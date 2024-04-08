2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Illinois WR Casey Washington

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Illinois WR Casey Washington.

#14 Casey Washington/WR Illinois – 6007, 201 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Casey Washington 6007/201 9 5/8″ 31 3/4″ 76 1/4″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.48 1.57 4.43 7.39 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’7″ 39.5 13

*All Pro Day measurements

The Good

– Solid frame with acceptable overall size

– Natural hands catcher who plucks ball outside of frame

– Plus body control and sideline adjustments

– Some YAC threat, size and bulk to break through arm tackles with enough long speed to do damage post catch

– Can play big and win contested catches

– Willing blocker with good overall effort

– Tough and willing to absorb a hit to make the catch

– Some special teams value on return team

– Flashes strong testing in speed and explosiveness

– Shows release package, shoulder dips to get off the line

– Knack for making clutch plays

The Bad

– Not as athletic as testing hints at and posted ugly agility/change of direction scores

– Lacks suddenness to drop weight and change direction; struggles to create natural separation and very average route runner

– Meager production throughout most of career before monster performance in final college game

– Used as third receiver and wasn’t on the field down to down

– Lacks much slot value, primarily outside receiver

– Long stretches of quiet/inactive tape

– Must prove he can be multi-phase special teamer

– Improved stance but still aligns pretty tall/upright

Bio

– 59 career games, 20 career starts for Illini

– 23 years old (born March 2001)

– Career: 122 receptions, 1,508 yards (12.4 YPC) 4 TDs, three career pass attempts (all incomplete)

– 2023: 49 receptions, 670 yards (13.7 YPC) 4 TDs

– Per Pro Football Focus, only 4.3 percent of snaps last two years came in the slot

– Two-star recruit from Round Rock, Texas, chose Illinois over Kansas, Abilene Christian, and UTSA, among others

– Transferred to Wake Forest in spring of 2021 before transferring back to Illinois in summer of 2021

– Gloves worn for game-winning two-point conversion in Nine-OT Penn State win sent to College Football HOF

– Father played football at Kansas State, sister played volleyball at Texas A&M Kingsville

– Hopes to become a coach after his football career is over

Tape Breakdown

Casey Washington was a light Texas recruit playing on a less-than-stellar high school team, never posting a winning record in his four years at Pflugerville High School. College interest came late with Illinois pursuing him, and he committed in the summer of 2018. He briefly left the school in 2021, transferring to Wake Forest, but transferred back to Illinois months later.

Washington caught my attention when I watched teammate OT Julian Pearl against Northwestern. Washington’s career production was forgettable up until that point, but he went off for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns in his final college game against the Wildcats. He flashes big-play and post-catch ability with solid speed reflective of the 4.48 he ran at his Pro Day.

Washington’s hands and body control are his best traits, consistently making grabs outside and away from his frame.

Still, Washington’s biggest issue is his lack of suddenness and change of direction. He’s a very basic and boring route runner who creates little natural separation. His agility drills highlight this problem with really ugly short-shuttle and three-cone times. His RAS figures put him in the highly negative category. It’s hard to show it too well on tape but he isn’t generating much space.

While he’s played a bit as a blocker on the kick return team, Washington’s going to have to show more on special teams to stick on an NFL roster. He has the size and mentality to potentially work there but for a rotational player in college, it’s disappointing he doesn’t have more on his resume there.

Conclusion

Overall, Washington was someone who caught my eye with that mega Northwestern game. Digging into him more revealed more flaws in his game. He could profile as a bigger slot wideout but the lack of suddenness and change of direction hurts him. My NFL comparison is Isaiah Coulter, a fifth-round pick in 2020 who struggled to carve out a professional career. Washington could offer a bit more, but it’ll take a lot to get there.

Projection: Undrafted Free Agent

Depot Draft Grade: 5.9 – Priority Free Agent (Undrafted Free Agent)

Games Watched: vs Toledo (2023), vs Indiana (2023), vs Northwestern (2023)