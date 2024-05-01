Drafting Trenches ‘Priority’ For Omar Khan

Omar Khan meant what he said. Taking over as Pittsburgh Steelers general manager following the 2022 NFL Draft, his focus has been clear. Improve the trenches. He did so in 2023, drafting OT Broderick Jones and NT Keeanu Benton with two of his first three picks. And in 2024, he dove headfirst into the offensive line, selecting OT Troy Fautanu, C Zach Frazier, and OG Mason McCormick with three of his first five picks.

Appearing on The Jim Rome Show Wednesday, Khan said that’s been a top goal.

“When I got this job a couple years back, I made it clear that those big guys in the trenches, offensive line and defensive line, were really important,” Khan told Rome. “They were a priority for me. The guys we drafted, three offensive linemen, we’re excited about them. We think they have a bright future.”

The 2024 NFL Draft marked the first time since 1976 that Pittsburgh used three of its first five picks on an offensive lineman. The Steelers didn’t hide their pre-draft interest in getting better up front, devoting 12 of their 30 non-local visits to the front five. Pittsburgh’s o-line looks much different and better than before and is the team’s first serious investment there since the early 2010s when Kevin Colbert drafted Maurkice Pouncey, Marcus Gilbert, and David DeCastro early.

Defensive line hasn’t been addressed as heavily as o-line and perhaps not as much as it should. Benton was a key find last year but the Steelers still lack a longterm plan to replace Cam Heyward. Sixth-round pick Logan Lee probably isn’t going to be that guy.

Still, half of Khan’s Day 1 and 2 picks have been either offensive or defensive linemen. Pittsburgh’s getting back to its roots, assistant GM Andy Weidl helping the same occur in Philadelphia in order to run the ball effectively. A sturdy offensive line will also improve the passing game and protect Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, who have been sacked far too often throughout their careers.