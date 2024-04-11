2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: South Dakota State WR Jaxon Janke

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on South Dakota State wide receiver Jaxon Janke.

#10 JAXON JANKE/WR SOUTH DAKOTA STATE – 6036, 252 POUNDS (SENIOR)

Hula Bowl/Pro Day

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jaxon Janke 6023/214 8″ 3048″ 75 5/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.55 1.54 4,48 7.35 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’3″ 38″ 15

THE GOOD

– Very detailed route runner; understands how to attack leverage

– Really impressive player after the catch; good level of physicality and spatial recognition

– Extremely productive, incredibly consistent, and experienced

– Had made big impact both on the outside and in the slot

– Tracks the football well in the air

– Really dependable hands; cleanly plucks and rarely lets the ball get into his body

– Dependable blocker; understands how to stalk and frames pretty consistently

THE BAD

– Below average long speed; minimal impact, lack of explosive plays

– Tight-hipped at the top of routes; ordinary flexibility

– Not overly sudden when changing direction

– Older prospect; minimal upside

– Limited experience playing on special teams

BIO

– In 14 games during the 2023 season, Janke hauled in 51 receptions for 818 yards and five touchdowns

– Finished Jackrabbit career with 244 receptions for 3,677 yards and 29 touchdowns

– Played with his twin brother Jadon at South Dakota State

– Attended Madison High School in Madison, South Dakota

– Was a part of three straight Class 11A football state championship teams

– Rated as a zero-star recruit coming out of Madison

– One of seven siblings

TAPE BREAKDOWN

As a route runner, you aren’t going to find many smoother than Janke. He clearly understands the art of route running and also doesn’t have tells throughout this process. On this particular play, Janke is out wide to the bottom of the screen. You don’t telegraph anything, which allows him to break down and work the comeback to the sideline. In the catch phase, Jamie is calm and comfortable. He’s a bit of a magician working the sideline, possessing good body control to finish plays.

Jaxon Janke, WR, South Dakota State Smooth customer as a route runner (bottom of the screen). Janke understands how to attack leverage and is really good navigating near the sideline. Has easy feel as an intermediate separator. pic.twitter.com/BqQGF3RPJc — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) April 9, 2024

As an athlete, Janke is more of a short-area explosive guy than a player who can really push the ball vertically. The explosive players he typically creates are with his talents after the catch. In the Jackrabbit offense, they utilize Janke in the short game to let him manipulate space. They motioned him across the formation on this particular play and checked it down to Janke. From there, he is able to work through a couple of tackles and create an explosive play. Janke does that consistently on film.

Jaxon Janke, WR, South Dakota State Janke’s ability after the catch might be his most underrated ability as a player. He consistently works through contact, boasting a very sturdy frame. He created a lot of hidden yardage for the Jackrabbits. pic.twitter.com/qI0tmv9A6C — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) April 9, 2024

Now working on the bottom of the screen, Janke runs an in-route and settles into the soft spot in the zone. The quarterback throws to his outside shoulder, which allows Janke to work toward the sideline. Janke quickly finds the space and creates another big play. He has an innate ability to find, evaluate, and take advantage of space quickly.

Jaxon Janke, WR, South Dakota State Another example of Janke creating after the catch. He quickly finds space after hauling in the reception. Janke has impressive feel for space and how to navigate it effectively. pic.twitter.com/JRy5gmBTeZ — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) April 9, 2024

Once again, Janke is at the bottom of the screen. His quarterback hit him on the stick route, which looked to set up the offense in a good spot near the end zone. Janke flashes his after-catch ability again, turns upfield, and accelerates into the end zone. He boasts a big body that is a lot for some defensive backs to handle in the open field.

Jaxon Janke, WR, South Dakota State Working at the bottom of the screen… once Janke makes the reception, he quickly gets up the field and accelerates to daylight. Janke has a nose for the first down marker, and end zone. Here he finishes for six. pic.twitter.com/e8CBv6iOxK — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) April 9, 2024

There is also a craftiness to Janke’s game. On this play, he motions toward the sideline. The wide receiver in front of him is used to give Janke an easy release. From there, he comes underneath and finds a soft spot on the post route. Janke showcases an ability to track the football and accelerates to the end zone for a score.

Jaxon Janke, WR, South Dakota State Short motion to the sideline… able to navigate and find a soft spot between the second level and the safeties. Janke tracks the ball well and finishes for the long touchdown. pic.twitter.com/It99JIxdop — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) April 9, 2024

The biggest question about Janke is overall athleticism, more specifically, long speed. He hasn’t shown the ability to win vertically consistently, instead making his biggest impact on the inside as a route runner and space evaluator. That lack of versatility could potentially hurt him to find a home early on, where the ability to do more is prioritized. Making an impact in limited reps, on top of making an impact on special teams, will be the breaking point to whether Janke can stick on an active roster.

CONCLUSION

As a route runner and technician, Janke has a chance to find a spot on the next level. He stays true to his craft, evaluates, and creates space. From there, his after-catch ability allows him to create hidden yardage. That, along with doing the little things like blocking and playing special teams, will be massive for Janke early on in his career. He does the little things well enough to potentially find a role for a team on the next level.

Projection: Late Day Three-Priority Free Agent

Depot Draft Grade: 6-1 – End of Roster/Practice Squad (Sixth/Seventh Round)

Games Watched: vs North Dakota State (2023), vs Illinois State (2023), vs South Dakota (2023), vs UNI (2023)