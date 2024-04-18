2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Oregon S Evan Williams

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Oregon S Evan Williams.

#33 EVAN WILLIAMS/S OREGON – 5112, 200 POUNDS (SENIOR)

NFL Scouting Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Evan Williams 5112, 200 10 1/8 30 1/8 72 7/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.60 1.55 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’6’’ 40.5 N/A

THE GOOD

– Athletic movement skills

– Moves quickly in short areas

– Position-versatile, lines up as single-deep safety as well as nickel corner

– Plays with good instincts

– Physical playstyle that can help him win his matchup

– Not afraid to lay the hit

– Solid run defender who can find the ball

– Likes to blitz from the nickel spot

– Experienced safety with five years as a starter

– Good production, especially at Fresno State

THE BAD

– Not the best tackler, missed-tackle rate of 15.3 percent

– Open-field tackles are a big issue

– Angles are not always perfect

– Lacks awareness in zone coverage

– Will not recover with closing burst when defeated

– Not always threatened in deep coverages

– Limited range, will prevent him from playing much single high

BIO

– 45 starts in 52 games for Fresno State and Oregon

– Made five starts in 12 games as a true freshman

– Career stats: 288 total tackles, 198 solo, 13,5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 4 INTs, 19 PDs, 4 FF, 5 FR

– 2023 stats: 82 total tackles, 49 solo, 5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, 1 PD, 1 FF, 2 FR

– Missed four games in 2022 with a knee injury

– Missed 2023 opener due to a hand injury

– Three-star recruit out of Mountain View, Calif.

– Committed to Fresno State in 2019; transferred to Oregon before the 2023 season

– Captain for the Bulldogs from 2020-2022

– 2021 first-team All-Mountain West

– 2022 second-team All-Mountain West

– 2023 second-team All-Pac-12

– Participated in the 2024 Senior Bowl

– Brother Bennett Williams played DB for the Ducks until 2022

– Models his game after Tyrann Mathieu

– Could have chosen to go to Princeton with a 3.7 GPA

TAPE BREAKDOWN

After four years at Fresno State, Evan Williams showed at Oregon that he certainly has a shot in the NFL. With his instincts in coverage and skills in run defense, he possesses a good blend of traits to develop at the next level. Playing mainly deep, Williams shows his overview and finds the right spot in coverage.

He is a quick mover who usually tries to trail receivers downfield. Seeing a threat coming his way across the field, he will get on his opponent’s hips while staying underneath. Generally speaking, he also has a good feel for crossing routes and does not lose track of the play.

Williams also lines up as the nickel defender, where he shows the physicality to stay with the receiver. Also, he likes to blitz from anywhere on the field, but especially in the slot. He will come around the edge, avoid blocks by offensive linemen, and lay the hit on the ball carrier.

When coming in from the safety spot, Williams chases the ball carrier aggressively. While trying to keep the running back from gaining additional yards, he often over paces and comes in at a bad angle. As he does not break it down enough before reaching his opponent, he is vulnerable to cutbacks and therefore misses too many tackles.

CONCLUSION

Prior to his last season of eligibility, Williams decided to leave Fresno State, where he was the anchor of that defense, a four-year starter and three-time team captain. Making the All-Conference team while also putting up great numbers earned him a starting spot in a Pac-12 that was filled with offensive talent and playmakers. While his production decreased a little, Williams was still able to show off his instincts and talent in coverage. As a versatile player in the slot or as a deep safety, he could be a mismatch in any defense.

With his attitude as an aggressive defensive back who likes to come forward, I could see Williams fitting in nicely with the Steelers. Given the need at other positions, the Steelers should still have a look at safety depth on day three. Williams could be the defender to move around in sub-packages and to play a role on special teams early in his career.

Projection: Mid-Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.7 – Backup/Special Teamer (Fifth Round)

Games Watched: vs Colorado 2023, vs USC 2023, vs Washington 2023