2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Cortland WR Cole Burgess

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Cortland wide receiver Cole Burgess.

#15 COLE BURGESS, WR, CORTLAND (R-SR) — 6004, 192 pounds

Pro Day Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Cole Burgess 6004/192 9 1/8″ 30 1/2″ N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.45 1.43 4.23 6.72 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 11’5″ 41.5″ 21

The Good

— Impressive overall testing

— Good size and speed

— Experience outside and in the slot

— Worked on all three passing levels with success

— Good hands and ability to adjust all around his frame

— Body control on the sideline and in the end zone

— Added value as a kick returner

The Bad

— Game film didn’t match his testing numbers

— Hand usage at LOS/within the route is marginal

— Marginal play strength; DBs can knock him off balance easily

— Only adequate after the catch; didn’t break many tackles or create extra yards

— Marginal as a blocker; effort and play strength below average

— Level of competition

— Older prospect

Bio

— Career: 178 receptions, 3,133 yards, 35 TD’s, 17.6 YPR; 7 carries for 23 yards, 3.3 YPC

— Career: 66 KR, 1647 yards, 3 TD, 25.0 YPR; 9 PR for 64 yards, 7.1 YPR

— 2023: 87 receptions, 1,375 yards, 16 TD’s, 15.8 YPR; 2 carries for 17 yards, 8.5 YPC

— 2023: 20 KR for 410 yards, 20.5 YPR; 1 PR, 2 yards

— 2022: first team All-ECAC and All-Empire 8

— 43 games, 34 starts

— In high school also played baseball and participated in track

— Was member of Cortland’s baseball team (outfielder)

— 9.80 RAS

— Age 24

Tape Breakdown

Cole Burgess was a wide receiver for Division III national champion Cortland University. He played inside and, in the slot, as well as being a kick returner for the team. He has good size and speed with adequate length. His testing overall was exceptional, finishing with a Relative Athletic Score of 9.80, which was good for seventh among eligible receivers this year.

In the passing game, he has solid acceleration off the line of scrimmage and good lateral quickness to avoid the jam at the line of scrimmage. He was used on all levels and in the whole route tree. Out of his breaks, he has solid quickness and acceleration on in- and out-breaking routes. Against zone, he has a solid understanding of spacing to find open areas. His hands are good, and he is able to adjust all around his frame. On contested catches he was solid, and, on the sideline, he displayed good body control to make the catch and get his feet in bounds. After the catch, he can make one miss and gets what he can in open space.

A few examples of him adjusting to the ball.

He displayed good concentration along the sideline.

After the catch, he will get what is blocked for him, but doesn’t create a lot himself.

In the run game, he makes a solid effort to put himself in position to interfere or delay a defender from getting near the ball.

At the line of scrimmage and within the route his hand usage is marginal to limit the influence a defender has on him. His hip drop on comeback routes is adequate and good enough for that level of play. Defenders can easily knock him off his route due to marginal play strength. After the catch he was adequate breaking tackles or creating extra yards. As a blocker, he is marginal due to the play strength deficiency and marginal effort. Overall, his play didn’t match the dynamic testing numbers he provided.

Play strength is an issue. Whether trying to block or within the route defenders were able to shed him easily.

Conclusion

Overall, Burgess had a very productive career. He was used inside and outside and on all three levels. He has good speed, size, and acceleration off the line of scrimmage with good hands and the ability to adjust all around his frame. Body control and concentration are pluses, and he has added value as a kick returner.

Areas to improve include his overall route running, hand usage at the line of scrimmage and within the route, as well as creating more after the catch. Adding play strength would help him as a route runner, breaking tackles and as a blocker in the run game.

With such an impressive RAS I may have been expecting too much before watching Burgess. His play on the field didn’t quite match those numbers but he is a solid receiver. He is not NFL-ready, but if he can be stashed away for a year or two on a practice squad to add play strength and work on the basics, he could have a chance to make a roster.

If he develops, he could become an X or slot receiver and perform on special teams. His best fit would be in a quick passing scheme like a West Coast offense.

For a player comp, I will give you Jalen Nailor. He had similar measurables with speed, agility, and good body control with some work to do on route running and play strength.

Projection: Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 5.7 Undrafted Free Agent (Priority Undrafted Free Agent)

Games Watched: 2023 – At Alma, At Randolph-Macon, At North Central (IL)