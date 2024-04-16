2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Arkansas CB Dwight McGlothern

Posted on
Dwight McGlothern

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Arkansas cornerback, Dwight McGlothern.

#2 DWIGHT MCGLOTHERN, CB, ARKANSAS (SR) — 6015, 185 lbs.

Combine/Pro Day

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Dwight McGlothern 6015/185 8 5/8″ 30 1/2″ 74 7/8″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.47 1.50 4.43 7.23
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
9’7″ 32″ N/A

The Good

— Good height and speed
— Solid placement and physicality with his jam
— Good depth and awareness in Cover 3
— Knows when to leave his area to make a play
— Good ball skills; makes a play on the ball
— Good click and close on underneath routes
— Reads the mesh point well vs the run
— Effective as a cut tackler; low to take out legs

The Bad

— Extremely thin frame
— Lacking arm length/small hands
— Adequate footwork in press alignment
— Quicker receiver will beat him off the line with no jam
— Grabs at receivers waist when beaten
— Marginal as force player versus run
— Seemingly stayed away from tackle opportunities
— Not a likely candidate for special team due to lack of want to as a tackler
— Dealt with turf toe and concussion in 2023

Bio

— Career: 113 tackles, 96 solo, 6 TFL, 4 FF, 31 PBU, 8 INT, 1 TD
— 2023: 20 tackles, 19 solo, 3 TFL, 1 FF, 9 PBU, 3 INT
— 38 games, 25 starts
— Played two years at LSU before transferring
— 2022 Second team All-SEC (Coaches)
— PFF grade of 91.3; Highest graded cornerback among all Power 5 programs
— East/West Shrine Bowl invitee
— Had a turf toe injury and concussion that kept him out of some games
— Birthday February 6, 2002 (22)

Tape Breakdown

Dwight McGlothern is an outside corner playing primarily to the field side. He has very good height, solid weight with adequate length and solid speed. His frame is really thin and lean throughout.

In coverage, he played in man and zone coverage. When playing man, he has patience to match the receiver and good acceleration to get up to speed quickly. His jam has solid placement and physicality, and he has solid speed to run with the deep throws.

In zone coverage as the deep defender, he gets very good depth to not let receivers get over the top and displays awareness and mental processing of when to leave his area. In the underneath zone area, he displays good effort to get a jam on receivers through his area and plays with good spacing. Again, his awareness is good to read the quarterback and route combinations and make a play on the ball. When coming downhill, he is able to click and close quickly with good acceleration to attack the ball or cut down the receiver.

Awareness in Cover 3 to jump the seam route.

He has good hands and ball skills, is able to break up passes and bring in interceptions. In space, his tackling is solid executing the cut tackle, going low to take out the legs.

A sample of his ball production.

Nice read of the quarterback to break inside for the interception.

In space, his tackling is solid executing the cut tackle, going low to take out the legs. Against the run, he displays solid hand placement and aggressiveness when taking on blocks and reads the mesh point well.

When playing in press man coverage, his footwork is adequate and will leave him chasing when he doesn’t jam the receiver. A quicker receiver will beat him off the line resulting in him grabbing the receivers waist to slow him. His change of direction in trail coverage is adequate. Run defense is not something he chooses to do. He will shy away from getting in on tackles and even seemingly stay on the quarterback after he has handed off the ball, so he doesn’t run toward the ball carrier. He will run around blocks on the edge rather than be the force player.

Quickness beating him off the line of scrimmage in press coverage.

More often than not is tackling effort is minimal.

Conclusion

Overall, McGlothern is a lean outside corner with very good height, solid weight and speed with adequate length. In man coverage, he has a solid jam and speed to run with most receivers. In zone coverage, he displays good depth, spacing and awareness knowing when to leave his area and good change of direction coming downhill. He is a solid tackler in space and against the run reads the mesh point well.

Areas to improve include adding play strength, working on his footwork in man coverage and being less grabby when beat off the line of scrimmage. His effort in the run game must improve as a force player, tackler and effort to chase the ball.

McGlothern has good ball skills and can make the splash play. He does have limitations in man coverage and some teams won’t consider him due to his run support deficiency. With his lack of effort to tackle it would be hard to project him to special teams. However, as a zone corner he is pretty good and could find a role. He would be an outside only corner in a zone scheme.

For a player comp, I’ll give you former Virginia Tech corner Greg Stroman. He too was very thin, but had good ball skills and was able to click and close on underneath routes.

Projection: Late Day Three
Depot Draft Grade: 6.4 MED – End of Roster/Practice Squad (Sixth Round)
Games Watched: 2023 –Vs Texas A&M, At LSU, At Florida, Vs Missouri

