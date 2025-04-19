2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Syracuse S/LB Justin Barron

Justin Barron Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Syracuse safety/linebacker Justin Barron.

#8 JUSTIN BARRON/S-LB SYRACUSE – 6035, 225 pounds (Senior)

Pro Day Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Justin Barron 6035/225 9 1/8 31 1/8 76 3/4
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.68 1.65 4.38 6.98
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’0” 34 N/A

The Good

— Elite height and solid length
— Good athleticism and experience in the box, slot and as a deep safety
— Active communicator; gets teammates on the same page
— Good mental processing reading run blocks
— Gets downhill quickly on all levels; good wrap tackler
— Good depth and agility in zone coverage
— Reads and flows with the quarterbacks eyes
— Size and agility to match up with tight ends
— Ability as a blitzer and to hassle quarterbacks as a spy
— Was the holder for kicks for two years and played on special teams

The Bad

— Speed is adequate for safety or linebacker
— Play strength overall is adequate
— Needs to improve getting off blocks
— Tackle attempts above the runners waist were less successful
— Lacks strength to stop runners consistently when head on
— Angles in space can be too deep adding to overruns
— Not an ideal match up for wide receivers in the slot
— Flows out of his area in zone with the quarterbacks eyes
— Lateral acceleration is adequate

Bio

— Career: 293 tackles, 156 solo, 20 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 2 INT for 46 yards, 14 PBU, 3 FR, 3 FF
— 2024: 93 tackles, 47 solo, 9 TLF, 2 sacks, 1 INT for 41 yards, 3 PBU, 1 FR
— 62 games/47 starts
— Senior Bowl invitee where he met with the Steelers and felt a connection
— Began career as WR, moved to DB the end of 2020, played LB in 2024 due to injuries
— 2023 – 2024 All-ACC Honorable mention
— Two-time team captain
— Tied for team lead in 2023 with 7 pass break ups
— Was the holder for the kicker in 2022, 2023 before a broken hand
— In high school, he was an outfielder/pitcher on the baseball team, small forward on the basketball team
— Mother Sara was a collegiate soccer player at Hartwick College; Father Jason played football at UConn
— Birthday 10/25/2001 (23)

Tape Breakdown

Justin Barron is a versatile defender who played primarily as a safety before switching to linebacker in 2024. As a linebacker he has elite height and adequate weight. As a safety he has very good weight. His length and hands size are solid with good overall athleticism. He has experience playing in the box, slot and as the deep safety.

As a run defender, he is an active communicator getting teammates on the same page. His mental processing is good diagnosing, reading pulling blockers and reading the mesh point. With an open lane he has good downhill acceleration to hit the gaps and get in the backfield. When taking on blockers he has good hand placement and keeps his eyes in the backfield. He is good shedding the blocks of receivers when aligned outside. His angles to the ball from the box are efficient and he is a good wrap tackler. With a very good motor, he consistently flows to the ball.

In coverage from the linebackers spot, he displayed good depth and agility in zone. He reads the quarterbacks eyes and flows with them. He is quick to close on plays underneath him and displays good awareness of receivers entering and exiting his area.

Screen plays were diagnosed and disrupted quickly.

In man coverage, he picked up running backs out of the backfield and has the traits to match up with tight ends. When playing as the deep safety, he has solid range, gets good depth, and has solid understanding of route combinations.

When blitzing he displayed good timing and acceleration into open lanes. He was effective on twists/stunts as a penetrator. As a spy, he showed good decision making and effectiveness to hassle the quarterback by cutting off his running lane, getting his hands up or chasing him down in space.

On special teams, he was used on punt/kick block and was also the holder for the kicker.

When taking on blocks he has adequate play strength and ability to disengage from linemen and tight ends. Tackling attempts above the waist are less successful and can lead to misses. Lacks the play strength to deliver big hits and stop runners head on. In man coverage, he was tight in his hips and doesn’t match up well with wide receivers. In zone, he will get moved out of his area by quarterbacks eyes to open up passing lanes inside of him. When moving laterally in coverage, his change of direction and acceleration is less than when coming downhill.

His angles in space are inconsistent and with a late breakdown led to missed tackles.

Conclusion

Overall, Barron is a good athlete with elite height and solid length. Experience playing in the box, slot, and deep safety with a high motor to chase all over the field. An active communicator with good mental processing and a willingness to stick his face in the fan. He has agility and awareness in zone coverage and keeps his head on a swivel. He can match up with most running backs and tight ends in man coverage and can disrupt the quarterback as a spy.

Areas to improve include overall play strength, disengaging from blocks and keeping his aiming point as a tackler low. In pass coverage, sticking to his area in zone coverage, playing with physicality in man coverage and improving his outside angle in space will be helpful moving forward.

To put it plainly, Barron is an athlete and football player. Going from wide receiver to safety to tight end while being the holder on kicks and working on special team shows he will do whatever it takes to get on the field and help the team. Pinpointing a position for him may not be identifiable yet but there are roles he could execute for teams.

A core special team player for sure. Working in big nickel as a box defender and as a dime backer in subpackages are areas he could excel in as well as matching tight ends in coverage. With added play strength, a role as a Will linebacker could be the long term goal even if he has to start on the practice squad initially.

As a player comp, I will give you E.J. Speed. He is of comparable size and measurables who is also a former wide receiver. A good wrap tackler with range to impact the run and passing game who needed to add play strength and has become a full-time starter.

Projection: Late Day Three/UDFA
Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 – Sixth/Seventh Round (End of Roster/Practice Squad)
Games Watched: 2023 vs Clemson, vs Florida State; 2024 – At UNLV, At N.C. State, Vs Miami

