2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Auburn DL Marcus Harris

Marcus Harris

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris.

#50 MARCUS HARRIS, DL, AUBURN (rSR) — 6023, 286 lbs.

Combine

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Marcus Harris 6023/286 9 5/8″ 32 “ 78 1/4″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
5.06 1.77 N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
8’7″ 29.5″ 27

The Good

— Good starting experience in the SEC
— Played multiple spots along the defensive line
— Good motor to chase all over the field
— Solid punch in pass rush
— Able to shoot near gaps/swim over interior offensive linemen
— Good pad level and hand placement when 2-gapping
— Can stack and shed to make plays in his gaps

The Bad

— Doesn’t have a pass-rush plan
— Poor hand usage when rushing the passer
— Often engaged and then watched to see if QB left the pocket
— Snap quickness was inconsistent, and foot speed is marginal
— Rarely got push on power rushes
— Not helpful as penetrator or looper in stunts
— Struggled to get off blocks when pad level was high
— Poor versus double team blocks
— Angled body outside in stance when aligned on right side

Bio

— Career: 126 tackles, 73 solo, 31 TFL, 11 sacks, 2 PBU, 3 FR, 1 TD, 2 FF
— 2023: 40 tackles, 21 solo, 11 TFL, 7 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 FR, 1 FF
— Played first two years at Kansas
— Senior Bowl invitee
— All-SEC (USA Today, AP, PFF, Athlon 1st tm; Phil Steele 2nd tm)
— In high school, also lettered in basket
— December 2023, a graduate of the College of Liberal Arts
— Birthday Sept. 27

Tape Breakdown

Marcus Harris is a defensive lineman with solid height, adequate weight and solid length. For the Tigers, he lined up from the 1-technique through the 4-technique.

Against the pass, he has a good motor, flashes of good snap quickness and a solid punch. Yanking the lineman out of the way was the best rush move he showed. With a lane to the quarterback, he displays good effort and chases out of the pocket. He is consistently getting his hand up in the throwing lane.

This was the best pass rush I saw in the games watched.

Against the run, he displays solid quickness to shoot gaps when playing in a one-gap scheme, and has solid lateral quickness to swim over interior blockers. His pad level was good overall, and he has solid hand placement when playing in a two-gap scheme. He displayed play strength to stack and shed blocker to make plays at or near the line of scrimmage. Good balance and grip strength allowed him to yank blockers out of his way. His secondary effort is good to chase outside or to the second and third levels.

He showed the lateral quickness to slip blocks and make plays against the run.

Also, he showed he can stack and shed blockers.

In the first clip, he forced a fumble, and in the second clip, he chases across the field, showing his secondary effort.

His pass-rush plan was nonexistent. Most of his rushes involved engaging the blocker, trying to get around them and then watching to see if the quarterback left the pocket. His hand usage was poor, rarely chopping or swiping and often leading with his shoulder. After his punch, there was rare usage of rips, clubs, or anything. Snap quickness is inconsistent, and he lacks the the play strength to move blockers consistently. He was adequate in twists and stunts as the penetrator or looper. It’s possible they asked him to contain rush more than expected but there were very few rushes you would deem as “good.”

Too many pass rushes were ineffective like these.

Against the run, when his pad level rises, he was adequate getting off blocks and was poor versus double-team blocks. When trying to cross the face of the blocker, he was often pushed out of the play. Occasionally, he will bury his face in the blocker and lose sight of the ball. He was much less successful against tackles compared to interior blockers. When lined up as the 4i-technique on the right side, his body is angled outside, away from the ball. His foot speed is marginal, and his explosion numbers were poor.

Without the necessary bulk he was handled easily on plays like these.

Conclusion

Overall, Harris has solid height and length with adequate weight. He has a good motor and a solid punch when rushing the passer. Against the run, he has snap quickness to shoot his gaps and solid play strength to stack and shed blockers. He plays with good balance and chases the ball well.

Areas to improve include being more consistent with his aforementioned snap quickness, developing a pass rush plan and using his hand more effectively to combat pass blockers. Consistent pad level, improving technique versus double-team blocks and improving technique to get off blocks will be beneficial.

Harris plays with effort and heart, but the technique needs a lot of work. There is potential to be a better pass rusher if he can use his hand more and combine some moves together. He will also have to add some sand in the pants to help against the run.

Physically, he doesn’t fit what Pittsburgh looks for, but he could find a role as an interior defensive lineman in an even front. He would likely be a two-down player until his pass-rush play improves.

For a player comp, I’ll give you Darius Philon. Ability to penetrate and play with good pad level but needed to add bulk and got stuck on blocks when pass rush didn’t work.

Projection: Late Day Three
Depot Draft Grade: 6.2 End of Roster/Practice Squad (6th Round)
Games Watched: 2023 – At California, Vs Georgia, At LSU, Vs Mississippi, Vs Alabama

