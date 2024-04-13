2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ole Miss S Daijahn Anthony

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Ole Miss S Daijahn Anthony.

#3 Daijahn Anthony/S Ole Miss – 6000, 195 pounds (Senior)

Shrine Bowl/Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Daijahn Anthony 6000/195 9″ 32 1/2″ 76 3/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.55 1.51 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’8″ 37″ 13

The Good

– Tremendous hit power, “Sonic coins” explosion when he lines up his target

– Can separate player from ball in run and pass game

– Aggressive and flies in against the run

– Experience playing slot and deep half safety, cornerback background

– Capable of playing the ball in coverage over the middle

– Fluid hips and change of direction

– Experienced in zone match system

– Good production and ball skills

The Bad

– Slighter frame, especially for SS-type skillset

– Can play out of control and prone to missing tackles

– Will go for kill shot and lead with shoulder instead of wrapping up

– Struggles to match up in the slot and will give up plays vertically

– Game goes quiet for long stretches

– Average athlete, nothing special on tape

– Needs to improve angles in run game

Bio

– Turns 24 in September

– FBS Career: 102 tackles (4 TFL) 6 INTs 1 FF

– Started ten games for Ole Miss in 2023

– Began career at Shepherd from 2019-2020, made five starts in 2019 before sitting out in 2020 due to COVID season cancellation

– Played for Liberty from 2021 to 2022, had three INTs over two years, played cornerback

– 2023: 61 tackles (2.5 TFL) 3 INTS 1 FF

– Zero-star recruit from Richmond, Virginia, says he had zero offers out of high school

– Mother died in 2011 due to kidney failure

– Once picked off four passes in a high school game

Tape Breakdown

Daijahn Anthony began at D-II Shepherd before transferring to Liberty and finishing 2023 at Ole Miss. He’s not the most well-known safety in a relatively weak class but his hits are as loud as can be. Anthony is a flat-out thumper, with opponents recoiling the way Sonic flailed when he got the coins knocked out of him.

Anthony’s biggest hit came against LSU QB Jayden Daniels in 2023, a vicious hit that forced a fumble that Ole Miss recovered. But it’s hardly the only pop on his resume.

He’s versatile and moved around the Rebels’ defense, able to play slot, deep 1/2, and rotating pre-snap.

But like most hitters, he can overrun and take himself out of the play. Anthony has to work on angles, and he can go for the big hit, causing him to miss. He’s also not a high-end cover player, more of a safety than a cornerback, even though he’s played plenty of corner.

This touchdown was called back for holding but not involving Anthony. The point still stands.

And his game is generally quiet with stretches where his tape is non-descript. Athletically, he’s just an average athlete with decent fluidity but average speed and explosiveness.

Conclusion

Overall, Anthony is a high-impact hitter with fun tape and some versatility. But the other parts of his game don’t stand out much, and he doesn’t have the athleticism or coverage skills to play down to down. I like him as a dime backer in sub-packages at the NFL level while making an impact on special teams. My NFL comp is Will Parks.

Projection: Mid-Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.6 – Backup/Special Teamer (Fifth Round)

Games Watched: at Alabama (2023), at Tulane (2023), at LSU (2023)