2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Grambling State EDGE Sundiata Anderson

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Grambling State EDGE Sundiata Anderson.

#9 SUNDIATA ANDERSON, EDGE, GRAMBLING STATE– (R-SENIOR) 6040, 247 POUNDS

SHRINE BOWL INVITE

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Sundiata Anderson 6040, 247 9 1/2″ 33 7/8″ 79 5/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.87 1.71 4.34 7.32 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’3″ 38.5″ N/A

*Pro Day Results

THE GOOD

— Has great height and length for the position

— Possesses the long arms to keep blockers off his chest

— Good athlete with a quick get off at the snap of the ball

— Has impressive closing speed and displays fantastic effort in pursuit

— Can go to the dip/rip, chop, club or outside swipe as a pass rusher

— Does a great job shooting gaps to get into the backfield

— Can cross a blocker’s face on a counter move inside

— Gets plenty of effort plays thanks to his red-hot motor

— Goes for the football as a pass rusher when closing in on the passer

— Can rush with his hand in the dirt or in a standup position

— Moved around the defensive front at Grambling State

THE BAD

— Lacks the play strength you desire to set the edge effectively

— Will get down blocked easily by bigger, stronger offensive linemen

— Can have a tough time disengaging from blocks

— Will get high at times on his rush, exposing his chest to blockers

— Most of his plays against the run came from stunting inside rather than holding the edge

— Needs to continue to refine his hand usage as a pass rusher

— Still a raw pass rusher despite being a 24-year-old rookie

BIO

— Redshirt Senior prospect (6th year) from College Park, GA

— First Team All-County at defensive end as a senior, also played basketball and baseball in high school

— Zero star recruit according to Rivals

— Says Ray Lewis is his favorite player to watch growing up

— Played in five games in 2018 and posted 7 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks

— Appeared in only one game in 2019, missing the rest of the season due to injury

— Appeared in four games in 2020, making 14 total tackles and a tackle for loss

— Appeared in two games in 2021, making four total tackles and a tackle for loss

— Played in 10 games in 2022 as a full-time starter, making 50 total tackles (23 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 2 pass breakups

— Started all 11 games in 2023 and made 60 total tackles (32 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles

— Three-time SWAC All-Conference selection (2021-23)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Sundiata Anderson took the long road to get to the foot of the NFL stage, but the enticing pass rusher has made himself into a fascinating prospect that some team will look to bring onto their roster either as a draft pick or as a priority UDFA. Anderson was a multi-sport athlete in high school, but was lightly recruited as he topped the scales at just over 200 pounds his senior year. He ended up packing on nearly 50 pounds of muscle during his time at Grambling State, developing as an athlete and football player to shine as a pass rusher, logging 24 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in his final two seasons.

When you pop in the tape on Anderson, you see a long, lengthy pass rusher that fits the mold of what teams are looking for in an edge at the NFL level. He has the frame and athleticism to overwhelm tackles with his speed and explosiveness around the edge, while also having the arm length to keep blockers off his frame. Watch the sequence of clips below to see Anderson’s athleticism on display as a pass rusher, working around the tackle with speed and using his long arm to walk the blocker into the lap of the quarterback to get in-position to get the sack.

Anderson tends to give blockers fits when he stunts inside to cross their face, using his length and slender frame to sneak through gaps in his pursuit of the ball. Watch the clips below of Anderson stunting inside, getting the sack and forced fumble in the first clip against Jackson State that his teammate recovers and runs into the end zone for the score. In the second clip, watch Anderson crash inside the gap between the tackle and the guard the get to the running back in the backfield the rack up the tackle for loss.

While Anderson makes a fair amount of plays going inside the tackle, he also has shown he can win on the outside as a pass rusher. Take a look at this rep against Jackson State, where Anderson gets off the ball hard on the snap, getting both hands inside the tackle’s chest as he begins to extend, ripping through the block with his inside arm to clear the block and get into the pocket. It forces the quarterback to throw the ball under pressure from his backside.

Another key aspect of Anderson’s game that sticks out on tape is his effort in pursuit. He plays with a red-hot motor both as a pass rusher and run defender, displaying fantastic urgency in pursuit of the football when chasing from the backside. Watch the clips below of Anderson tracking down the runner from the opposite side of the field, displaying his closing speed and ability to accelerate to the ball and make the stop.

Still, Anderson struggles at times holding the point of attack against the run due to his long frame and lack of functional mass and play strength. He frequently gets down blocked and washed by bigger blockers, like you can see in the clips below. He gives up ground and allows a big hole to get created where he lines up as tackles take him for a ride.

Anderson also struggles at times getting off blocks once the blocker has hands on him, needing to refine his hands and play with more consistent pad level. On this rep against Jackson State, we see Anderson get high on his rush, exposing his torso to the tackle who controls Anderson throughout the rep, mirroring him as he attempts to counter back outside, being neutralized and taken out of the play.

CONCLUSION

Sundiata Anderson is a long, slender pass rusher that possesses the burst, closing speed and upside that flashes on tape. He has taken his time to develop, having to pack on 50 pounds in the process to hold up on the edge, and still needs to improve his play strength as well as his technique to hold up on the edge at the NFL level. Still, he’s a coachable prospect. Coaches rave about his character, and he could be worth stashing on a practice squad as he continues to develop in to a 5-tech in a 4-3 scheme or a standup 3-4 outside linebacker.

When coming up with a pro comparison for Anderson, DeAngelo Malone came to mind as another undersized pass rusher with a similar frame and athleticism that came out of Western Kentucky last season, getting drafted by the Falcons in the third round. Anderson shouldn’t expect to get drafted that high, but he does have similar traits to Malone as a pass rusher who starred at a lower level and will need to continue to get stronger and hone his craft while playing special teams to earn a roster spot. Pittsburgh could use another developmental EDGE, so adding Anderson with their last pick or as a UDFA after the draft could be in the cards for the raw, yet toolsy pass rusher.

Projection: Late Day Three/UDFA

Depot Draft Grade: 6.2 End of Roster/Practice Squad (7th Round)

Games Watched: at Arkansas State (2023), at Jackson State (2022), at Texas Southern (2022)