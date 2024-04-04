2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Slippery Rock WR Kyle Sheets

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Slippery Rock wide receiver Kyle Sheets

#5 KYLE SHEETS, WR, SLIPPERY ROCK — 6040, 220 pounds (Senior)

Event Name

-Temple Pro Day

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Kyle Sheets 6040, 220 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.52 N/A 4.0 N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A 38″ 16

The Good

-Good size for the position overall; towered over defenders at Division II level

-Consistent deep ball threat; took the top off of defenses time and time again

-Long speed shows up on tape; long-strider that chews up ground in a hurry vertically

-Impressive catch radius overall; makes plays repeatedly through contact

-Strong hands to pluck the ball out of the air at the catch point; vice grip-like hands in contested-catch situations

-Despite increased attention last season, still a consistent performer; Nine games with 5+ receptions, at least one touchdown in 10 games

-Athleticism shows up in a big way on tape; very fluid athlete overall

The Bad

-Despite terrific production over the last two years, has a limited route tree overall

-More straight-line speed than short-area speed; testing doesn’t match up with tape at times

-Not much of a separator overall; often in contested-catch situations

-Doesn’t utilize his size as a blocker in the run game; want-to is there but technique is poor

-Level of competition he dominated is a concern; not many pro-worthy players he went against on a weekly basis

Bio

-Three-year starter at Slippery Rock, finishing among the top five in a number of program record books

-Two-time All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West First Team performer

-Named Consensus All-American in 2023 by AFCA, AP, D2CCA, Hansen

-Hauled in 76 passes for 1,186 yards 17 touchdowns in 2023

-Named First Team All-Region in 2023

-Recorded 54 receptions for 887 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022

-Former high school quarterback turned receiver

-Invited to Temple Pro Day due to interest from Cleveland Browns

Tape Breakdown

Here at Steelers Depot during Small School Week, the goal is to highlight some of the lesser known, small school (obviously) players in the 2024 NFL Draft that aren’t getting much attention. Sometimes, that can be a bit tricky as film isn’t always available, or you get some game tape but the camera work is shoddy.

But in the end, you get to look at a little-known prospect with some buzz, like I did with Slippery Rock wide receiver Kyle Sheets.

Coming out of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference in Division II as a key piece of the powerhouse Slippery Rock program that finished ranked No. 11 in the country at the end of the 2023 season, Sheets has some really intriguing size at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, and has the production to go with the size and straight-line speed he clocked at the Temple Pro Day.

In his final season with Slippery Rocky, Sheets hauled in 76 passes for 1,186 yards and 17 touchdowns, providing big play after big play for SRU.

But in that, all he really showed was the ability to work vertically, utilize his size against smaller defensive backs, and win in contested catch situations. That said, he makes a bunch of plays through contact, which is quite encouraging.

Good work off the line working through the jam, and then showing off the ability to play through contact, still get his foot down in the end zone and secure the football on the fade route here against Clarion last season.

He isn’t a quick-twitch mover in pads like his testing numbers at the Temple Pro Day showed in some instances, but with his size and overall frame he was able to win often at the D-2 level.

The catch radius is rather intriguing with Sheets. He uses it well at the catch-point, too, to pluck the ball out of the air.

The body control is solid here from Sheets, and the ability to snag the football while twisting in the air and then getting a foot down for the score makes this a great all-around play from the Slippery Rock standout.

Throughout his time at SRU, especially in the 2023 season, he was just a different athlete at the position compared to the defenders he played against.

The long speed that Sheets possesses allows him to get behind defenders time and time again at the D-2 level.

He did so here against Millersville, taking the top off the defense on the post route, and then showed off his strength dragging the defender into the end zone for the explosive-play touchdown.

Similar play here in the same game, a game he hauled in three touchdowns in.

If he doesn’t win vertically by getting behind the defender, he has the size and physicality to box out and make plays at the catch point.

He doesn’t win vertically here, struggling to create separation, but he’s able to win on the back-shoulder throw from the quarterback, boxing out the defender along the sideline, making the play and then getting into the end zone.

Sheets wasn’t asked to do much after the catch, considering many of his routes and targets were down the field on vertical shots within the Slippery Rock offense. But when he was asked to do something after the catch, the athleticism stood out in a big way.

Against IUP last season, Sheets made it look easy hurdling a defender along the sideline. At 6-foot-4, he glides through the air with the hurdle.

That was rather impressive.

It’s just a short gain, but you can see the explosiveness within Sheets’ skillset.

Conclusion

Overall, there is some intriguing traits with Sheets to work with at the receiver position. He has great size with an impressive catch radius, and he showed the ability to work through contact and make plays on the football consistently. But the limited route tree and the long speed that was good for Division II could make it a very difficult transition to the pro ranks for the Slippery Rock standout.

The production is certainly eye-opening, especially in 2023, but the level of competition must be questioned. He profiles as a nice developmental piece to stash on a practice squad for a couple of seasons to see if he can make the necessary adjustments to the pro game and add to his limited route tree. He has some David Sills IV to his game as that vertical threat.

Projection: Priority Free Agent

Depot Draft Grade: 5.6 Undrafted Free Agent

Games Watched: Clarion (2023), IUP (2023), Tiffin (2023), Millersville (2023)