2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Holy Cross OG C.J. Hanson

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I’ll be profiling Holy Cross OG C.J. Hanson.

#69 C.J. Hanson OG Holy Cross – 6050, 300 lbs. (Senior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan C.J. Hanson 6050, 300 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone DNP DNP DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press DNP DNP DNP

THE GOOD

— Team captain and natural leader

— Experienced three-year starter

— Explosive athlete, 33.5” vertical, 9’07” broad, and 9.84 RAS

— High motor blocker who looks to help teammates out

— Quick to get to the second level

— Fluidly flips his hips to seal run blocks

— Light on his feet for his size, used as a puller

— Intelligent blocker who can execute complex run concepts

— Uses snatch trap blocking move to put defenders on the ground

The Bad

— Low level of competition playing in the Patriot League conference

— Base is concerning for an inside blocker

— Ended up on the ground too often; balance may be an issue on the move

— Opens his chest, letting defenders win leverage

— Struggles to sustain and hold blocks

— Older prospect who didn’t dominate as a fifth-year senior

Bio

— 2,337 career college snaps

— 38 starts at Holy Cross

— Eight pressures and zero sacks allowed in 2023

— 28 pressures and one sack allowed in his college career

— Hanson routinely ate cookies after college practices

— No significant injury history

— Committed as a three-star guard recruit

— 70.7 overall PFF grade in 2023, 71.5 pass blocking and 63.5 run blocking grades

— All-ECAC (2023), All-Patriot-League First Team (2022, 2023)

Tape Breakdown

Offensive linemen, especially interior linemen, are rarely heralded as team leaders. With over 2,300 snaps at Holy Cross, C.J. Hanson emerged as a key leader, guiding Holy Cross to another successful season.

At 6’5” and 300 pounds, Hanson stands out against his Patriot League opponents. Unlike many large prospects who rely on their size, Hanson actively engages in every pain. Hanson’s the complete opposite, with a mean streak and intense work ethic. He’ll help his teammates with a chip block or double team when left open. Hanson leads by example, always running whenever possible.

Below, Hanson instantly identifies that his gap is left open. Without hesitation, he explodes to his right and knocks the edge rusher to the ground. Lining up in the trenches in the NFL requires an animosity that Hanson clearly possesses.

C.J. Hanson’s quickness constantly shows up on film. He’s consistently the first lineman to the second level. Hanson’s a swift mover who carries his weight very well on the move. Holy Cross pulled Hanson often, combining his speed and tenacity to attack the defense.

Here’s a perfect example: Hanson pulls to the outside to clear up the middle for an inside run. Hanson shoots off the snap and arrives at his spot before the defender can react. He’s quick enough to set his feet before engaging the block.

As a run blocker, most of C.J. Hanson’s skill comes from his experience and intelligence. He’s able to execute any run concept and identify assignments in zone runs. He’ll quickly flip his hips and seal defenders away from the ball carrier. The most impressive aspect is his nuance. Here, Hanson knows that the running back is cutting to the right, so he lets the defender attack his inside shoulder. Hanson uses the defender’s power against him, flipping to the outside and trapping the defender to the left.

The obvious knock on Hanson’s profile is his competition level. He played in a subpar conference, with most of his non-conference games against teams such as Yale, Harvard, and Merrimack. Hanson is a two-time all-conference player, but he still didn’t dominate the way he should have against inferior competition. He looked like one of the better players on the field, not a man amongst boys like previous top FCS prospects.

C.J. Hanson’s biggest test this season came against Boston College. Facing a true Power-Five team, it was Hanson’s time to shine on national television. While his performance wasn’t awful, Hanson didn’t do much to excite scouts. Boston College’s defenders fully matched Hanson’s athleticism.

His base is the main aspect that will keep Hanson off the NFL field. Hanson was pushed back into the quarterback too often. He has explosive power but not the strength to hold the point of attack. This was present when Hanson attempted to lock in defenders late in plays. He struggled to keep defenders in his grasp, and some broke off with a second attempt. Hanson makes it more difficult by blocking with an upright stance. He allowed rushers to get under his pads, win leverage, and knock him backward. This will only become a greater concern once he’s drafted. Hanson needs to both gain strength and drop his pad level.

This play quickly scares any offensive line coach. Hanson initially does a good job stopping the defender and shutting down his hand swipes. However, even with his momentum stopped, the rusher gets his right hand inside and moves Hanson five yards backward. The pocket completely collapses, and Hanson is called for a holding penalty.

Similarly, C.J. Hanson struggles to stay on his feet, especially when on the move. He was too often on the ground with defenders knocking him over with side checks. This comes from a combination of strength and balance issues. Hanson runs with a straight stance and a high center of gravity at his height. The recurring theme with Hanson’s profile is bulking up and getting low. His stance may be a technical or flexibility problem.

Below, Hanson is pulling from the right side. He’s running with solid momentum and has an opportunity to pancake the opposing player. As he makes contact, the defender shoulders him in the chest, knocking Hanson off balance. It’s difficult to tell whether Hanson simply lost his footing or was completely overpowered, but either way plays like these can’t happen at the next level.

C.J. Hanson’s signature hand move is the snatch trap. He uses it often and successfully to lure defenders in and drop them to the ground. Outside of that, he’s shown the willingness to try out many different hand moves and combos but hasn’t developed anything noteworthy.

The NFL Combine is especially important for small school prospects and Hanson had himself an impressive week. He posted impressive numbers across the board: a five-second forty-yard dash, 33.5” vertical, and a 9’7” broad jump. Hanson proved that he clearly has enticing athletic traits for coaches to tap into.

Conclusion

C.J. Hanson earned himself a roster spot at the Combine but hasn’t done enough to jump into early day-three conversations. He has the quickness and explosiveness to fit into a pulling gap or outside zone scheme. Coaches will praise Hanson’s leadership, work ethic, and intensity. It’s concerning that Hanson wasn’t truly dominating the Patriot League, but perhaps better development can unlock new aspects of his game. Hanson profiles as a decent roster filler who can stick as a practice player. While Hanson has many areas for improvement, his athleticism and leadership qualities give reasons for teams to bet on him as a depth offensive line piece.

Projection: Seventh Round

Depot Draft Grade: 6.4 – End of Roster/Practice Squad (6th Round)

Games Watched: 2023 at Yale, 2023 at Boston College, 2023 at Army, 2023 vs Harvard