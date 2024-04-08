2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Michigan OL Trente Jones

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Michigan offensive lineman Trente Jones.

#53 TRENTE JONES, OL, MICHIGAN — 6037, 305 pounds (Senior)

Event Name

-2024 East-West Shrine Bowl, 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Trente Jones 6037, 305 10 1/8″ 33″ 80″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 5.17 1.79 4.87 7.78 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’1″ 27″ DNP

The Good

-Good movement skills overall; climbs to the second level with fluidity

-Strong awareness/processing along the offensive line; able to pick up defenders and seal off lanes in the run game

-Smart football player overall who can execute a number of roles, doing so at Michigan over the years

-Dependable depth player who was always ready at a moment’s notice for Michigan

-Possess good hit rate while climbing to next level; finds a way to get a hat on a defender

-Flashes ability to anchor and shut down pass-rush plans quickly

-Vice-grip like hands that latch onto and control pass rusher

The Bad

-Not much of a power mover in the run game; won’t displace many defenders, more of a stalemate guy 1v1

-Hand usage remains a work in progress; won’t see him in much hand fighting; has to win with power punch first

-Size, length a concern along the offensive line

-Limited playing time/production at Michigan with no true position

-Tends to overset at times, opening up inside counters; gets caught lunging and off-balance at times

Bio

-Appeared in 41 career games for Michigan, starting 12 games — all at right tackle

-Started at right tackle against Iowa (Big Ten Championship Game), Alabama (CFP semifinals) and Washington (national title game) down the stretch for Wolverines

-Key special teams player at Michigan

-Four-year letterman for his play along the offensive line and on special teams

-Part of the back-to-back Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line for the Wolverines

-Four-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree all four seasons in Ann Arbor

-Four-star recruit coming out of Grayson, Ga.; ranked the No. 18 tackle in the country coming out of high school

-Played in the 2019 Under Armour All-American Game

Tape Breakdown

When it comes to NFL draft prospects, especially along the offensive line, late on Day 3 and then into undrafted free agency, the key for many linemen is versatility in the trenches on top of the obvious need for experience.

Michigan’s Trente Jones has both in abundance coming out of a Wolverines program that has churned out some solid offensive lines as of late.

Though he was more of a depth piece during his time in Ann Arbor, Jones saw quite a bit of action as a sixth offensive lineman in Michigan’s run-heavy scheme. Then, after injury struck Michigan’s offensive line late in the 2023 season, Jones stepped into the starting lineup for the biggest games of the year. He played quite well, further putting him on the radar for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Following his strong close to the season for the Wolverines, Jones earned an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas and showed his athleticism and versatility.

On tape, he is a good mover for the position overall, one who consistently works to the second level well and has a good hit rate, getting a hat on a defender to help spring some runs.

Here against Washington in the national championship game, Jones does a good job on the double team of getting a big lick in on the defensive tackle to displace him inside, helping out his right guard.

Then, he does well to climb to the second level and get a hat on the linebacker, sealing him off to spring running back Blake Corum for an explosive run, setting up Michigan for some points.

Good angles there to work to the second level with good footwork. He stays square and then shows off some power at the point of attack, engulfing the linebacker and sealing him off.

He had a similar play in the Big Ten Championship Game against Iowa a few weeks prior.

Nice job of working vertically to the second level, latching onto the Iowa linebacker and then running him upfield, opening a crease for the running back.

Though the linebacker tries to work off the block and gets an arm free to try and make the tackle, Jones shows his ability to get to that second level and function well in the run game.

Where he impresses the most is in his pass blocking, where he can latch onto a pass rusher and stall him out with his vice grip-like hands.

Though there are some concerns with his ability in hand fighting as a pass blocker, when he’s able to latch on he will completely take over a rep, much like he does here against Iowa.

Watch the patience in his initial punch. He doesn’t overextend, is well-balanced in his set, and then when the time is right, he strikes and latches on, shutting down the pass rush entirely for the win on the perimeter.

Similar rep here earlier in the game against Iowa.

He’s not going to shoot his hands too early. He is patient, waits for the right time and then attacks. You can see the strength he has nearly knocking the pass rusher to the ground with the trap move in pass protection.

Jones sits really well into his anchor, too. He is a bit of a waist-bender, but he can really drop his hips and anchor down, stopping a pass rush.

Even when it’s not an initial win or all that pretty at first, he can really sit and anchor, like he did here against Alabama.

That’s against potential first-round pass rusher Chris Braswell, who very clearly stuns him quickly at the snap, getting up underneath him with leverage to put Jones on skates initially.

But look at the way he’s able to drop anchor and slow the power rush. That’s playable at the next level.

The only real concern with him against power is his tendency to catch the defender and try to absorb it through his chest, rather than making sure he has his hands up and punches back. That showed up at times throughout his tape. It showed up at the East-West Shrine Bowl, too.

Conclusion

As a sixth offensive lineman and spot starter, Jones has a real NFL future ahead of him. He was a key, dependable part of two straight Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines at Michigan, and when he got his opportunity as a starter at right tackle, he succeeded on the biggest of stages. He has some experience at left tackle and worked at guard in the pre-draft process, particularly during the East-West Shrine Bowl.

He has some size and length concerns, which could better suit him to move inside at the NFL level. He reminds me quite a bit of former Steelers and Browns offensive lineman Chris Hubbard due to his size, play style and versatility coming out of college. As that depth player who can be dependable as a starter when called upon, Jones should have a long, successful career in the pros.

Projection: Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade:6.3 End of Roster/Practice Squad (6th/7th Round)

Games Watched: Ohio State (2023), Iowa (2023), Alabama (2023), Washington (2023)