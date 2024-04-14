2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Memphis RB Blake Watson

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Memphis RB Blake Watson.

#4 Blake Watson/RB Memphis – 5094, 200 pounds (Fifth Year Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Blake Watson 5094/200 8 3/4″ 29 7/8″ 71 1/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.40 1.55 4.32 7.13 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 11’3″ 41.5″ N/A

*Pro Day Numbers

The Good

– Filled-out frame, short but not small

– Tough and physical runner, fights for first down marker and churns legs forward, dragging defenders with him

– Routinely breaks arm tackles with ease, shows plus balance through contact

– Shows quick lateral cuts to next gap over, subtle shiftiness to change directions

– Patient with plus vision, follows his blocks on zone schemes, and does nice job pressing the hole to set up and fool linebackers

– Smooth and natural catcher out of the backfield with plus receiving production

– Willing to attack in pass protection, displays effective cut blocks to chop down blitzers

– Excellent pre-draft testing

– Productive and put up good numbers at bigger school in 2023

– Background and had success as kick returner earlier in college career

The Bad

– Short with small hands

– Lacks second gear or burst, doesn’t play to 40 time

– Struggles to create in the open field to scoot away from third-level defenders, preventing good runs from becoming great runs

– Needs to keep eyes up in pass protection and won’t be able to cut as frequently as he did in college

– Best downhill and struggles when he has to run too much laterally on perimeter schemes

– Tends to run a little tall and upright in open field

– Older prospect, especially problematic for the position

– Six career fumbles

Bio

– 35 career starts throughout college career

– 24.53 years old

– Played for Old Dominion from 2018 through 2022 before transferring to Memphis

– 2023 with Memphis: 192 carries, 1,152 yards (6.0 YPC), 53 receptions, 480 yards 3 TDs

– Rushed for 1,112 yards in 2021 with Old Dominion, 918 yards with ODU in 2022

– Two-star recruit from Cary, North Carolina, listed as a WR, Old Dominion was only offer

– Began career as a WR before switching to RB during sophomore season

– Averaged 26.4 yards per kick return in 2019 (24 returns, long of 75)

– Brother played CB at Wake Forest and briefly with the Chargers

– Had 106 receptions for nearly 2,900 yards and 25 TDs in high school career

– Ran track and field in high school

– First love was baseball

Tape Breakdown

Blake Watson was a very light recruit out of Queens, initially a wide receiver before becoming a running back in college. After earning his keep in the return game, he worked his way up the depth chart to find success at Old Dominion before transferring to Memphis in 2023.

While 5-9, 200 pounds won’t jump out at you, Watson carries his frame well with plenty of muscle. He runs hard and plays bigger, churning his legs and fighting forward for extra yardage. He’s not easy to bring down and brushes off arm tackles by defensive backs.

But my favorite trait is his vision and patience. He’s smart, shifty, and he sets up linebackers well by pressing the hole before quickly cutting and changing direction.

A high school and college receiver, Watson’s productive in the passing game. He’s caught 90 passes the last two combined years and is natural out of the backfield, quick to the tuck and jetting upfield.

His tape overall is positive, and he tested well. But I don’t see him as dynamic an athlete on tape. In space, he struggles to run away from defenders or make them miss in open grass. He is shifty but more quick than fast and will go through and not around in open grass. There are chances he could’ve gotten more than what was blocked once he broke into daylight, though he’s creative at the line of scrimmage.

Conclusion

Overall, Blake Watson is a well-rounded player with good quicks and power. He catches the ball well and could work on the kick return team at the next level. But the lack of of a second gear doesn’t make him a gamebreaker. I like him in a zone scheme where he can help on all three – and potentially four-downs. My NFL comp is former Cleveland Browns RB Duke Johnson.

Projection: Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.8 – Backup/Special Teamer (Fifth Round)

Games Watched: at Virginia (2022 – Old Dominion), at UAB (2023), at Temple (2023)