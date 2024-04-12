2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Syracuse CB Isaiah Johnson

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Syracuse cornerback Isaiah Johnson.

#3 ISAIAH JOHNSON, CB, SYRACUSE — 6030, 205 pounds (Senior)

Event Name

-2024 East-West Shrine Bowl, 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Isaiah Johnson 6030, 205 8 7/8″ 32 7/8″ 80 1/2″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.64 1.55 DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’9″ 38.5″ DNP

The Good

-Great length for the position; meets the new-age measurements teams look for at cornerback

-Length allows him to disrupt throwing windows, whether in man or zone

-Smooth, efficient backpedal with good weight distribution, allowing him to cover a lot of ground in his backpedal

-Shows good ability to mirror in man coverage and squeeze receivers to the sidelines

-Tackles well in space, works off of blocks and makes plays coming downhill

-Flashed ability to handle himself in the box at times at Syracuse

-Extensive special teams abilities shown at two different schools that will help him carve out a role in NFL

-Drives downhill quickly to get in on plays; has a want-to to be involved as a tackler

The Bad

-Gets a bit too grabby within routes and will have issues adjusting to NFL with that style

-Rarely uses his hands at the line of scrimmage when in press; doesn’t take advantage of his length in that aspect

-Ball skills are rather limited; just 3 career interceptions in college

-Not an overly physical player; frame is lanky and wiry, gets overpowered by stalk-blocking receivers

-Susceptible to double moves due to over aggressiveness trying to jump routes or work downhill to the catch point

-Long speed is a concern; 4.64 40-yard dash for his size and length is poor

Bio

-Appeared in 26 games over two seasons at Syracuse, starting in 19 games

-Sat out RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, a 45-0 loss to South Florida

-Transferred to Syracuse ahead of 2022 season after three seasons at Dartmouth

-Appeared in 19 career games at Dartmouth

-Finished career at Syracuse with 115 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 interceptions, 9 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble

-Played special teams at both Dartmouth and Syracuse before becoming full-time starting cornerback

-Allowed just 4 touchdowns on 51 targets last season for Orange; graded out as second-best defender for Syracuse from PFF

-Ran track in high school in Detroit

-Family lived in Switzerland from 2005-10

Tape Breakdown

In today’s NFL, teams are desperate for long, athletic cornerbacks to match up with some of the freakish receivers that continue to enter the NFL today.

Syracuse’s Isaiah Johnson has the length in abundance, which has him drawing some attention as an intriguing defensive back entering the NFL.

Following three seasons at Dartmouth, Johnson transferred to Syracuse for the 2022 season and then emerged as a full-time starting cornerback for the Orange in 2023, recording his only interception at Syracuse last season.

Against Clemson this past season, Johnson showed a lot of intriguing reps on film, even if he struggled mightily at times.

With his length, he should be much more disruptive at the catch point. That doesn’t always show up, but it did on this rep.

Johnson does a good job of knocking the Clemson receiver off the tracks, shutting down the deep route, making it a very difficult throw for the quarterback, which ultimately falls harmlessly incomplete.

Same game though, when he doesn’t get hands on the receiver. He doesn’t have the long speed or the ability to stick vertically.

He gives the receiver a free release here in man coverage and then gets run right past for the deep shot. You have to have the ability to recover at the position, and Johnson’s length gives him that ability and opportunity.

Problem is, he doesn’t get his head around to find the football, leading to the flag. The length is there. He just needs to continue to work on other aspects of his game in coverage.

It can be really ugly at times, though.

Against Florida State’s explosive offense, Johnson really struggled in coverage, especially against fellow draft class member Keon Coleman.

Johnson tends to be a bit aggressive attempting to drive on in-breaking routes to get to the catch point to break things up. He can be manipulated on double moves due to that aggressiveness, and Coleman hit one perfectly on him.

What I like most about Johnson though is his abilities as a tackler.

He uses his length well to get off blocks and has a wide tackle radius, making plays in space consistently in that aspect of the game.

He’s not the most physical defensive back, but he sure can play that style if need be.

Here against Clemson again, Johnson works in the box against the run and does a really good job of trying the ball carrier with his eyes, coming downhill to fill the lane, and then make the stop.

Notice how he stays square in the hole, too. That’s a strong rep from a tackling perspective.

Good job here against Florida State, too.

Triggers downhill on the quick screen to get hands on his blocker, create separation and then shed to make a play.

Again, not overly physical or strong, but it doesn’t always have to be. Good rep.

Of course, it’s not always great on film.

Perfectly drawn-up corner blitz, giving Johnson a clean lane to the quarterback against Clemson.

It’s even drawn up against a play in which the quarterback is looking to the other side of the field, giving Johnson plenty of time to get home unsuspected.

But, he doesn’t finish the play. The quarterback flips his head, gets eyes on him and bails the pocket, and Johnson can’t recover. That’s a bad miss in space that results in a touchdown on a broken play on what should have been a sack for Syracuse.

Conclusion

Overall, the length is really intriguing with Johnson. He’s smooth in his backpedal and has good feet overall, but he doesn’t utilize his length in press-man. He prefers to mirror with feet rather than press, jam and disrupt. With his length, he should be disrupting more, even if he isn’t overly physical.

The ability to play in space and tackle consistently is rather solid. He’s comfortable in the box, playing near the line of scrimmage and is sound in filling run lanes. Along with his special teams abilities, Johnson should be able to carve out a role in the NFL, whether that’s at corner or safety. He moved around to both safety spots at the East-West Shrine Bowl, and showed solid versatilely.

Testing numbers are a concern, especially when it comes to long speed, which could necessitate a move to safety in the NFL.

Projection: Late Day 3/Priority Free Agent

Depot Draft Grade: 6.2 End of Roster/ Practice Squad

Games Watched: Clemson (2023), Florida State (2023), North Carolina (2023)