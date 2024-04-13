2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Kansas S Kenny Logan Jr.

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Kansas S Kenny Logan Jr.

#1 KENNY LOGAN JR./S KANSAS – 5107, 209 POUNDS. (RS SENIOR)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Kenny Logan Jr. 5107/209 9 5/8″ 31 3/4″ 75 3/4″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.69 1.70 4.53 7.14 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’8″ 33″ 13

*Pro Day Numbers

THE GOOD

– Highly productive tackling machine

– 4 years of starting experience playing both safety positions and as a slot CB

– Plays with ferocity near the line of scrimmage

– Active pre-snap communicator

– Shows quick feet when backpedaling to depth in high zone

– Adequate fluidity when flipping his hips

– Very good play recognition skills

– Does a good job of staying over the top of route combinations to limit big plays

– Loves to come up into running lanes and throw his face into the pile

– Toughness to take on blocks

– Pretty reliable wrap tackler with what looks like an above-average radius

– Good kick returner

THE BAD

– Speed and agility are poor for a defensive back

– Lack of height and arm length make it difficult for him to disrupt bigger receivers

– Doesn’t squeeze the top of in-breaking routes as much as you’d like from the slot

– Would like to see a bit more conservatism in the way he plays the run

– First tendency is to get downhill, so he is baited by play-fakes and hitches at times

– Needs to learn how to shed blocks more often instead of going head-on with guys

– Doesn’t have the upper body strength to consistently maintain tackles

– Contact balance can be an issue at times

– Struggles in man coverage where he’s asked to mirror routes

– Doesn’t flip his hips well and appears tight in that area when asked to turn on breaks

– Technique can break down when he tries to go for the big hit as a tackler

BIO

– Born 10/25/2000 (23 years old)

– 2,799 total snaps (1,241 FS, 1,060 SS, 442 slot CB); 24 special teams snaps (FG block, FG kick)

– 25 career starts

– Career: 383 total tackles, 13.5 TFLs, 6 INTs, 20 PBUs, 5 forced fumbles, 79/112 receptions allowed (71%), 89.8 passer rating allowed, 4 penalties, 71 missed tackles

– 2023 season: 95 total tackles, 7 TFLs, 1 INT (returned for TD), 6 PBUs, 1 forced fumble, 26/32 receptions allowed (81%), 85.8 passer rating allowed, 1 penalty, 14 missed tackles

– 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl participant

– 2023 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and Academic All-Big Ten

– 2022 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

– 2021 second-team All-Big 12

– 2020 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (as a kick returner)

– 2018 three-star prospect by Rivals.com Menendez HS in St. Augustine, Florida

– Rushed for 1,202 yds. and 18 TDs as a HS senior

– Also lettered in basketball and track & field

– His brother Brandon played college football at Florida University

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Kenny Logan Jr. is a safety prospect who played significant snaps at both safety positions at Kansas University over his five years there. He’s not going to scare anyone with his size, but he led the Jayhawks in tackles over the past three seasons because of his instincts, processing, and physical nature. He’s a cerebral player who’s rarely out of position in zone coverage and run support.

Whether it’s coming up to stick the ball carrier or breaking up passes, he’s making plays all over the field. Logan is always around the action. That can mean him flying sideline-to-sideline on the off chance that he might be in on the tackle or crashing the line of scrimmage to support the run and sticking his head in there to make a tackle. He is disciplined in coverage while also trying to remain opportunistic so he can get his hands on the football. A trait that maybe doesn’t get talked about a lot but can be important as well is that Logan Jr. was a highly emotional player who always seemed to be at his best the more amped up he was.

Logan Jr. is a violent hitter in run-support situations when he zeroes in on the ball. He also operated well as a corner-blitz operative. He has a strong lower body that he uses to explode into the ball. He knows where to be to fill run lanes and has the patience to wait for blocks to formulate before reacting too quickly.

Logan Jr. is No. 1 for Kansas University in all of the following clips:

He ran the Kansas defense and will impress coaches with his football intelligence, toughness, and willingness to fight through traffic to make tackles. Logan Jr. shows good pursuit toward runners and plays with good leverage. He may not be the fastest guy in the world, but he frequently shows sideline-to-sideline acceleration.

His open-field tackling is a big issue for him that, although he did get better this year, is still a major issue. He leaves his feet way too often and will miss guys trying to go for the big blow or lose their ankles on a leap. He is able to square his shoulders and scrape laterally to maintain tackle positioning. He lays hard and plays with passion. These are certainly coachable things for Logan Jr., but he will need to commit to cleaning up his technique if he wants to be depended upon.

In pass coverage, he will press and is able to shut down slot receivers and tight ends at the line of scrimmage to a degree. His overaggressive tendencies can get the best of him, and he has to be better at sticking to assignments. He is a scheme-dependent player who must be drafted by a team set on using him near the line of scrimmage because that’s where he functions best. When he was tasked with being a centerfielder against Iowa State, he struggled mightily to get to targets and offer help coverage to their speedier receivers. Logan Jr. doesn’t have the change of direction or vertical speed to play in single-high or man coverage. He also lacks the prototypical size to consistently disrupt receivers in their catch window and radius.

When he’s allowed to hover in zone coverage, play as the big nickel, and play the robber role, Logan Jr. shows great instincts to make plays on the ball. He has decent ball production over his career at Kansas and forces a lot of incompletions and tight windows for quarterbacks due to his disruptive hands either coming up through the receivers or stretching out to knock the ball down. He is especially good at undercutting routes and making interceptions out of mistakes.

Last but not least for Logan Jr. is his ability to play on special teams, especially his abilities as a kick returner. He gets down the field quickly and closes off lanes to returners in kick coverage. He has good field vision and awareness to know where coverage guys are as a returner himself and how to find the correct angles to run through. He averaged a respectable 23.2 yds/per return in college and had one return touchdown. He makes up for his lack of speed and burst with good awareness, processing, and being difficult to bring down. His background as a running back in high school can’t hurt in this department, either.

CONCLUSION

Kenny Logan Jr. is a versatile defender but lacks a clean positional fit. He played his best in a role where he was more so a strong safety/nickel cornerback. He’s played in various back-end spots over the past five years, but his hip tightness, lack of speed, agility, and length limit his ceiling in coverage. He’s a freelancer who lacks the range to play single-high, but his instincts and recognition talent improve his ability to challenge effectively as a split safety where he can use his spatial awareness. He’s a well-built banger with solo tackle talent near the line and should be a quality short-zone defender. Logan Jr. offers late-round value as a split-safety capable of box duties and should offer an upgrade on special teams coverage.

The former AFC North safety Tony Jefferson of the Baltimore Ravens is the closest comparison I can think of for Logan Jr. Both guys were not great athletically, didn’t have the speed to play vertically, and had stiffness in their hips to make breaks on the ball and mirror receivers. However, they make up for what they lack in athletic ability with their intangibles, intelligence, awareness, strength, and toughness. Guys who can be dependable strong safeties with slot capability but also offer special teams ability have the chance to make a roster and be a depth piece to your secondary.

Projection: Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.4 – Backup/Special Teamer (Sixth/Seventh Round)

Games Watched: at Texas (2023), at Iowa State (2023), at Houston (2022), vs Oklahoma (2021)