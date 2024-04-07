2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Texas WR Jordan Whittington

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Texas WR Jordan Whittington.

#13 Jordan Whittington/WR Texas – 6005, 205 pounds (Senior)

NFL Scouting Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jordan Whittington 6005/205 10″ 30 3/8″ 73 5/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Solidly built frame with big hands

– Physical and tough player

– Fights for yards post-catch, capable of breaking tackles and falling forward for extra yards

– Moved around the offense; aligned all over with plenty of work in the slot

– Adjusts to passes thrown outside his frame, capable of making tough catches

– Able to drop hips and burst out of top of his route on in/out-breaking routes, creating separation; uses head fakes to set up routes well

– Willing blocker who can get in the way and run his feet; displays good overall effort

– Shows team-first mentality; did much of the dirty work while teammates put up big numbers

– Special teams value on coverage/return team, has chance to become a four-down player at NFL level

– Athletic bloodlines

– Regarded as leader and culture changer, helping turn program around

The Bad

– Not a dynamic athlete; best at doing damage within 15 yards and over the middle

– Lacks twitch or a second gear; won’t run away from many defenders

– Struggles to finish in contested situations; shows ability to catch away from body but will lose out at catch point when contacted

– Willing blocker but falls off blocks too quickly

– Upside appears limited

– Didn’t see much press coverage and will likely need to work on hands/release package

– Tends to leave his feet to make grabs when he doesn’t need to

– Consistent but only moderate production

– Injury history and older prospect

Bio

– Turned 24 in February 2024

– 41 games, 25 starts for Longhorns

– Career: 141 receptions, 1,757 yards (12.5 YPC) 5 TDs, 7 rushes with 1 TD

– 2023: 42 receptions, 505 yards (12.0 YPC) 1 TD

– 2022 was best season (50/652/1 line)

– Four-star recruit from Cuero, Texas, chose Texas over Florida, Arizona, Ohio State, Stanford among many other offers

– Played WR, DB, KR, and was considered an all-purpose player/athlete coming out of high school; had 5,400 all-purpose yards over final three high school seasons

– Had 14 rushing touchdowns, 13 receiving touchdowns, 1 PR touchdown, and five interceptions his senior season despite missing first four games with injury

– Uncle was starting RB for Raiders, won Super Bowl with team during 1980 season

– Older brother played RB/WR for SMU in late-2000s

– Has nine siblings

– Tore groin freshman year in 2019, tore meniscus following season (considered retiring after injury); broke clavicle in 2021

– Suffered hamstring injury in pre-draft process; couldn’t play in Senior Bowl, and did not test at Combine/Pro Day

– Recorded 447 slot snaps in 2023, 93 out wide and 11 in the backfield along with 50 on special teams.

Tape Breakdown

Jordan Whittington came out of high school as a big-time recruit who could’ve gone anywhere in the country but stayed in his home state of Texas. Though he never became *the* guy in the Longhorns’ offense, he overcame repeated injuries early in his career to finish with a consistent college campaign.

Whittington has plenty of experience inside and can profile as a “big slot” at the next level that’s become popular. He’s willing and able to do the dirty work and though overshadowed last year by AD Mitchell and Xavier Worthy, he made clutch plays. Whittington is the receiver who made this leaping grab in the playoff game against Washington, giving them a chance to tie the game, though the Longhorns ultimately couldn’t put the ball into the end zone.

Whittington also made a clutch hustle play against TCU. Missing an initial tackle on an interception, he chased after the ball, made the tackle and forced the fumble, Texas getting the ball back. A huge play.

This TCU-Texas play was full of chaos 🫨 pic.twitter.com/46gJzZLVhP — ESPN (@espn) November 12, 2023

Though he’s a bigger build, I was impressed by his ability to drop his weight and burst out at the top of his in-breaking routes. Couple clips here, including one against likely Alabama first-round corner Terrion Arnold.

His frame creates break-tackle ability, and you see the running back skill set he had in high school translate. Though his athleticism doesn’t jump off the page, he could be an asset on kick returns. At the least, he has the mentality and makeup to become a multi-phase special teamer.

Still, Whittington lacks great athleticism. The long speed looks poor, and he’s not especially twitchy, running through and not around. And though he can make tough catches, he lost out in contested moments you’d like a big slot to come down with. In the final two clips, he is No. 4, the digit he wore in 2022.

And the injury history is alarming. Less of an issue later in his career, it might’ve stunted his development. At the least, he wound up staying in school six years in part because of it (though he was urged to declare for the 2023 draft, opting not to). He is now a 24-year-old receiver with mild production and limited athleticism. That’s a problem.

Conclusion

Overall, Jordan Whittington is a team-first, hard-nosed guy who can function in the slot over the middle. He needs to be more consistent at the catch point and come down with a few more over the middle, but he could carve out a spot as a No. 5 receiver/backup slot who can offer value on special teams. You’d love for him to become the next Jajuan Jennings, but my NFL comp is former Baltimore Ravens WR Chris Moore.

Projection: Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.4MED – End Of Roster/Practice Squad (Sixth/Seventh Round)

Games Watched: vs Alabama (2022), at Alabama (2023), vs Oklahoma (2023), vs Washington (2023 – playoffs)