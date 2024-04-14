2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Memphis RB Blake Watson

Posted on
Blake Watson

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Memphis RB Blake Watson.

#4 Blake Watson/RB Memphis – 5094, 200 pounds (Fifth Year Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Blake Watson 5094/200 8 3/4″ 29 7/8″ 71 1/8″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.40 1.55 4.32 7.13
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
11’3″ 41.5″ N/A

*Pro Day Numbers

The Good

– Filled-out frame, short but not small
– Tough and physical runner, fights for first down marker and churns legs forward, dragging defenders with him
– Routinely breaks arm tackles with ease, shows plus balance through contact
– Shows quick lateral cuts to next gap over, subtle shiftiness to change directions
– Patient with plus vision, follows his blocks on zone schemes, and does nice job pressing the hole to set up and fool linebackers
– Smooth and natural catcher out of the backfield with plus receiving production
– Willing to attack in pass protection, displays effective cut blocks to chop down blitzers
– Excellent pre-draft testing
– Productive and put up good numbers at bigger school in 2023
– Background and had success as kick returner earlier in college career

The Bad

– Short with small hands
– Lacks second gear or burst, doesn’t play to 40 time
– Struggles to create in the open field to scoot away from third-level defenders, preventing good runs from becoming great runs
– Needs to keep eyes up in pass protection and won’t be able to cut as frequently as he did in college
– Best downhill and struggles when he has to run too much laterally on perimeter schemes
– Tends to run a little tall and upright in open field
– Older prospect, especially problematic for the position
– Six career fumbles

Bio

– 35 career starts throughout college career
– 24.53 years old
– Played for Old Dominion from 2018 through 2022 before transferring to Memphis
– 2023 with Memphis: 192 carries, 1,152 yards (6.0 YPC), 53 receptions, 480 yards 3 TDs
– Rushed for 1,112 yards in 2021 with Old Dominion, 918 yards with ODU in 2022
– Two-star recruit from Cary, North Carolina, listed as a WR, Old Dominion was only offer
– Began career as a WR before switching to RB during sophomore season
– Averaged 26.4 yards per kick return in 2019 (24 returns, long of 75)
– Brother played CB at Wake Forest and briefly with the Chargers
– Had 106 receptions for nearly 2,900 yards and 25 TDs in high school career
– Ran track and field in high school
– First love was baseball

Tape Breakdown

Blake Watson was a very light recruit out of Queens, initially a wide receiver before becoming a running back in college. After earning his keep in the return game, he worked his way up the depth chart to find success at Old Dominion before transferring to Memphis in 2023.

While 5-9, 200 pounds won’t jump out at you, Watson carries his frame well with plenty of muscle. He runs hard and plays bigger, churning his legs and fighting forward for extra yardage. He’s not easy to bring down and brushes off arm tackles by defensive backs.

But my favorite trait is his vision and patience. He’s smart, shifty, and he sets up linebackers well by pressing the hole before quickly cutting and changing direction.

A high school and college receiver, Watson’s productive in the passing game. He’s caught 90 passes the last two combined years and is natural out of the backfield, quick to the tuck and jetting upfield.

His tape overall is positive, and he tested well. But I don’t see him as dynamic an athlete on tape. In space, he struggles to run away from defenders or make them miss in open grass. He is shifty but more quick than fast and will go through and not around in open grass. There are chances he could’ve gotten more than what was blocked once he broke into daylight, though he’s creative at the line of scrimmage.

Conclusion

Overall, Blake Watson is a well-rounded player with good quicks and power. He catches the ball well and could work on the kick return team at the next level. But the lack of of a second gear doesn’t make him a gamebreaker. I like him in a zone scheme where he can help on all three – and potentially four-downs. My NFL comp is former Cleveland Browns RB Duke Johnson.

Projection: Late Day Three
Depot Draft Grade: 6.8 – Backup/Special Teamer (Fifth Round)
Games Watched: at Virginia (2022 – Old Dominion), at UAB (2023), at Temple (2023)

