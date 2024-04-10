2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: LSU DL Jordan Jefferson

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on LSU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson.

#99 JORDAN JEFFERSON/DT LSU – 6026, 313 POUNDS (SENIOR)

Senior Bowl

NFL Scouting Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jordan Jefferson 6026,313 9 7/8 33 1/8 79 1/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 8’8’’ 31.0 34

THE GOOD

– Gets off the line well and quickly

– Great upper-body strength

– Rarely goes down to the ground

– Comes with good power

– Has the motor to go on every play

– Feel for the ball

– Plays both A gaps against the run

THE BAD

– Often stands up after the snap, delivering no punch

– Pad level is too high

– Pass-rush skills are limited at best

– Footwork is sloppy

– Movement skills are underwhelming, not the player you want in the open space

– His game does not come with great speed

– Hand fighting requires more moves

– Limited range

BIO

– 23 starts in 55 games for West Virginia and LSU

– Career stats: 90 total tackles, 36 solo, 21.5 TFLs, 6 sacks, 8 PDs, 1 FF

– 2023 stats: 36 total tackles, 13 solo, 7 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, 1 PD, 1 FF

– Three-star recruit out of Navarre, Fla.

– Committed to West Virginia in 2019, transferred to LSU before the 2023 season

– 2021 Academic All-Big 12 Team

– 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Team

– Participated in the 2024 Senior Bowl

– Earned state championship honors in wrestling at high school

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Jordan Jefferson played on a defensive line at LSU that was stacked with talent, much of which declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. He is a heavy nose tackle with his strengths primarily in run defense. For a guy his size, he gets off the line well and gets into his gap quickly.

Jefferson digs into the backfield with his powerful hands, often moving offensive linemen away. He has the ability to keep windows tight and fill gaps with his big frame. When he gets into the backfield, he has the sense to locate the ball and make the tackle. Unfortunately, his size and speed do not allow him to reach for the ball carrier in a wide range.

He is limited against the pass, as he does not have great athleticism or the best technique to win hand fights. His pass-rush moves are limited to the bull rush at best. He definitely has to work on establishing counter moves in his toolbox and especially needs to polish his heavy footwork.

What really gets my admiration is his willingness to chase down runners, even if they are way faster than him. Jefferson gives everything to defend and eventually reduce the damage. He never gives up, plays to the whistle, and keeps running. This is the attitude that could land you on an NFL roster at the end of the day.

CONCLUSION

Jordan Jefferson comes to the NFL as a defensive tackle with his skills in run defense. He brings the size and frame to play nose tackle at football’s highest level, especially on early downs. Against the pass, he definitely has some work to do to refine his pass rush. Jefferson is a powerful lineman who should find himself on a practice squad, where he will learn to use his craft against bigger and smarter opponents. The Steelers could use a guy like him to fill the depth of their defensive line. There is a certain chance he would turn some heads in training camp.

Projection: Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 5.9 – End Of Roster/Practice Squad (Priority Free Agent)

Games Watched: at Florida State 2023, at Missouri 2023, vs Texas A&M 2023