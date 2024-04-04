2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Southeast Missouri State WR Ryan Flournoy

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Southeast Missouri State WR Ryan Flournoy.

#1 RYAN FLOURNOY, WR, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE– (R-SENIOR) 6006, 202 POUNDS

SENIOR BOWL INVITE

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Ryan Flournoy 6006, 202 10 1/8″ 31 5/8″ N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.44 1.53 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 11’0” 39.5″ 19

THE GOOD

— Has prototypical NFL size with large hands

— Good athlete who has the speed and strength to create after the catch

— Vice grip hands help him make catches in traffic and in tight coverage

— Leaping ability aids in him playing above the rim in coverage

— Inside/outside versatile receiver that can move around the formation

— Utilized a lot on jet motion to get him the ball quickly in space

— Willing and capable blocker that sustains blocks to the whistle

— Works back to the ball well on underthrown passes

— Can be hard to bring down as a runner in the open field

THE BAD

— Lacks burst off the line to challenge defenders vertically

— Doesn’t always play to his timed speed

— Isn’t the most nuanced route runner

— Tends to round off routes, needing crisper footwork to generate more separation

— Needs to sit into his routes more and drop his hips out of his breaks

— Can do a better job working off press coverage to avoid getting blanketed

— Level of competition and learning curve could be steep at the next level

— Will be a 24-year-old rookie

BIO

— Senior prospect from Hazel Crest, IL

— Born October 27, 1999 (age 24)

— Majoring in General Studies

— Named himself the toughest receiver in the 2024 Draft class, favorite food is BBQ

— Zero-star recruit by Rivals, all-conference player at Homewood-Flossmor High School

— Committed to Central Missouri out of high school and redshirted in 2018

— Played in 10 games in 2019 and made 17 catches for 170 yards.

— Transferred to Iowa Western Community College in 2020 and was the school’s best receiver in 2021, posting 32 receptions for 545 yards and five touchdowns

— Transferred to Southeast Missouri State in 2022 and started 11 games, posting 61 receptions for 984 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, along with three carries for 39 yards and a score

— Started every game in 2023 and notched 57 receptions for 839 yards and six touchdowns, along with six carries for 49 yards and a score

— First-Team All-Ohio Valley Conference (2022-23), Team Captain (2022-23)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Southeast Missouri State WR Ryan Flournoy has had quite a journey to the NFL. Being a zero-star recruit coming out of high school, Flournoy first committed to Central Missouri, where he spent two seasons before transferring to IWCC, earning enough recognition to sign with Southeast Missouri State in 2022. He went on to become a two-time conference pick, being the team’s leading receiver in back-to-back seasons while showcasing a skill set that can contribute at the NFL level.

When you pop in the tape on Flournoy, you see his physicality jump off the screen. He called himself the most physical receiver in the draft class at the Senior Bowl, having the demeanor to get dirty as a blocker to support the run game. You see that willingness and tenacity on tape as Flournoy does a great job seeking out work as a blocker, squaring up his opponent while getting hands on the defender’s chest and sustaining blocks to and through the whistle.

Flournoy’s physicality also sticks out as a pass catcher, making tough catches over the middle of the field with the defense barring down on him. He has big, strong hands that snatch the ball out of the air and play through contact as you see in the clips below, making catches in tight coverage with the defender right on top of him as he reaches up and snags the football out of the air in the first clip. In the second clip, you see Flournoy high point the ball in the air along the sideline, making the catch with the cornerback tightly contesting the pass as he tries to fight through the tackle to pick up a couple of extra yards.

Flournoy is a strong receiver with the frame to fight for additional yards after the catch. He rarely allows himself to be brought down by one defender, as you can see in the clips below, catching the shallow pass and turning upfield to get as many yards as possible after the catch.

Flournoy also possesses some shake as a receiver, having the feel with the ball in his hands to evade defenders as well as the timed 4.44 speed to create in the open field when he sees daylight. Check out the clips below of Flournoy making the catch, then turning on the jets with the ball in his hands, weaving through the defense in the first clip to reach the end zone for the touchdown while making two defenders miss in the second clip as he catches the short curl route and gets into the open field, eventually getting tracked down from behind after the explosive catch and run.

When it comes to route running, Flournoy can improve in this area as he isn’t very sudden out of his break and relies more on his size and strength to create separation or out-physical defenders at the catch point rather than shake them out of their cleats. You can see in the clips below that Flournoy can generate enough separation out of his routes to get in position to make the catch but needs to do a better job not rounding off his routes as much and dropping his hips to get out of his breaks cleaner to generate more separation.

Still, Flournoy can be a quarterback’s best friend with the way he works back to the football. Whether it be underthrown balls or the passer running the scramble drill, Flournoy displays the effort and awareness to find open grass to give his quarterback an open target, as well as the body control to stop and work back to the ball, like in the clip below, diving back to make the catch on the prayer ball his quarterback puts up for grabs in the middle of the field.

CONCLUSION

Ryan Flournoy is a strong, physical receiver who has the frame and skill set of an NFL pass catcher. He doesn’t always play to his tested speed and will need to continue to refine his craft as a route runner, but his demeanor as a physical pass catcher and blocker that can move the chains, make tough catches in traffic, and be an asset in the running game will be attractive to teams looking for a developmental receiver to add to their roster.

When coming up with a pro comparison for Flournoy, Ashton Dulin comes to mind as another small-school prospect coming out of Malone University. Dulin shined in the return game as well as running the football in college but had a similar frame, athletic testing, and skill set to Flournoy coming out, being a big, physical pass catcher who enjoys blocking and creating after the catch as a core special teamer for the Colts after signing with the team as an UDFA in 2019.

I foresee Flournoy having a similar career arc to Dulin as a guy who will earn a roster spot on special teams, proving to be a team-first guy who is good for the locker room as he continues to work into more of a rotational role at receiver. Should the Steelers look to add another pass catcher later in the draft or as a priority UDFA, Flournoy would be a good addition to the locker room and a guy that ST Coordinator Danny Smith will enjoy having in his room.

Projection: Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.7 – Backup/Special Teamer (Fifth Round)

Games Watched: at Kansas State (2023), vs Eastern Illinois (2023), at Montana (2023)