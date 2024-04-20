New PFF Mock Draft Sees Steelers Fail To Address OT, C

Two of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest needs heading into the 2024 NFL Draft are offensive tackle and center, and those are two positions the Steelers could address in the first round. In the latest seven-round team mock draft put out by Trevor Sikkema of PFF, the Steelers don’t address either of those positions at all in the draft. Pittsburgh does address cornerback and wide receiver in a big way, selecting Clemson CB Nate Wiggins in the first round before doubling up at wide receiver with Florida’s Ricky Pearsall in the second round and USC’s Brendan Rice in the fourth round.

With Pittsburgh’s two third-round picks, Sikkema had the team take Kansas State G Cooper Beebe at No. 84 and Miami S Kameron Kinchens at No. 98 overall. After taking Rice in the fourth, the Steelers wrapped up their draft by taking Notre Dame LB J.D. Bertrand and Ohio State S Josh Proctor.

Taking Wiggins in the first is understandable, as the Steelers do have a need at cornerback with very little depth behind Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson. Wiggins is also considered one of the best corners in the class and ran a blazing 4.28 40-yard dash at the Combine. He would add some speed to Pittsburgh’s secondary, which struggled last season with speed issues with a slower corner in Levi Wallace and an older corner in Patrick Peterson. While he might not be in the same tier as Terrion Arnold and Quinyon Mitchell, Wiggins is just below it and one of the draft’s best corners.

Pearsall is a player who had a pre-draft visit with the Steelers and would be a really solid pick in the second round if he’s still on the board. He had 65 receptions for 965 yards and four touchdowns last season, and his athleticism and hands make him an ideal fit for the Steelers as they try to replace Diontae Johnson. Sikkema praised Pearsall’s fit in the slot.

“He is a projected slot receiver, and his slot skill set is about as good as one could hope. He is savvy and nuanced in his route running, winning in so many ways with a diverse route tree. His feet are quick and elusive, which allows him to be more of a vertical threat than his straight-line speed alone could create.”

The Beebe selection in the third at No. 84 overall doesn’t make a ton of sense to me, as the Steelers don’t really have a need at guard. Too often in these mock drafts, it’s a position the Steelers address too early. I suppose without addressing a center, the idea is that Nate Herbig will be at center so the Steelers need a backup guard here, but it’s not a position I’d expect them to address, even though the 6032, 322-pound Beebe is an athletic freak who has some good tape from his time at Kansas State, playing left guard and both tackle spots, but he’s a guard in the NFL.

Cooper Beebe is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.30 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 102 out of 1445 OG from 1987 to 2024. Splits projectedhttps://t.co/ixJJ1i7sZt pic.twitter.com/j1LJlZQMkN — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2024

Kinchens was once considered a viable first-round prospect, but his stock took a hit during the college football season and hasn’t seemed to recover. Sikkema mentioned that missed tackles are a problem, but he does have 12 career collegiate interceptions. However, with the Steelers already having Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, and Damontae Kazee on the roster, safety doesn’t feel like a need this early in the draft.

Rice, the son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, would add another viable receiving option to Pittsburgh’s room, and I’m personally in favor of doubling up at wide receiver. If Pearsall could be an option in the slot, Rice is a smooth route-runner who could operate opposite George Pickens on the outside. The Steelers can have Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, and Quez Watkins as depth. Rice had 12 touchdown receptions at USC last season and measured in at 6023 and 208 pounds at the Combine while running a 4.50 40-yard dash.

The Steelers round out the draft adding depth at linebacker in Bertrand and inexplicably, another safety in Proctor. The Steelers seem to be interested in taking a linebacker in this class, and Bertrand, whom Jonathan Heitritter compared to Tyler Matakevich, is a fine pick in the late rounds. I don’t understand taking Proctor after already taking Kinchens and completely ignoring two major needs in center and offensive tackle, although a sixth-round pick there wouldn’t please anybody.

Missing out on two of the team’s biggest needs in this draft while spending thirds on Beebe and Kinchens isn’t a decision I love, and I can’t say I’d be thrilled if the draft shakes out this way. What I do like about it is getting another top cornerback while doubling up at receiver, but this scenario isn’t one that many would be excited about if this is how Pittsburgh’s draft goes.