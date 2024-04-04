2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Missouri LB Ty’Ron Hopper

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Missouri LB Ty’Ron Hopper.

#8 TY’RON HOPPER/LB MISSOURI – 6016, 231 POUNDS (SENIOR)

NFL Scouting Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Ty’Ron Hopper 6016, 231 8 7/8 31 3/8 77 3/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.68 1.64 4.46 7.29 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’4″ 36 N/A

*Pro Day Numbers

THE GOOD

– Great speed, clocked an unofficial 4.44 40-yard dash at the Pro Day

– Explosive, changes directions quickly and is quick after the snap

– Has the agility of a defensive back

– Natural coverage skills

– Willing to make plays, goes after every play

– Shows good instincts against screen plays

THE BAD

– Missed tackle rate of 22.7 percent

– Lacks tackle technique

– Inconsistent awareness in zone coverage

– Gets dominated by physical linemen against the run

– Limited as a pass rusher

– Does not use his hands constantly to avoid blocks

BIO

– Will turn 23 years old during the NFL Draft (April 26, 2001)

– 26 starts in 44 games for Florida and Missouri

– Career stats: 209 total tackles, 133 solo, 29 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, 1 INT, 9 PDs, 2 FFs

– 2023 stats: 55 total tackles, 36 solo, 6 TFLs, three sacks, 3 PDs

– Missed the last three games due to an ankle injury suffered in November

– Four-star recruit out of Roswell, Georgia

– Committed to Florida in 2019, transferred to Missouri before the 2022 season

– All-SEC Second Team 2023 (Coaches)

– Butkus Award Finalist 2023

– Bronko Nagurski Award Watch List 2023

– Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List 2023

– Team captain in 2023

– Raised by his uncle Tyrone Hopper, shared the field in ‘22 with his cousin Tyrone Hopper II

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Ty’Ron Hopper’s great speed and athleticism jump out of his tape from the very beginning. He effortlessly follows tight ends downfield, chases quarterbacks out of the pocket, and runs sideline-to-sideline, trying to make plays all over the field. Just watch him go after Jayden Daniels in the second clip.

The clip shows that his biggest weakness is his raw tackling. His 22.7% missed tackle rate is way too high and one of the worst in the class among linebackers. Hopper is a grab-and-drag tackler but does not consistently wrap around opponents and lets them slip away. Additionally, he will have problems in the NFL with the new rules regarding hip-drop tackling.

Every snap, he gives his best to stop ball carriers and always plays to the whistle; this is what you want to see of your linebackers, or actually all your players. Hopper chases down wide receivers to the sideline or tries to find the ball when defeated.

His skills will show in coverage. Hopper has fluid hips and the athleticism to cover tight ends in man coverage. When in zone, his instincts and explosiveness will give him the range to make plays over the middle. Nevertheless, his awareness is limited to plays happening in front of him. Hopper does not have the feel or the vision for what is going on behind him.

Against the run, he does not quite have the size to stand his man against physical offensive linemen. He gets pushed around if he does not have a free lane to the running back and needs more tools to get around blocks using his arms.

Hopper certainly has the upside as a pass rusher coming off the edge, but he needs to work on his skills and tricks. He is good at finding the ball carrier in the pocket and will bring him down, but he lacks the discipline to play outside contain and not let quarterbacks escape from the pocket.

CONCLUSION

Ty’Ron Hopper was one of the best linebackers in the NCAA the last two years, but he could see his productivity diminish in the NFL. He is still a raw talent who needs development and coaching, especially in tackling. His skill set is great for a specialist in pass coverage, but for now he will get eaten by all the physical players on the next level. His willingness and speed to go after every play should land him on a special team easily, but they are also great traits to keep around your team as a rotational defender or backup.

His best fit should come as an outside linebacker in a 4-3 defense, where he can use his skills to his advantage. But even in the Steelers 3-4 defense, he could fill the void left by Kwon Alexander as a coverage specialist just with his raw athleticism. At 23 years old, he is still pretty much a work in progress but could still develop into a starting-caliber linebacker.

Projection: Mid-Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.7 – Backup/Special Teamer (Fifth Round)

Games Watched: vs LSU 2023, at Georgia 2023, vs Tennessee 2023