2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Clemson DL Tyler Davis

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Clemson defensive lineman Tyler Davis.

#13 Tyler Davis DL Clemson – 6020, 301lbs. (Senior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Tyler Davis 6020, 301 9 1/4″ 31 3/8″ 75″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 5.02 1.71 4.78* 7.74* Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’0″ 28.5 29

*Pro Day Number

THE GOOD

— Refined swim move, especially late in plays

— Very low pad level

— Productive bull rush; has both the leverage and technique to execute it

— Extremely experienced with over 2,000 defensive snaps

— Over 500 snaps on special teams packages and can slide in there immediately

— Breaks down rushing lanes and knows where to attack

— Can disengage from blockers and shift his direction to take down ball carriers

— Intelligent blocker who can execute complex run concepts

— Surprising pursuit speed, takes short angles to get to the quarterback

— Capable stunt rusher

The Bad

— Smaller for a defensive tackle

— Lack of arm length limits him as a pass rusher

— Mediocre combine testing with average explosivity numbers

— Not a consistent pocket disruptor on passing downs

— Won’t have a true way to win as a pass rusher; his bull rush will be weakened by his length and strength disadvantage

— Older prospect who didn’t dominate as a fifth-year senior

— Is too small to be used as a two-gapping run stopper

— Dealt with a handful of injuries at Clemson

Bio

— Turns 24 in November

— 2,034 career college snaps

— 52 starts at Clemson

— Two sacks and 22 pressures in 2023

— 22 sacks and 118 pressures in his college career

— Nicknamed “Baby Dex” and “Mini Fridge”

— Dealt with nagging injuries from 2020 through 2022. Underwent bicep surgery in 2021

— Committed as a four-star defensive line recruit, 92nd-ranked prospect in the nation

— 83.5 overall PFF grade in 2023, 69.3 pass rush and 90.8 run defense grades

— 4xAll-ACC (2023, 2022, 2021, 2019 [2nd Team]), All-American 2nd Team (2022), Most career starts from a Clemson defender (52)

Tape Breakdown

Once touted as a top fifty player, Tyler Davis has quietly become an unsung hero of Clemson’s defense, anchoring the line since Isaiah Simmons was the team’s star.

Davis’ college career is not only memorable but also record-breaking. He has the most starts of any defender in Clemson history while setting the defensive record with four All-ACC selections. Players like William Perry, Brian Dawkins, and Dexter Lawrence wore orange and white, yet Davis’ record stands alone.

His experience isn’t purely record-based; it’s apparent in every piece of Davis’ profile. Davis has a clear understanding of defensive concepts, especially in run defense. He’ll sniff out runs and plug gaps before they open up. Davis will naturally disengage with the blocker, change his direction, and attack a gap on the other side of the line to stop a run. He’ll fit defensive schemes that rely on defenders reading the offense and filling holes.

Here, Clemson lines Davis up on the left side, yet the run is to the right. Davis’ eyes are clearly following the running back the whole play, as he takes the handoff and cuts inside. Recognizing this, Davis disengages from his blocker and leaps to the right. The awareness and timing here are rarely found in college defenders.

Another piece of Davis’ college development has been his pass-rush arsenal. He’s added a handful of moves that he’ll use late in plays to win the rep. His swim move isn’t fully finished, but it worked against many college linemen. He’ll also throw in a rip move when he catches blockers off balance. Neither of these moves is incredibly impressive, but they are useful additions as a pass rusher.

Below, Davis on Miami’s guard on a third down run. Davis engages head-on but realizes that the guard’s body weight is shifted forward. As the guard stands on his toes, Davis attacks with a rip move, throwing the guard in the opposite direction. He’s unable to reach the running back but shows off an impressive move nonetheless.

Even with a wide arsenal, Davis’ bull rush remains his signature move. There are three factors contributing to Davis’ success with the bull rush. The first is leverage. As a smaller defensive lineman, Davis can lower his pad level and get right into the blocker’s chest. His height makes it difficult for blockers to strike him as he moves forward. The second is hand placement. Davis places his hand slightly inwards of his opponents. When linemen push back, Davis can then rock them to a side and shift them off balance. The last is his effort. Many bull rushers start with a bang but fizzle out if their initial rush doesn’t push the blocker all the way into the quarterback. Davis continues his rush, churning his legs to generate force until the whistle is called.

While there are aspects to like in Davis’ profile, the red flags are hard to ignore. Davis is a fifth-year senior who still hasn’t made the leap to a high-impact pass rusher. He’s almost 24, and with five years at a top college program, it’s questionable how much more he’ll improve in the NFL. Another aspect is his injury history. Between 2020 and 2022, Davis dealt with various injuries. He’s received bicep surgery and has missed double-digit games in his career.

Even more concerning are his physical tools. At 6’2” and 301 lbs, Davis will have a tough time managing the physical NFL trenches. His 31” arms do him no favors, as he’s expected to lose the length battle most times he faces off with a guard. Some defenders make up for their size with explosive speed and quickness, yet Davis is a middle-of-the-pack athlete. His 6.98 RAS reflects his tape well. There isn’t much upside for an undersized prospect with mediocre athletic traits.

On the field, there are still deficiencies to work on. As a rookie pass rusher, a key element is having a trump card to rely on during the NFL transition. Davis leans on his bull rush, but it won’t be nearly as effective in the pros. He won’t have any go-to move or trait to put defenders on their heels.

With limited length, linemen were able to strike first and control the entire play. Davis was stopped in his tracks too often without the explosiveness to generate extra movement. He doesn’t disrupt the pocket consistently, which I doubt he’ll improve at in the NFL.

Here, Davis attempts to bullrush the lineman, but the lineman strikes first, keeping Davis at arm’s reach. You can see Davis try to move the lineman further back, but fails to gain any ground. Blockers with both the length and explosive advantage won’t fear taking on Davis.

Davis is a gifted run defender but lacks the size to 2-gap as a pure run stuffer. He isn’t capable of taking on double teams without losing his ground. His anchor isn’t an issue, but it is not something to write home about, either. He’s a consistent tackler that wraps up ball carriers, but sometimes whiffs on plays with his shorter tackling radius.

Conclusion

Davis has the experience and college pedigree to land a roster spot, but his physical traits and lack of upside reduce the likelihood of earning a starting job. Davis can be an early-down run defender who rotates off the field on passing plays. He’s developed enough pass moves and run-game instincts to occasionally make plays. Davis is an unusual fit as an undersized run defender who won’t 2-gap or double team. On day three, rotational defensive prospects with experience are a solid pickup.

Projection: Mid-Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.7 – Backup/Special Teamer (Fifth Round)

Games Watched: 2023 at Miami, 2023 vs Florida State, 2023 vs Georgia Tech, 2023 vs North Carolina