Previous 2024 NFL Draft Player Profiles
C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger QB Jayden Daniels DB Cooper DeJean LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
OT JC Latham DB Mike Sainristil DL Darius Robinson C Jackson Powers-Johnson
C Zach Frazier LB Jaylan Ford CB T.J. Tampa QB Devin Leary
CB Nate Wiggins OT Troy Fautanu OT Roger Rosengarten LB Cedric Gray
LB Payton Wilson QB Bo Nix OT Garret Greenfield WR Ladd McConkey
DL Ruke Orhorhoro CB Kamari Lassiter CB Kalen King OT Joe Alt
TE Brock Bowers OT Amarius Mims WR Jacob Cowing WR Ricky Pearsall Jr.
OT Taliese Fuaga EDGE Austin Booker CB Quinyon Mitchell DL Gabe Hall
DL Leonard Taylor III QB Joe Milton III LB Edgerrin Cooper DL DeWayne Carter
WR Malachi Corley OG Christian Haynes LB Steele Chambers OT Tyler Guyton
DT Braden Fiske OT Christian Jones EDGE Laiatu Latu DL Kris Jenkins
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry  EDGE Bralen Trice OT Blake Fisher WR Tez Walker
OT Kingsley Suamatia iOL Beaux Limmer LB Tyrice Knight LB Junior Colson
C Drake Nugent S Jaden Hicks DL Keith Randolph Jr. DL Justin Eboigbe
CB Terrion Arnold S Kamren Kinchens TE Tanner McLachlan WR Malik Washington
OT Patrick Paul OT Jordan Morgan QB J.J. McCarthy OL Tanor Bortolini
EDGE Chris Braswell OL Graham Barton WR Jermaine Burton CB Max Melton
CB Renardo Green CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. WR Troy Franklin S Beau Brade
OT Kiran Amegadjie OT Ethan Driskell DL Maason Smith OT Olu Fashanu
OG Mason McCormick DL Fabien Lovett S Sione Vaki OL Cooper Beebe
CB Cam Hart S Tyler Nubin CB DJ James WR Ja’Lynn Polk
WR Xavier Legette NT T’Vondre Sweat WR Javon Baker CB Kris Abrams-Draine
S Javon Bullard EDGE Jared Verse P Tory Taylor RB Blake Corum
DT Michael Hall Jr. OT Javon Foster S Calen Bullock QB Spencer Rattler
RB Rasheen Ali LB Trevin Wallace C Hunter Nourzad WR Adonai Mitchell
WR Rome Odunze OT Julian Pearl LB Tommy Eichenberg CB Caelen Carson
RB Jonathon Brooks QB Sam Hartman CB Sheridan Jones DL Jer’Zhan Newton
C Matt Lee S Malik Mustapha  WR Marvin Harrison Jr. QB Drake Maye
WR Joshua Cephus RB Audric Estime DL Byron Murphy II WR Xavier Worthy
DL Myles Murphy S James Williams RB Cody Schrader EDGE Jonah Elliss
OL Matt Goncalves P Ryan Rehkow C Andrew Raym EDGE Chop Robinson
TE Theo Johnson S Kitan Oladapo NT McKinnley Jackson CB Daequan Hardy
RB Dylan Laube EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma WR Jalen McMillan TE Jaheim Bell
CB Khyree Jackson RB Will Shipley EDGE Adisa Isaac S Tykee Smith
OG Christian Mahogany  EDGE Xavier Thomas TE Ben Sinnott EDGE Marshawn Kneeland
WR Malik Nabers LB Nathaniel Watson WR Brian Thomas Jr. DL Logan Lee
QB Michael Pratt RB Dillon Johnson QB Caleb Williams TE Jared Wiley
OG Zak Zinter ILB Aaron Casey WR Keon Coleman WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
EDGE Mohamed Kamara DT Mekhi Wingo WR Johnny Wilson WR Brenden Rice
RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. DL Jaden Crumdey CB Andru Phillips WR Tahj Washington
CB Josh Newton DB Johnny Dixon RB Braelon Allen S Josh Proctor
WR Luke McCaffrey OT Walter Rouse RB Marshawn Lloyd OL Nathan Thomas
S Cole Bishop DB Jaylin Simpson OT Caedan Wallace CB Shon Stephens
CB Decamerion Richardson EDGE Dallas Turner WR Jamari Thrash RB Trey Benson
TE Trey Knox LB Darius Muasau OL Dominick Puni QB Michael Penix Jr.
LB Edefuan Ulofoshio DL Khristian Boyd QB Carter Bradley LB Marist Lifau
C Will Putnam OT Travis Glover OG Javion Cohen C Nick Samac
DL Brandon Dorlus RB Ray Davis WR Cornelius Johnson RB Isaiah Davis
C Charles Turner III EDGE Javon Solomon  EDGE Cedric Johnson TE Cade Stover
WR Ainias Smith C Kingsley Eguakun EDGE Gabriel Smith TE Ja’Tavion Sanders
LB Curtis Jacobs QB Jordan Travis RB Jaylen Wright TE AJ Barner
RB Frank Gore Jr. TE Tip Reiman EDGE Jaylen Harrell CB M.J. Devonshire
S Dominique Hampton CB Elijah Jones EDGE Brennan Jackson S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
RB Bucky Irving OL Delmar Glaze RB Isaac Guerendo S Andre Sam
DL Myles Cole LB Omar Speights OL LaDarius Henderson OL Brandon Coleman
CB Kamal Hadden LB Maema Njongmeta OG Trevor Keegan CB Willie Drew
QB Taulia Tagovailoa  CB Jarrian Jones EDGE Jalyx Hunt WR Jadon Janke
WR Dev Holmes CB Nehemiah Pritchett WR Jalen Coker TE Brevyn Spann-Ford
WR Ryan Flournoy DB Mikey Victor CB Myles Harden LB Ty’Ron Hopper
WR Kyle Sheets EDGE Sundiata Anderson LB Andre White Jr. WR Bub Means
TE Dallin Holker OL Steven Jones WR Hayden Hatten S PJ Jules
WR Jordan Whittington RB Marcus Fulcher  OT Josiah Ezirim RB Jaden Shirden
WR Cole Burgess S Derek Slywka WR Casey Washington OL Trente Jones
LB Kalen DeLoach LS Joe Shimko EDGE Jalen Green OT Frank Crum
FB Braden Cassity CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. OG C.J. Hanson DL Jordan Jefferson
DB Ryan Watts RB Kimani Vidal WR Jaxon Janke DL Tyler Davis
LB JD Bertrand CB Deantre Prince DL Marcus Harris OL Sataoa Laumea
CB Isaiah Johnson S Daijahn Anthony EDGE Eric Watts S Kenny Logan Jr.
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top