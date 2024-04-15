2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Notre Dame EDGE Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Posted on
Javonte Jean-Baptiste

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I’ll be profiling Notre Dame Edge Javontae Jean-Baptiste.

#1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste EDGE Notre Dame – 6045, 247 lbs. (Senior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Javontae Jean-Baptiste 6045, 247 10″ 33 3/4″ 80 1/2″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.66 1.64 DNP DNP
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’7″ 34.5″ DNP

THE GOOD

— Valued size for an edge rusher, his frame is built up
— Long arms, which he uses to set the tempo of his rush
— Instinctive run defender with his eyes in the backfield
— Possesses swim, cross chop, and spin moves to use as a pass rusher
— Invested in every play, he’ll hustle to the football on outside runs
— Full effort until the play is dead, he racks up coverage sacks and pressures
— Slippery off blocks in run defense
— Impressive Combine testing

The Bad

— He’s very late off the ball and needs to speed up his release
— Stiff lower body, which prevents him from winning around the edge
— Older prospect without outstanding production
— Anchor needs to be worked on as he’ll get pushed to the outside
— Lacks pure explosiveness as a pass rusher
— Transferred after five mediocre seasons at Ohio State

Bio

— Turns 24 in May
— 1,446 career college snaps
— 54 starts between Notre Dame and Ohio State
— Six sacks, 38 pressures, and 28 TFL in 2023
— Thirteen sacks and 20.5 TFL pressures in his college career
— Nickname is P-B-J
— Goes by the handle “HEADSHOTSXJB” as a Twitch streamer
— Enjoys asking riddles and watching Dragon Ball Z
— No significant injury history
— Committed as a four-star edge recruit out of Bergen Catholic in New Jersey
— 82.5 overall PFF grade in 2023, 74.9 pass rush and 85.4 run defense grades
— 2023 Sun Bowl Team Captain

Tape Breakdown

After five years at Ohio State, Javontae Jean-Baptiste failed to break into the spotlight. He transferred to Notre Dame for a final season and solidified his status as a draftable prospect.

Looking at his build, it’s no surprise that Jean-Baptiste was such a highly-rated prospect. At 6’4”, Jean-Baptiste’s frame is ideal for the edge position. He reportedly dealt with food poisoning and came in much lighter at the Combine but played much heavier during the season. Jean-Baptiste’s long 34” arms help him dictate the point of attack and set the tempo as he rushes the quarterback

Jean-Baptiste has a few moves in his arsenal. He’ll use his length to strike the blocker first, then rotate to a cross-chop. When the lineman adjusts, Jean-Baptiste will counter with a spin move. Neither of these moves is outstandingly dangerous, but they build up a diverse rush profile. His best rush attack is his swim move. He swings a long arm over the lineman’s shoulder while pushing forward with the opposite arm. Linemen were scared by Jean-Baptiste’s length, which he used to set up the swim move.

As a run defender, Jean-Baptiste’s profile revolves around his many years of college experience. He quickly identifies run schemes and attacks rushing lanes. He’ll patiently wait for the running back to approach before spinning out of a block and tackling the ball carrier. Jean-Baptiste’s eyes are constantly in the backfield. He’ll hustle from sideline to sideline to chase opponents down.

Facing a formidable Ohio State roster, Jean-Baptiste sets up on the right side of the line. Ohio State runs inside zone to the left as the tackle tries to push Jean-Baptiste out of the rushing lane. Jean-Baptiste eye’s stay on the running back as he rotates alongside the tackle. He waits until the back comes in range, sheds the block, and leaps to stop the play. He’s able to fight through the block and stay in the play, all while maintaining his focus on the ball carrier.

Javontae Jean-Baptiste has draftable traits but never developed a dangerous pass-rush profile. The first thing I noticed with Jean-Baptiste was his release. He’s often the last defender out of his stance, seemingly a tick behind everyone else. His release is slow, leading to Jean-Baptiste starting every play with a disadvantage. It doesn’t help that he isn’t very explosive, either. Jean-Baptiste fails to convert speed to power or shoot past linemen on his speed rushes.

Below is a run play, but carefully watch Jean-Baptiste start his release. If you pause the video correctly, you’ll notice that every other defensive lineman is on his feet while Jean-Baptiste hasn’t started to get out of his stance. This was a frequent occurrence and something I doubt NFL coaches can fix after six years in college.

Another concern is Jean-Baptiste’s obvious lack of bend. His lower half is stiff which prevents him from fluidly turning the corner. Even when he gains a step on the blocker, he struggles to bend while maneuvering towards the quarterback. He can fail to anchor himself even at his size and will get pushed out of the rushing lane altogether. He doesn’t have the sand in his pants to plant his feet and solidify his stance. His 12.9 percent pass rush win rate reflects his decent, but not noteworthy, success on passing downs. Jean-Baptiste will have trouble beating NFL linemen without standout athletic traits or rush moves.

At the top of the screen, Jean-Baptiste uses his speed move. With his slow release, the tackle is able to set up and prepare for the attack. Jean-Baptiste attempts to turn the corner but barely bends whatsoever. This allows the tackle to easily adjust and shut Jean-Baptiste down.

Looking at Javontae Jean-Baptiste’s profile from a distance, the red flags are difficult to ignore. Jean-Baptiste was forced to transfer after failing to stand out at Ohio State as a senior. It’s one thing to transfer for playing time, it’s another when you’ve been in the same system for multiple years. He’ll turn 24 shortly after draft day, entering the league as one of the oldest prospects in the draft. During his lengthy college career, Jean-Baptiste was never viewed as a premier defensive threat. It’s unlikely that he’ll make the leap to the NFL if he wasn’t able to do that against opponents many years younger in college.

The bright side of Jean-Baptiste’s draft process was the NFL Combine. With athletic concerns on tape, performed exceptionally well, with a 4.66 forty-yard dash, a 10’7” broad jump and a 9.22 RAS score. These numbers, combined with Jean-Baptiste’s measured length, fit the measurables of a lengthy, athletic edge prospect.

Conclusion

Javontae Jean-Baptiste’s length and physical frame will always stand out amongst edges. He can defend the run and use his instincts to make plays in the backfield. Despite his physical attributes, Jean-Baptiste’s limited pass-rush effectiveness and age might restrict him to a rotational role. His anchor, bend, and lack of explosion will take him out on obvious passing downs. Jean-Baptiste can be a rotational run defender who can also swap in as an occasional 4-3 OLB. He’s a later day three pick, however his Combine performance could tempt a team to draft him earlier than expected.

Projection: 6th Round
Depot Draft Grade: 6.4 – End of Roster/Practice Squad (Sixth/Seventh Round)
Games Watched: 2023 at Duke, 2023 vs Ohio State, 2023 at NC State, 2023 at Louisville

