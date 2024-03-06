2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Day Tracker

As we’ve done for many years, we’re tracking where the Pittsburgh Steelers go during this year’s 2024 Pro Day schedule. We’ll update this post whenever we get new information of schools the Steelers visit, who they sent, and the most notable prospects working out there.

There is a long history of Steelers’ Pro Day interest correlating to whom the team drafts, especially in early rounds. In Omar Khan’s first draft last year, he held true to most of the Steelers’ philosophies and styles. Selecting Georgia OT Broderick Jones continued the trend of every Pittsburgh first-round pick since at least 2010 having Mike Tomlin and/or the Steelers’ general manager attend his Pro Day. But positional coaches are also key to monitor, and we like being as thorough as possible when it comes to tracking where Pittsburgh is sending its people.

Here is a complete list of 2024’s Pro Day schedule.

Below is a list that will be updated throughout the Pro Day circuit, which will last into early April. Bookmark this page for updates and be sure to refresh. It won’t refresh on its own.

Pro Days

March 5

Indiana – Scouting Coordinator Casey Weidl

Notable Prospects – LB Aaron Casey, DE Andre Carter

March 6

Northwestern – Director of Player Scouting Mark Sadowski (via Matthew Shelton)

Notable Prospects – QB Ben Bryant, LB Bryce Gallagher, WR Cameron Johnson, WR Tommy Coates (Wisconsin-Whitewater), QB Quincy Patterson (Temple), DB Russell Dandy (Eastern Illinois)