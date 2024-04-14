2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Toronto Argonauts CB Qwan’Tez Stiggers

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Toronto Argonauts CB Qwan’Tez Stiggers.

#42 Qwan’Tez Stiggers/CB Toronto Argonauts – 5116, 204 pounds (22 years old)

Shrine Bowl

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Qwan’Tez Stiggers 5116/204 8 7/8″ 30 1/2″ 73 3/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.49 1.52 4.32 7.03 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’8″ 36″ 13

*Pro Day Measurements (workout held in Atlanta)

The Good

– Great overall athlete as shown by his 93rd percentile Pro Day where he tested with elite speed, great size, and good explosion

– Really solid zone corner who is able to get off his assignment and pick up another to make a play

– Great instincts all around from coverage to ball skills and tracking down ball carriers.

– Shows promise to get better in man coverage from one-on-one reps

– Plays the receiver’s hands at the catch point making it harder for the receiver to catch the ball

– Good physicality on tackling which has been shown in the CFL and Shrine Bowl

– Dominated both the CFL and FCF in back-to-back years after not playing for a considerable amount of time

The Bad

– Didn’t receive a combine invite and his Pro Day was a little weak in the agility testing with a 43rd percentile shuttle and a 55th percentile 3-cone time

– Hasn’t played 11-on-11 organized American football since high school

– Allows a step to receivers deep which can be exposed by the more accurate quarterbacks who put the ball on the receiver’s outside shoulder

– Shows to be really aggressive in man coverage which can become an issue for pass interference calls

– Really eager to jump sudden movements on routes which can make him susceptible to double moves or diamond releases

– Footwork needs some improvement as he is seen to have too many false steps making breaking on quick cuts harder

Bio

– 22 years old (January 8th, 2002)

– Did not play college football but briefly attended a DII HBCU in Lane College as a freshman before dropping out

– Five interceptions in 12 games for the Beasts of the Fan-Controlled Football League (FCF) in 2022

– 53 tackles and five interceptions in 2023 for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League (CFL)

– No notable injuries

– Zero-star ATH in his 2020 high school class from Atlanta, GA

– Dropped out of Lane College due to his dad passing away in a car crash which led Quan’tez into a deep depression

– Was the youngest player in the Fan Controlled Football League at 20 years old where he played

– Runner-up for the FCF Defensive Player of the Year award in 2022

– Won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie award in 2023

– Has 12 siblings, one of whom was almost left as a quadriplegic after a spinal cord injury playing football

– Played football, baseball, and basketball in high school

Tape Breakdown

Qwan’tez Stiggers is a guy who has shown to thrive in zone coverage in the CFL. In this play, he is lined up as the boundary corner at the bottom of the screen with the responsibility of guarding the flat. Though it’s hard to see when Stiggers leaves his initial responsibility from this angle, there is no denying he made a completely instinctual play to do so and pick up the streaking receiver down the field. He shows off his vertical and ball skills by being able to get a hand on the ball. It ended up as a catch due to an unlucky tip but that part is out of Stiggers’ control. Though the receiver was ruled down by contact before the forced fumble, it is still apparent Stiggers had great reaction time to pick up the fumble and gain as many yards as possible. These are the plays that show great skill in coverage, instincts, and athleticism that make NFL teams drool.

Again, though it is hard to see why, it is clear Stiggers got beat on this play. Stiggers is once again the corner at the bottom of the screen who picks up the streaking receiver down the field. The easy part would be to blame a lack of speed on Stiggers’ part but due to the Pro Day testing, it is hard to do that. I would lean more into the fact that the receiver was able to get a running start while Stiggers was stationary as to why this play ended up in a catch. This shouldn’t be a problem in the NFL just due to the difference in rules. Even though it may have been a big chunk play, you can see great hand placement by Stiggers at the point of the catch. Hitting where the receiver’s hands are to make the catch as difficult as possible is the perfect thing to do in this situation.

Shortly following the big chunk play Stiggers allowed, he came up massively with a red zone interception. He is the boundary corner at the bottom of the screen once again responsible for the flat. Stiggers comes off his guy and makes a great play on the ball by high-pointing it. This was a throw that definitely could have used more air under it to give his receiver a chance, but the fact that Stiggers was even there to make the play once again shows great instincts. He shows the ability to high-point the ball and make a complete hands catch which will always benefit the player.

Stiggers is a unique player because of his lack of experience playing American football at a high level. He spent 2022 playing seven-on-seven football in the FCF and then 2023 playing Canadian football with a different set of rules. This brings up the question of how he will react to being thrown into the NFL. As shown by the Shrine Bowl, I think he will fare just fine. He is going against Lideatrick Griffin and Jalen Coker in these one-on-one clips who are legit NFL prospects who have college experience. Stiggers shows the ability to play man coverage against them at a high level and allow two incompletions. In these clips, he shows the ability to mirror the receivers, play physically, and show ball skills. This was probably the most important part of the draft process for Stiggers because it really weakens any argument saying he won’t be able to keep up with NFL-level talent.

Going back to the physicality, Stiggers shows plenty of that on his tape with tackling. Considering he will be a late-round draft pick, he is more than likely going to need to play special teams. At the Shrine Bowl on the initial kick-off, he shows his ability in that aspect by flying to the returner and making a big hit. The second clip shows Stiggers’ ability to come off his receiver and make an even bigger hit that left the receiver limping off the field. This level of physicality is hardly shown by corners in the NFL today and makes Stiggers stand out from the rest.

Conclusion

Toronto Argonauts corner Qwan’tez Stiggers is far and away the best draft story in the 2024 class. From not being really recruited out of high school and dropping out of Lane College due to depression from his father’s death to dominating the FCF as the youngest player in the league and standing out in the CFL, Stiggers shows an unrelenting desire to make his dreams a reality. Stiggers is also very polished considering he has never played a snap of college football. I genuinely believe if Stiggers played for a prominent FBS school, he would be at minimum a day-two pick. However, the reality is, that we have hardly seen this path to the NFL before and the risk Stiggers can’t make the jump to the NFL is high. Stiggers has ten interceptions over the last two years and shows very great ball skills on film.

He has a great ability to play the receiver’s hands at the catch point which makes it harder for the receiver to catch the ball. As well as being a phenomenal athlete as shown by his 93rd percentile testing from his Pro Day. I feel his ballsy play style in zone coverage is a strength but may hurt him in the NFL.

All over his film, you can see him leave his assignment to pick up another receiver and make a play on the ball. This has worked for him up to this point but when he is playing against more talented players, quarterbacks will notice that and try to take advantage of his game. This aggressive play style shows up in more aspects of his game than coverage. He is a physical tackler who shows that from the corner position as well as special teams. He has pretty raw footwork that allows receivers to beat him off quick cuts. He does look to get better in this area as it has been shown that he was working with coaches on his footwork at the Shrine Bowl. With no notable injuries and a solid age, he has the building blocks to be a developmental piece for whatever team inevitably selects him late on day three.

Projection: Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.6 – Backup/Special Teamer (Fifth Round)

Games Watched: Roughriders (2023), Alouettes (2023), Redblacks (2023), Shrine Bowl (2023)