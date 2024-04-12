2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Notre Dame LB JD Bertrand

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Notre Dame LB JD Bertrand.

#27 JD BERTRAND, LB, NOTRE DAME – (R-SENIOR) 6010, 235 POUNDS

SENIOR BOWL INVITE

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan JD Bertrand 6010, 235 9 3/4″ 30 5/8″ N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A 20

THE GOOD

— Has adequate size and play strength for the position

— Displays great pursuit of the football in the open field

— Does a great job working around blocks to get to the ball carrier

— Can change directions quickly in space as well as work cutback lanes back to the ball

— Effective blitzer off the edge as well at shooting gaps on the snap

— Gets to the quarterback quickly as a pass rusher, looking to strip the football

— Capable zone coverage defender that can react to plays in-front of him

— Will attack blocks with a strong punch to stack and shed

— Skill set looks to be made for being a core special teamer at the next level

— Three-year starter with plenty of experience

THE BAD

— Lacks high-end speed and explosiveness at the position

— Faster ball carriers can get the angle on him in space

— Does his best work flowing downhill or toward the sideline than in the open field

— Likes to leave his feet at a tackler which can lead to whiffs

— Gets overwhelmed by sheer size and power of offensive linemen

— Can get uprooted or driven back on blocks, having a tough time disengaging

— Most of his splash plays came from shooting the gap unblocked

— Struggles to run with receivers and tight ends in man coverage

— Will be a 24-year-old rookie

BIO

— Redshirt senior prospect from Alpharetta, GA

— Born May 5, 2000 (age 23)

— Three-star recruit according to Rivals

— Chapter leader for Uplifting Athletes, a non-profit that helps create a brighter future for children impacted by rare diseases

— Compiled 278 tackles, 37.5 TFLs, 22.5 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries, 3 forced fumbles, 2 passes defended and an interception in high school

— Won back-to-back Georgia Class AAAA State Championships with Blessed Trinity Catholic High School

— Played on special teams in four games in 2019 before redshirting in 2019

— Played in 10 games as a reserve in 2020 and made 7 total tackles (five solo)

— Started all 13 games in 2021 and made 101 total tackles (63 solo), 7 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a pass deflection, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery

— Started 10 of 12 games in 2022 and made 82 tackles (45 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and 3 pass deflections

— Started all 12 games in 2023 and made 76 total stops (41 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 5 pass deflections and a forced fumble

— Two-time team captain (2022-23)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

JD Bertrand has been labeled “The Captain” during his time at Notre Dame, leading the Fighting Irish defense the last three seasons as the man in the middle. The two-time team captain recorded over 250 total tackles and 23 tackles for loss since 2021, making a living in the backfield as well as a run-and chase defender for Notre Dame in South Bend.

When you pop in the tape on Bertrand, you see a defender who displays that see-ball, get-ball mentality as an off-ball linebacker. He flows to the football well in space and displays great pursuit toward the sideline as you can see in the clip below, tracking down the receiver in the flat to hold him to a minimal gain on the play.

Bertrand has the ability to evade blocks well as a downhill run defender, taking good scrap lanes to the ball as he bends and weaves his way around blocks. Watch the clips below of Bertrand working through trash near the line of scrimmage to locate the football and get to the ball carrier to get in on the tackle.

Bertrand’s ability to shoot gaps also shows up as a pass rusher, being quick to trigger downhill on the snap of the ball and get into the backfield to put pressure on the passer. Watch the clips below of Bertrand firing into the backfield, forcing an off-target pass on the first clip and getting a hit on QB Kyle McCord in the second clip to force another incompletion. In the next clip against Georgia Tech, watch as Bertrand gets a full head of steam and blows up the passer as he drops back to throw, resulting in a forced fumble that his teammate picks up and returns the other way to set up the offense.

Bertrand tends to rely on his eyes and waits to see it before triggering downhill, as you can see in the second clip below against USC. He spies QB Caleb Williams before pulling the trigger through the gap, cutting right through the line of scrimmage to get to the quarterback for the sack.

When it comes to zone coverage, Bertrand functions well with the ball in-front of him, allowing him to read the play and work toward receivers running toward his zone. He can step in-front of passes and contest spaces like in the clip below against Boston College, undercutting the underneath route and nearly securing the interception.

However, Bertrand tends to struggle when it comes to playing in man coverage and running with receivers down the field or up the seam. Watch the clips below against Ohio State where Bertrand draws a pass interference penalty in the first clip, playing in the slot split out from the box and panics as the receiver starts to stack him vertically, getting into his body before the ball arrives. In the second clip, Bertrand picks up the second receiver in the tight formation on the left side, getting beat down the seam as he struggles to adjust to the receiver’s speed. Luckily, the quarterback goes to another target.

Bertrand may have average size and strength at the position, but he can get overwhelmed by sheer power as a run defender. Bigger, stronger offensive linemen can bulldoze him out of the way or send him flying if he’s not in perfect position, as you can see in the clips below. He gets thrown out of the way on the first play and driven clear out of the play in the second clip, being unable to fight off the block and continue pursuing the ball.

CONCLUSION

JD Bertrand is a quality linebacker who does well shooting gaps and pursuing the football in space, but lacks the ideal size and athleticism to thrive as a three-down player at the NFL level. His best bet is to carve out a role on special teams and make a roster that way, working into a rotational role as he hones in on his strengths to process information while attempting to minimize his physical limitations. My pro comparison for him is Tyler Matakevich who had similar size and athleticism coming out of Temple as a quality college linebacker, but made his living in the league as a core special teamer for the Steelers before signing with the Bills as a free agent several seasons ago.

Projection: Late Day Three-Priority Free Agent

Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 – End of Roster/Practice Squad (Sixth/Seventh Round)

Games Watched: vs Ohio State (2023), vs Georgia Tech (2023), vs USC (2023)