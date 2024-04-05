2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Georgia Tech LB Andre White Jr.

Andre White Jr.

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Georgia Tech LB Andre White Jr.

#3 Andre White Jr./LB Georgia Tech – 6025, 229 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Andre White Jr. 6025/229* 8 7/8″* 32 7/8″* 79″*
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.66* 1.62* 4.28* 7.26*
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’3″* 36″* 22*

*Pro Day Numbers (At Texas A&M)

The Good

– Good size and athletic profile
– Shows burst downhill and willing to meet pullers in run game, displays toughness
– Occasionally able to show hand use to discard blockers against the run
– Good pursuit and chase player, doesn’t give up on play
– Flashed ability to match up against RB and TEs underneath
– Skillset could translate to a role on special teams
– Highly experienced player, appearing in a ton of games
– Solid testing (8.39 RAS)

The Bad

– Late to key and find the ball, putting him out of position
– Needs to improve angles and tends to overrun plays
– Shows tightness in hips trying to change direction, falls off tackles
– Often controlled in running game and pushed around
– Sacks are misleading, cleanup type, offers little as pass rusher off the edge besides a bull against RBs
– Used only in run down situations, not on passing downs
– Questionable speed to turn, run, and cover
– Didn’t play much in 2023

Bio

– 50 career games throughout college
– Career: 163 tackles (13 TFL) 8 sacks, 2 FFs 1 INT
– 2023: 24 tackles (2.5 TFL) 2.5 sacks 1 FF
– Spent 2019-2022 at Texas A&M, transferred to Georgia Tech for 2023
– Four-star recruit from Harrisburg, PA, chose Texas A&M over Boston College, USC, Pitt, Oklahoma among others
– Once recorded 22 tackles in high school district championship game, breaking school record, finished with 135 tackles in senior season
– Missed five games in 2022 due to injury, battled injuries early in 2023
– 368 total special teams snaps in college career (23 in 2023)
– Part of his high school’s self-proclaimed “Darkside Defense” for the storm they’d create for opposing offenses

Tape Breakdown

We’re looking at Andre White Jr. after the Steelers reportedly showed interest in him throughout the pre-draft process. His high school days were played in central PA before moving down south to Texas A&M. After getting his degree there, he transferred to Georgia Tech for 2023, hindered by injuries and seeing only limited playing time in his final season, only 134 defensive snaps in his lone year for the Yellow Jackets.

White has some size and is willing to play downhill against the run, meeting pullers and blockers in the hole. On tape, he shows plus effort and good sideline-to-sideline pursuit after the ball. In the Texas A&M clips, he is No. 32. With Georgia Tech, he wore No. 3.

But my list of positives is short. It didn’t help that White didn’t see the field much in his final season and wasn’t used on passing downs and situations. Even on the snaps he played, he struggled to key and find the ball, putting him out of position by a step or more.

And he struggled in space to bring ball carriers down, taking poor angles and overrunning plays.

On tape, his game was quiet and his impact muted. While he picked up 2.5 sacks on limited snaps, an initially appealing number, they were effort or cleanup stuff instead of him beating blocks. Nothing that suggested he could win off the edge or even blitz effectively along the interior.

Conclusion

Overall, White tested well enough and can play a little run defense. But his tape was uninspiring overall and he had a tough time carving out a consistent role in the Yellow Jackets’ defense. He probably gets an invite to a rookie minicamp on a tryout basis but that’s his ceiling. My NFL comp is Tegray Scales.

Projection: Tryouts
Depot Draft Grade: 5.2 – Undrafted Free Agent (Camp Invite)
Games Watched: at South Carolina (2022 – Texas A&M), at Auburn (2022 – Texas A&M), at Clemson (2023)

