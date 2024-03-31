Report: Steelers Show Interest In Georgia Tech LB Andre White Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers addressed the linebacker position with Patrick Queen in free agency with their most expensive external signing in team history. Even still, they appear destined to draft another inside linebacker in the draft, given the heavy interest they have shown to some of the ILBs in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. ILB coach Aaron Curry was spotted at three different pro days via our tracker, including North Carolina, Kentucky, and Ohio State. Now, reports indicate that they are showing interest in Georgia Tech ILB Andre White Jr., per Justin M of The Draft Network.

“LB Andre White was productive at the program after previously totaling 140 TKL’s + 5.5 sacks at Texas A&M. Has received interest from Falcons (will be at ATL Local Day), Steelers, Ravens,” Justin M posted.

“I’ve met with a few,” White said in a post on The Draft Network. “I met with the Steelers, Ravens, Falcons. Those are the main three teams I’ve met with. I’ve spoken and met with scouts from other teams as well, a bunch of them at Pro Day…those three teams come to mind though.”

It is unclear if he is referring to a pre-draft visit, of which each team only gets 30, not counting local prospects. If it is, then that signals some strong interest from the Steelers. Either way, this is another indication that the Steelers will be addressing the position at some point in the draft, whether it is with mid-round prospects like Tommy Eichenberg, Cedric Gray, or Trevin Wallace or a late-round guy like White.

White spent his first four seasons at Texas A&M before going to Georgia Tech for his final season in 2023. In total, he has 163 tackles, 69 solo tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight sacks, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and one interception in his collegiate career.

White worked out at Texas A&M’s pro day rather than Georgia Tech’s, but the interview also noted he will appear at the Atlanta Local Day for prospects from that area. He measured in at 6025, 229 pounds and ran a 4.66-second 40-yard dash. He also had a 36-inch vertical jump and a 10’3″ broad jump. Texas A&M is one of the few pro days that we have been unable to spot a Steelers scout at.

He attended the Trillion Tropical Bowl and the College Gridiron Showcase this offseason leading up to the draft.