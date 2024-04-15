2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: NC State C Dylan McMahon

Dylan McMahon

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on NC State Dylan McMahon.

#54 Dylan McMahon/C NC State – 6033, 299 pounds (Senior)

Shrine Bow/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Dylan McMahon 6033/299 9 3/8″ 31 3/4″ 75 1/8″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
5.10 1.75 4.33 7.26
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
9’7″ 33″ 25*

The Good

– Active, energetic player who runs his feet throughout the play
– Able to stick and drive on blocks when he connects
– Capable zone blocker who can reach and cut off, understands and takes good angles
– Works hard to re-fit his hands in pass protection, able to re-punch when his initial strike is too wide
– Displays good grip strength
– Seals and walls off penetrators, takes defender where he wants to go
– Able to ID and adjust to stunts/twists
– Guard/center experience and potential versatility
– Consistent and competent snapper
– Captain and leader
– Good bloodlines

The Bad

– Below-average frame, lacks weight, and poor length
– Uncoordinated and too off-balanced, falls off blocks too often, has trouble keeping feet on him
– Whiffs in open space, struggles to make solid contact on the move
– Doesn’t create much movement on man/duo blocks
– Uses hop step to slow bull rushes but can get walked back
– Ineffective in open grass on screens
– Frame will make it tough for him to play guard

Bio

– Right-handed snapper
– 23 years old
– 44 career starts for Wolfpack (22 RG, 14 C, 8 LG)
– Primarily played guard early in career until 2022 when injuries struck, moved to center and played the position in 2023
– Team captain in 2023
– Three-star recruit from Savannah, Georgia, chose NC State over Boston College, Georgia Tech, and Virginia, among others
– 9.86 RAS
– Team website credits him for 102 pancakes, 8.5 sacks allowed (two sacks allowed in 2023)
– Named one of Bruce Feldman’s “Freak” college athletes, can bench 385, squats 570 pounds
– Played o-line and d-line, had 18 TFL in HS career, spent first three years at center before moving to guard senior year of HS, started in triple-option offense
– Brother was starting center for Florida State from 2007-2010

Tape Breakdown

Dylan McMahon, a Georgia native who said he felt at home with the Wolfpack, had a solid career at NC State. Beginning his career as a guard, he moved to center when Grant Gibson’s injuries struck in 2022 before continuing at the pivot in 2023. McMahon is a solid zone blocker with a good feel for taking the right angles, able to wall off, reach, and seal. Here are some examples of him in the zone run game.

He’s the center, No. 54, in all these clips.

A technical player with some athleticism, I like how he works hard to re-fit his hands in pass protection, keeping them inside and re-punching when his initial strike is too wide.

But McMahon severely lacks length and has a small overall frame. He falls off blocks too easily and is unbalanced, stumbling, and unable to sustain contact too often. When he latches on, he wins, but the tape is inconsistent, and bigger linemen give him problems.

Conclusion

Overall, McMahon is a fairly athletic and highly experienced player. Though he’s gotten plenty of work at guard, his frame makes him an NFL center. He’s best suited for a pure zone scheme as a reliable backup, though long-term starts will expose the flaws in his game. My NFL comp is Scott Quessenberry.

Projection: Late Day Three
Depot Draft Grade: 6.4 – End Of Roster/Practice Squad (Sixth/Seventh Round)
Games Watched: vs Notre Dame (2023), vs Clemson (2023), at Wake Forest (2023

