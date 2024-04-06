2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Oregon OL Steven Jones

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Oregon OL Steven Jones.

#74 Steven Jones/OL Oregon – 6052, 342 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Steven Jones 6052/342 10 3/4″ 34 5/8″ 84 1/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 5.46 1.89 5.15 N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 7’9″ 21 23

*Pro Day Measurements

The Good

– Great size with excellent length and big hands, hulking frame, and can engulf smaller defensive tackles

– Heavy hands with strong punch, torquey run blocker who effortlessly displaces defenders

– Washes players on down blocks in the run game, creates movement on double-teams

– Great grip strength, locks on and sticks to blocks

– Able to hit a moving target in space, experienced puller, and competent at it

– Strong with good anchor, hard to run through

– Decent feet and shows some ability to move in short spaces

– Finishes and plays with an angry demeanor

– Works to re-fit hands as a blocker in run and pass game

– Positional versatility, played at tackle and guard

– Strong overall starting experience

The Bad

– Best in a booth and will be exposed more in space; won’t be an asset out in screens

– Needs to improve his strike in pass protection; catches too often and gets put on his heels

– Poor athletic testing

– Could be more consistent recognizing and picking up stunts, working uncovered

– Shows delay out of stance as puller and can slow down blocking scheme

– Can be beat on his edges in pass protection

– Plays a little tall and needs to show better knee bend

– Oddly occasionally rotated out and didn’t always play every down in some games

– Likely an older prospect

Bio

– 36 career starts for the Ducks, including starting all 14 games at RG in 2023, spending six years with Oregon

– Started all 14 games at RG in 2023

– Career: 29 starts at RG, five starts at RT, two starts at LT (also played significant LT snaps in 2020, unclear how many were starts)

– Suffered severe left mid-foot sprain (near Lisfranc fracture) mid-way through 2022 and missed eight games

– Four-star recruit from Temecula, California, chose Oregon over UCLA, Iowa State, and TCU, among others

– Participated in shot put in high school

Tape Breakdown

Steven Jones is on our radar because he’s clearly on Pittsburgh’s, brought in for a visit this past week. O-line coach Pat Meyer attended the Ducks’ Pro Day, presumably for center Jackson Powers-Johnson, and was ostensibly impressed by Jones. He has a monster frame with impressive length. The power in his hands translates and is easily his best quality, able to stun and knock defenders off balance. Some clips. He is No. 74 and the right guard in all these examples.

In pass pro, he’s strong and can anchor. He also has a bit of snap and athleticism, able to hit a moving target in space. Oregon asked him to pull quite a bit. In the pass game, he can anchor and re-work his hands.

On the negative side, his testing is ugly even knowing how big he is. He’s a bit more athletic on tape with decent feet but can be slow out of his stance as a puller, slowing up the entire scheme. His timing must improve. The second example isn’t a bad block. He sticks in space, but you can see the tight end puller have to slow up and wait for him. That’s what I’m referring to.

While he’s long, he too often catches in pass pro. His size and strength allow him to anchor and stall out most bull rushes. I want to see him be more aggressive and show a better initial punch. In Pittsburgh, he’ll have to change his footwork and technique. The way he was taught to set in Oregon is far different from Meyer’s.

Conclusion

Overall, Steven Jones is a wide-bodied blocker with good strength and powerful hands, a bit more athletic than his testing suggests, and plays with an aggressive demeanor. He’s better than his projection, barely discussed, and viewed as a draftable candidate. If he can improve his timing in a power system, he can work. He seems a bit big and not agile enough for Arthur Smith’s wide zone system, but in the later rounds, you’re looking for talent. And Jones has the size to hang around and compete for a roster spot. My NFL comp will be a familiar one in Nate Herbig.

Projection: Late Day Three-Undrafted

Depot Draft Grade: 6.5 – End Of Roster/Practice Squad (Sixth/Seventh Round)

Games Watched: at Texas Tech (2023), vs Utah (2023), vs Oregon State (2023)