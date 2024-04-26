The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Drafting OT Troy Fautanu, Day 2 Draft Targets, 49ers WR Situation & More

Season 14, Episode 122 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting Washington OT Troy Fautanu at 20th overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

We discuss what the tape tells us about Fautanu, why he likely fell to the Steelers in the first round, his potential side and position fit in Pittsburgh and more. We go over some measurables and stats related to Fautanu, him growing up a fan of the Steelers and what GM Omar Khan and HC Mike Tomlin had to say about him during their post-selection press conference.

With the second day of the 2024 NFL Draft resuming on Friday, Alex and I discuss the needs the Steelers still have, and we go over potential targets for their three scheduled selections. We build a pretty lengthy target list that covers several positions.

Might the San Francisco 49ers still wind up trading a wide receiver on the heels of them drafting Florida WR Ricky Pearsall Thursday night? We discuss that topic and wonder if the 49ers might be interested in trading WR Jauan Jennings if they decide to keep Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. We also discuss the Samuel cap charge and how it might be very tough for the Steelers to trade for him.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 76-minute episode, and we end things by answering several emails that we received from listeners.

