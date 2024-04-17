2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Washington State CB Chau Smith-Wade

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Washington State CB Chau Smith-Wade.

#6 CHAU SMITH-WADE/CB WASHINGTON STATE – 5096, 184 POUNDS. (RS JUNIOR)

NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Chau Smith-Wade 5096/184 9 1/8″ 30 1/4″ 72 3/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.54 1.56 4.32 7.05 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’5″ 34.5″ 18

THE GOOD

– Decent experience as a boundary cornerback and playing close to the line of scrimmage

– Solid special teams contributor in a variety of roles

– Very competitive in coverage situations

– Disrupts the catch point of receivers on intermediate and deep routes

– Shows fast feet to move laterally and recover if he’s beaten

– Good hand usage that bothers receivers trying to release and break away from him

– Doesn’t panic if he’s beaten downfield and does a nice job of getting his head around to find the ball in the air

– Gets his hands up through the receiver’s body to disrupt contested catches downfield

– Has natural instincts in zone coverage to identify the quarterback’s reads and anticipate route stems

– Effective blitzer off the edge and disguises his well

– Committed zero penalties in coverage this season despite being aggressive

– Feisty tackler who accelerates quickly to runners

– Isn’t afraid to mix it up with bigger guys

– Typically is a wrap-up tackler

THE BAD

– Doesn’t have the size or length to play on the outside exclusively

– Not many slot CB snaps for a smaller defensive back

– Lacks ideal long speed to carry receivers downfield

– Jams can be weak and ineffective at times

– Inconsistent mirroring release at the line of scrimmage

– Can be too quick to show hip positioning to receivers

– Gives up inside leverage and gets stacked too often

– Bumped off coverage route by larger receivers

– Allows too much separation at the top of routes

– Relies too much on hand usage instead of staying in phase with receivers

– Drops too many interceptions

– Effort waxes and wanes with run support

– Lacks the mass to challenge blocking tight ends

– Makes too many dive tackles

– Recent injuries in the past two seasons have caused him to have a lack of starting experience

BIO

– Born 9/17/2002 (21 years old)

– 1,537 total snaps (1,360 outside CB, 74 slot blitzer, 64 SS, 30 slot CB)

– 333 special teams snaps (98 FG block, 84 punt coverage, 73 kick coverage, 64 punt returner, 14 kick returner)

– 20 starts and appeared in 30 total games over four years

– Missed 2022-23 LA Bowl with an injury and missed the last 5 games of the 2023 season with a soft-tissue injury

– Career: 103 total tackles, 6 TFLs, 0 sacks, 3 INTs, 17 PDs, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 53.1% completion percentage, 76.2 passer rating allowed

– 2023 season (7 games): 35 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 0 INTs, 6 PDs, 50% completion percentage, 84.0 passer rating allowed

– 2024 Senior Bowl participant

– 2022 All Pac-12 Honorable Mention

– Three-star HS prospect, according to 247Sports.com, out of Simeon HS in Chicago, IL

– Played running back and defensive back during senior season

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Chau Smith-Wade’s career at Washington State University didn’t go exactly as he planned it to. He played a few snaps in his freshman season before finally breaking through in his sophomore season to have a part-time role in 2020 before going full-time in 2021 as a cornerback. Smith-Wade had a terrific season and had every intention of continuing that ascent before having a season-ending soft-tissue injury in week eight against Oregon in 2023. He could’ve gone back to school for one more year, and no one would’ve blamed him. However, he decided it was time to enter the NFL Draft instead.

He primarily aligned in soft press and zone coverages to both the field and boundary for Washington State. The fourth-year junior also received occasional snaps as a single-high safety. He is an above-average athlete on the field with short arms and a lean frame. He uses his hands effectively in press coverage situations to try and jam receivers, but they can be weak and ineffective against much bigger and technical ones. Despite his athleticism, Smith-Wade struggles to mirror releases at the line of scrimmage. This was displayed at the Senior Bowl in the following clip and although he was able to eventually catch up and use his hands to stay attached, this technique likely will get him beat or result in a penalty in the NFL.

He is #6 in all of the following clips:

He really struggled when matched up against Oregon’s Troy Franklin (2023), getting beaten across his face on inside releases and lacking the acceleration and explosiveness to carry vertically out of press. He does have good recovery speed and closing burst. It’s how he gets his hands on so many balls. By being patient and knowing he can get back to the receiver in time to make a play.

Despite having the speed to carry receivers vertically, he gets stacked frequently. Silas Bolden of Oregon State used this against him in their matchup, and the result was a 50-yard reception. In the next clip, he gets caught with his head in the backfield, watching the quarterback’s eyes, which can sometimes plague his anticipation.

He surrenders inside leverage too easily and lets receivers cross his face mid-route. Larger receivers bump Smith-Wade off his coverage path. He needs to improve his footwork at the top of the route stem and allows too much separation. Smith-Wade gets grabby on extended plays and vertical routes. He is better at zone coverage, sorting through, and passing off routes. His arm length helps make an impact at the catch point, but he drops potential interceptions.

Run support is an area he has improved upon this season, but he can still get better at it. He gets stuck on blocks and lacks the mass to challenge blocking tight ends. Smith-Wade wraps up as a tackler, but he prefers to dive low instead of driving through ball carriers. He takes steep angles in pursuit, which leads to even more missed tackles. One thing I’ll say about him, though, is that he will try to force fumbles and has a strong punch to knock the ball loose.

Smith-Wade showcases terrific range against the run when operating as a box safety. He also doesn’t hesitate and can find running lanes well when he plays close to the line of scrimmage. He comes downhill with aggression and can sniff out screens well. Smith-Wade uses his quickness to get around blocks and is smart when it comes to angling his pursuit of runners. His open-field tackling form in full effect below shows an ability to square up, and sometimes it’s just about getting the guy to the ground by any means necessary.

CONCLUSION

Smith-Wade is the definition of a fierce competitor who still has a lot of room for growth. His potential is nowhere near tapped out, especially in regards to his ceiling learning to play in the slot more, which he’ll most likely have to do a lot more at the NFL level because of his lack of length and height. He’s still pretty good for his size in off-man and press coverage to give teams reps in dime packages.

One of my favorite players in last year’s draft class reminds me a lot of him, Clark Phillips III, who also played in the Pac-12 for Utah. Smith-Wade doesn’t quite have the experience and ball skill production that he does, but he probably would if he didn’t drop so many interceptions. They are similar players in stature, nature, and ability, but will have to occupy a slot corner role in the NFL to get on the field more often. Smith-Wade can be a nice depth player right away who can provide special teams snaps but can eventually be a very competent nickel corner for a team.

Projection: Mid-Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.4 – Rotational Player (Fourth Round)

Games Watched: at Florida State (2023), vs NC State (2023), at Boston College (2022), vs UCF (2022)