2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Troy RB Kimani Vidal

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Troy RB Kimani Vidal.

#28 KIMANI VIDAL, RB, TROY – (SENIOR) 5080, 213 POUNDS

SENIOR BOWL INVITE

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Kimani Vidal 5080, 213 9 3/8″ 30 3/8″ N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.46 1.53 4.15 7.01 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’0″ 37.5″ 18

THE GOOD

— Has good bulk for his stocky frame

— Possesses good burst when he hits the hole or to open grass

— Can accelerate in the open field to pull away from defenders in pursuit

— Displays good vision and patience following his blocks to get into open space

— Has the footwork and the quickness to get cutback lanes on zone runs

— Size and stature aid in his contact balance to bounce off would-be tacklers

— Forced 94 missed tackles in 2023, good for 2nd in FBS football

— Does a good job of keeping his legs churning on contact

— Recovers well by fighting to keep from hitting the ground when knocked off-balance

— Excellent in pass pro as he seeks out contact and attacks with a strong, sturdy base

—Capable as a pass catcher in college, having soft hands, and can run routes out of the backfield

— Served as a workhorse during his college career with impressive production

THE BAD

— Lacks ideal height for the position

— Doesn’t scare defenses with that second gear of speed

— Speed tends to drop off when running to the outside to get to the corner

— Can play low to the ground but tends to go down easy when running between the tackles

— Needs to hit holes harder in inside runs to run through tacklers and create a stronger push upfront

— Below average in short yardage and goal line situations as a battering ram

— Can stand to gain more ground laterally on his jump cuts

BIO

— Senior prospect from Marietta, GA

— Born August 28, 2001 (age 22)

— Exercise Science Major

— Father played football at Florida A&M

— Led Marietta to the Georgia 7A state title as a senior

— Also threw shot put in high school, where he was a state finalist

— Three-star recruit according to Rivals

— Is a big baseball fan, with Hank Aaron being one of his favorite players

— Was the lead back in 2020 with 101 carries for 516 yards and four touchdowns while also hauling in 26 receptions for 225 yards

— Carried the ball 152 times in 2021 for 701 yards and five touchdowns while also bringing in 22 receptions for 134 yards

— Carried the ball 231 times in 2022 for 1,132 yards and ten touchdowns while also notching 26 receptions for 140 yards

— Finished second nationally rushing for 1,661 yards on 297 carries along with 14 touchdowns, while also bringing in 18 receptions for 201 yards and a score

— Ran for five touchdowns in one game against Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Championship Game

— Third-team All-American (2023), Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year (2023), First-team All-Sun Belt (2023), Second-team All-Sun Belt (2022)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Kimani Vidal immediately made an impact when he stepped on campus at Troy, being the team’s leading rusher during his true freshman season. He would go on to put his name first in Trojan lore as the school’s all-time leading rusher, breaking out in 2022 while becoming a First-Team All-Sun Belt performer in 2023 and the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year after accumulating over 1,800 yards of total offense and scoring 15 touchdowns.

When you pop in the tape on Vidal, you see a short, stocky back that uses his size and density at his size to his advantage as a runner. He displays great contact balance by playing low to the ground as he bounces off would-be tacklers like a bowling ball, absorbing contact while managing to keep himself from hitting the ground when knocked off balance. Check out the clips below of Vidal fighting through arm tackles against South Alabama, plowing through the hole as he shows off good leg drive and the balance to stay upright on tackle attempts. In the second clip, we see Vidal recover after nearly hitting the turf, running into the teeth of the defense, where he continues to keep his legs churning on contact to pick up a couple of extra yards.

Vidal’s stocky frame and contact balance show up when he is battling to pick up additional yardage as he smells the end zone. He can build a full head of steam as a runner, and it can be difficult for one defender to bring down on his own due to the leverage game that Vidal wins nearly every time. Take a look at this run below against Louisiana, where Vidal gets to the hole and accelerates with the end zone in sight, putting his shoulder down to run through one tackler coming from the side and plow through another, impeding his path to pay dirt, running over him into the end zone to secure the score.

Vidal not only shows his strength as a runner through his contact balance, but he also has a mean stiff arm that he uses to put opposing defenders on their backs. Take a look at the two plays below of Vidal working to get the edge in both clips, spearing two defenders with a strong, stiff arm to keep them off his frame in his quest for the score.

Vidal also displays good vision as a runner and the patience to follow his blocks and wait for the running lanes to be created for him to shoot up the hole into the second level. Check out the plays below of Vidal following his blocks. He shows good stop-start ability to pick up additional yardage as he evades defenders in the open field thanks to his vision to find the open running lane.

Vidal is also a capable pass catcher out of the backfield, having over 90 receptions under his belt during his time in college. He has soft hands and can run routes out of the backfield as well as be effective in the screen game, catching the ball in space with room to work, as we see in the clip below against the Jaguars where he catches the check down pass and nearly gets to the first down marker.

When it comes to pass protection, Vidal may be one of the best backs (if not the best back) in the entire class. He does a good job squaring up blitzers and attacking them with a strong base and good punch. He is willing to step in front of bigger defenders to keep his quarterback clean and does a good job chipping when coming out of the backfield to help out the tackle or tight end. Vidal’s pass protection should help him earn a complimentary role as a third-down back in the league, paired with his skill set as a receiver.

CONCLUSION

Kimani Vidal is a short, stocky runner who displays great burst, vision, and contact balance. He lacks true breakaway speed and dynamic quickness, but he does bring a well-rounded skill set to the table when it comes to reading blocks, getting into open grass, staying upright on contact, catching the football out of the backfield, and staying home to pass protect. He should expect to become a rotational back in his career with the outside chance of becoming a starter, likely having his strengths as a pass catcher and pass protector get him on the field in a third-down capacity to start his NFL career.

When coming up with a pro comparison for Vidal, Ke’Shawn Vaughn came to mind as a back of similar stature and play style coming out of Vanderbilt. Vaughn is a little less explosive than Vidal, but both share the qualities of pass protection, being capable pass catchers out of the backfield, and being reliable runners who do just about everything right while lacking those dynamic traits you desire in feature backs at the next level. Vaughn has mostly been a backup during his NFL career, and Vidal likely will start his career in the same vain until he shows he can run more consistently between the tackles and do a better job of creating outside of what’s being blocked for him.

Projection: Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.1 – Rotational Player (Fourth Round)

Games Watched: vs South Alabama (2023), vs Louisiana (2023), vs Duke (2023)