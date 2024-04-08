2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Monmouth University RB Jaden Shirden

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Monmouth RB Jaden Shirden.

#JADEN SHIRDEN, RB, MONMOUTH UNIVERSITY– (JUNIOR) 5080, 187 POUNDS

SHRINE BOWL INVITE

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jaden Shirden 5080, 187 9 1/4″ 28 3/4″ N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.45 1.51 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’9″ 34.5″ N/A

THE GOOD

— Filled-out frame for his size

— Possesses good long speed and explosiveness

— Doesn’t take long to build up to full speed

— Attacks the hole violently when he sees daylight

— A true home run hitter with numerous explosive runs in his tape

— Hits a second gear when he gets into space to pull away from the defense

— Elite production over last two seasons in college

— Does a great job setting up defenders and making quick cuts in space

— Has a reliable spin move to complement jump cuts to open grass

— Displays great contact balance and keeps his center of gravity to stay on his feet

— Feet are active when approaching the opposition, being quick to hit the gas and go

— Has soft hands and is a reliable pass catcher in space as well as in the screen game

— Shows willingness as a pass protector

THE BAD

— Lacks ideal size and strength to consistently win between the tackles

— Can get caught in the backfield at times as he cuts back and forth

— Doesn’t have the brute strength to push the pile on short-yardage situations

— Can be indecisive when it comes to making his cut or hitting it up the middle

— Needs to show better technique as a pass protector

— Dominated small-school competition as a smaller back

— May get pegged as a scatback/third-down back in the league

BIO

— Junior prospect from West Haven, Conn.

— Ran for 5,529 career yards and 107 career touchdowns in high school

— Led his high school team to three-straight state titles, scoring 33 career postseason touchdowns

— Also ran track and was an all-state performer

— Zero-star recruit according to Rivals

— Says his family and his faith keep him grounded

— Committed to Monmouth and enrolled in the spring of 2021

— Appeared in 11 games with three starts in 2021 and ran for 497 yards on 77 carries with three touchdowns

— Started every game in 2022 and led the FCS in total rushing yards (1,722), yards per carry (8.36), and rushing yards per game (156.5) with 13 touchdowns

— Started every game in 2023 and carried the ball 221 times for 1,478 yards (6.7 YPC) and 10 touchdowns while chipping in 20 receptions for 123 yards and a score

— Walter Camp FCS All-America Team (2022-23), CAA Offensive Player of the Year (2022-23), first-team All-CAA (2022-23)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Monmouth RB Jaden Shirden may be small in stature and come from an FCS program, but there is nothing small about what he has accomplished on the gridiron. Shirden stamped himself into Connecticut high school football history at St. Joseph’s, leading his team to three state titles while becoming third all-time in rushing touchdowns (107) in the state. He made the same impact at Monmouth, enjoying stellar 2022 and 2023 campaigns when he had 16 100-yard games and six 200-yard games. The two-time FCS All-American led the FCS in rushing in 2022, posting 1,722 yards, and followed that up with another 1,478 yards this past season before declaring early for the draft.

When you pop in the tape on Shirden, you see a dynamic, explosive runner who has been nicknamed “Home Run Hitter”, and for good reason. Shirden had 12 touchdown runs of 50-plus yards in his last two seasons, being a home run hitter in every sense of the word. He has the breakaway speed to pull away from defenders in the open field. He also has the burst and acceleration to get to top speed quickly when hitting the hole, ripping off huge runs nearly every game like you see in the clips below.

Shirden has good vision and quick feet to evade defenders in the hole as well as in open grass, being able to quickly process what is happening and make quick cuts to evade the opposition. Take a look at the plays below. We see Shirden set up defenders in space as well as in the backfield, making a quick cut to evade the tackle as he gets into the second and third level, taking both carries for house calls.

Shirden has the vision and patience to follow his blocks into open space as well as the contact balance to stay upright thanks to his low center of gravity. Watch Shirden in the clips below follow his blocks to the line where he shows his burst, looking like he’s being shot out of a cannon into the second level of the defense. You see his combination of vision and balance as he makes quick jump cuts to get in space as well as spins out of a few tackle attempts, staying upright to keep his forward momentum and pick up more yards after the initial contact.

Shirden wasn’t asked to catch the ball often at Monmouth, only having a handful of receptions his first two seasons before catching 20 passes in 2023. Still, Shirden has shown that he is a viable pass-catching back, having soft hands and the ability to run routes out of the backfield as well as leak into the flat on screen passes. Catching the ball with room to run in space makes him a dangerous threat after the catch. Here’s an example against William & Mary where Shirden catches the screen pass and follows his blockers, attempting to spin out of a tackle as he picks up the first down.

While Shirden has proven to be an elusive and dynamic runner, he does lack the overall size and strength to push the pile forward. He will likely have a tough time make a living consistently running the ball between the tackles at the next level. He also can get happy feet behind the line of scrimmage, attempting to cut back and forth instead of taking what the defense is giving him; he can get caught at or behind the line for lost yardage like in the clip below.

CONCLUSION

Jaden Shirden is one of the most dynamic runners in this class, having showcased his speed, burst, and quickness at a high level in the FCS. The lower level of competition as well as a lack of feature-back size will pencil Shirden into more of a third down-back role by many. But his quick feet, vision, burst, and upside as a pass catcher should give him the opportunity to get onto the field in a committee approach sooner rather than later. He brings a skill set that NFL teams are looking for in today’s game, having the home run ability as well as the pass-catching chops to make a big impact nearly any time he touches the football.

When it comes to a pro comparison for Shirden, Steve Slaton comes to mind as another undersized runner coming out of West Virginia who also had that home run ability, possessing similar speed and acceleration in a near identical frame. Slaton got drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round in 2008 and made an immediate impact, rushing for 1,282 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season.

Shirden will likely go later than Slaton and may not have as big of a role, but he should be able to provide a team a similar skill set in an eerily similar package. The Pittsburgh Steelers likely won’t draft a running back this April, but Shirden is a guy who would complement their room well.

Projection: Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.5 – Rotational Player (Fourth Round)

Games Watched: at William & Mary (2023), vs Hampton (2023), vs Fordham (2022)