jacob Cowing WR Ricky Pearsall Jr.
OT Taliese Fuaga EDGE Austin Booker CB Quinyon Mitchell DL Gabe Hall
DL Leonard Taylor III QB Joe Milton III LB Edgerrin Cooper DL DeWayne Carter
WR Malachi Corley OG Christian Haynes LB Steele Chambers OT Tyler Guyton
DT Braden Fiske OT Christian Jones EDGE Laiatu Latu DL Kris Jenkins
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry  EDGE Bralen Trice OT Blake Fisher WR Tez Walker
OT Kingsley Suamatia iOL Beaux Limmer LB Tyrice Knight LB Junior Colson
C Drake Nugent S Jaden Hicks DL Keith Randolph Jr. DL Justin Eboigbe
CB Terrion Arnold S Kamren Kinchens TE Tanner McLachlan WR Malik Washington
OT Patrick Paul OT Jordan Morgan QB J.J. McCarthy OL Tanor Bortolini
EDGE Chris Braswell OL Graham Barton WR Jermaine Burton CB Max Melton
CB Renardo Green CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. WR Troy Franklin S Beau Brade
OT Kiran Amegadjie OT Ethan Driskell DL Maason Smith OT Olu Fashanu
OG Mason McCormick DL Fabien Lovett S Sione Vaki OL Cooper Beebe
CB Cam Hart S Tyler Nubin CB DJ James WR Ja’Lynn Polk
WR Xavier Legette NT T’Vondre Sweat WR Javon Baker CB Kris Abrams-Draine
S Javon Bullard EDGE Jared Verse P Tory Taylor RB Blake Corum
DT Michael Hall Jr. OT Javon Foster S Calen Bullock QB Spencer Rattler
RB Rasheen Ali LB Trevin Wallace C Hunter Nourzad WR Adonai Mitchell
WR Rome Odunze OT Julian Pearl LB Tommy Eichenberg CB Caelen Carson
RB Jonathon Brooks QB Sam Hartman CB Sheridan Jones DL Jer’Zhan Newton
C Matt Lee S Malik Mustapha  WR Marvin Harrison Jr. QB Drake Maye
WR Joshua Cephus RB Audric Estime DL Byron Murphy II WR Xavier Worthy
DL Myles Murphy S James Williams RB Cody Schrader EDGE Jonah Elliss
OL Matt Goncalves P Ryan Rehkow C Andrew Raym EDGE Chop Robinson
TE Theo Johnson S Kitan Oladapo NT McKinnley Jackson CB Daequan Hardy
RB Dylan Laube EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma WR Jalen McMillan TE Jaheim Bell
CB Khyree Jackson RB Will Shipley EDGE Adisa Isaac S Tykee Smith
OG Christian Mahogany  EDGE Xavier Thomas TE Ben Sinnott EDGE Marshawn Kneeland
WR Malik Nabers LB Nathaniel Watson WR Brian Thomas Jr. DL Logan Lee
QB Michael Pratt RB Dillon Johnson QB Caleb Williams TE Jared Wiley
OG Zak Zinter ILB Aaron Casey WR Keon Coleman WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
EDGE Mohamed Kamara DT Mekhi Wingo WR Johnny Wilson WR Brenden Rice
RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. DL Jaden Crumdey CB Andru Phillips WR Tahj Washington
CB Josh Newton DB Johnny Dixon RB Braelon Allen S Josh Proctor
WR Luke McCaffrey OT Walter Rouse RB Marshawn Lloyd OL Nathan Thomas
S Cole Bishop DB Jaylin Simpson OT Caedan Wallace CB Shon Stephens
CB Decamerion Richardson EDGE Dallas Turner WR Jamari Thrash RB Trey Benson
TE Trey Knox LB Darius Muasau OL Dominick Puni QB Michael Penix Jr.
LB Edefuan Ulofoshio DL Khristian Boyd QB Carter Bradley LB Marist Lifau
C Will Putnam OT Travis Glover OG Javion Cohen C Nick Samac
DL Brandon Dorlus RB Ray Davis WR Cornelius Johnson RB Isaiah Davis
C Charles Turner III EDGE Javon Solomon  EDGE Cedric Johnson TE Cade Stover
WR Ainias Smith C Kingsley Eguakun EDGE Gabriel Smith TE Ja’Tavion Sanders
LB Curtis Jacobs QB Jordan Travis RB Jaylen Wright TE AJ Barner
RB Frank Gore Jr. TE Tip Reiman EDGE Jaylen Harrell CB M.J. Devonshire
S Dominique Hampton CB Elijah Jones EDGE Brennan Jackson S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
RB Bucky Irving OL Delmar Glaze RB Isaac Guerendo S Andre Sam
DL Myles Cole LB Omar Speights OL LaDarius Henderson OL Brandon Coleman
CB Kamal Hadden LB Maema Njongmeta OG Trevor Keegan CB Willie Drew
QB Taulia Tagovailoa  CB Jarrian Jones EDGE Jalyx Hunt WR Jadon Janke
WR Dev Holmes CB Nehemiah Pritchett WR Jalen Coker TE Brevyn Spann-Ford
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top