Previous 2024 NFL Draft Player Profiles
C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger QB Jayden Daniels DB Cooper DeJean LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
OT JC Latham DB Mike Sainristil DL Darius Robinson C Jackson Powers-Johnson
C Zach Frazier LB Jaylan Ford CB T.J. Tampa QB Devin Leary
CB Nate Wiggins OT Troy Fautanu OT Roger Rosengarten LB Cedric Gray
LB Payton Wilson QB Bo Nix OT Garret Greenfield WR Ladd McConkey
DL Ruke Orhorhoro CB Kamari Lassiter CB Kalen King OT Joe Alt
TE Brock Bowers OT Amarius Mims WR Jacob Cowing WR Ricky Pearsall Jr.
OT Taliese Fuaga EDGE Austin Booker CB Quinyon Mitchell DL Gabe Hall
DL Leonard Taylor III QB Joe Milton III LB Edgerrin Cooper DL DeWayne Carter
WR Malachi Corley OG Christian Haynes LB Steele Chambers OT Tyler Guyton
DT Braden Fiske OT Christian Jones EDGE Laiatu Latu DL Kris Jenkins
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry  EDGE Bralen Trice OT Blake Fisher WR Tez Walker
OT Kingsley Suamatia iOL Beaux Limmer LB Tyrice Knight LB Junior Colson
C Drake Nugent S Jaden Hicks DL Keith Randolph Jr. DL Justin Eboigbe
CB Terrion Arnold S Kamren Kinchens TE Tanner McLachlan WR Malik Washington
OT Patrick Paul OT Jordan Morgan QB J.J. McCarthy OL Tanor Bortolini
EDGE Chris Braswell OL Graham Barton WR Jermaine Burton CB Max Melton
CB Renardo Green CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. WR Troy Franklin S Beau Brade
OT Kiran Amegadjie OT Ethan Driskell DL Maason Smith OT Olu Fashanu
OG Mason McCormick DL Fabien Lovett S Sione Vaki OL Cooper Beebe
CB Cam Hart S Tyler Nubin CB DJ James WR Ja’Lynn Polk
WR Xavier Legette NT T’Vondre Sweat WR Javon Baker CB Kris Abrams-Draine
S Javon Bullard EDGE Jared Verse P Tory Taylor RB Blake Corum
DT Michael Hall Jr. OT Javon Foster S Calen Bullock QB Spencer Rattler
RB Rasheen Ali LB Trevin Wallace C Hunter Nourzad WR Adonai Mitchell
WR Rome Odunze OT Julian Pearl LB Tommy Eichenberg CB Caelen Carson
RB Jonathon Brooks QB Sam Hartman CB Sheridan Jones DL Jer’Zhan Newton
C Matt Lee S Malik Mustapha  WR Marvin Harrison Jr. QB Drake Maye
WR Joshua Cephus RB Audric Estime DL Byron Murphy II WR Xavier Worthy
DL Myles Murphy S James Williams RB Cody Schrader EDGE Jonah Elliss
OL Matt Goncalves P Ryan Rehkow C Andrew Raym EDGE Chop Robinson
TE Theo Johnson S Kitan Oladapo NT McKinnley Jackson CB Daequan Hardy
RB Dylan Laube EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma WR Jalen McMillan TE Jaheim Bell
CB Khyree Jackson RB Will Shipley EDGE Adisa Isaac S Tykee Smith
OG Christian Mahogany  EDGE Xavier Thomas TE Ben Sinnott EDGE Marshawn Kneeland
WR Malik Nabers LB Nathaniel Watson WR Brian Thomas Jr. DL Logan Lee
QB Michael Pratt RB Dillon Johnson QB Caleb Williams TE Jared Wiley
OG Zak Zinter ILB Aaron Casey WR Keon Coleman WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
EDGE Mohamed Kamara DT Mekhi Wingo WR Johnny Wilson WR Brenden Rice
RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. DL Jaden Crumdey CB Andru Phillips WR Tahj Washington
CB Josh Newton DB Johnny Dixon RB Braelon Allen S Josh Proctor
WR Luke McCaffrey OT Walter Rouse RB Marshawn Lloyd OL Nathan Thomas
S Cole Bishop DB Jaylin Simpson OT Caedan Wallace CB Shon Stephens
CB Decamerion Richardson EDGE Dallas Turner WR Jamari Thrash RB Trey Benson
TE Trey Knox LB Darius Muasau OL Dominick Puni QB Michael Penix Jr.
LB Edefuan Ulofoshio DL Khristian Boyd QB Carter Bradley LB Marist Lifau
C Will Putnam OT Travis Glover OG Javion Cohen C Nick Samac
DL Brandon Dorlus RB Ray Davis WR Cornelius Johnson RB Isaiah Davis
C Charles Turner III EDGE Javon Solomon  EDGE Cedric Johnson TE Cade Stover
WR Ainias Smith C Kingsley Eguakun EDGE Gabriel Smith TE Ja’Tavion Sanders
LB Curtis Jacobs QB Jordan Travis RB Jaylen Wright TE AJ Barner
RB Frank Gore Jr. TE Tip Reiman EDGE Jaylen Harrell CB M.J. Devonshire
S Dominique Hampton CB Elijah Jones EDGE Brennan Jackson S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
RB Bucky Irving OL Delmar Glaze RB Isaac Guerendo S Andre Sam
DL Myles Cole LB Omar Speights OL LaDarius Henderson OL Brandon Coleman
CB Kamal Hadden LB Maema Njongmeta OG Trevor Keegan CB Willie Drew
QB Taulia Tagovailoa  CB Jarrian Jones EDGE Jalyx Hunt WR Jadon Janke
WR Dev Holmes CB Nehemiah Pritchett WR Jalen Coker TE Brevyn Spann-Ford
WR Ryan Flournoy DB Mikey Victor CB Myles Harden LB Ty’Ron Hopper
WR Kyle Sheets EDGE Sundiata Anderson LB Andre White Jr. WR Bub Means
TE Dallin Holker OL Steven Jones WR Hayden Hatten S PJ Jules
WR Jordan Whittington RB Marcus Fulcher  OT Josiah Ezirim RB Jaden Shirden
WR Cole Burgess S Derek Slywka WR Casey Washington OL Trente Jones
LB Kalen DeLoach LS Joe Shimko EDGE Jalen Green OT Frank Crum
FB Braden Cassity CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. OG C.J. Hanson DL Jordan Jefferson
DB Ryan Watts RB Kimani Vidal WR Jaxon Janke DL Tyler Davis
LB JD Bertrand CB Deantre Prince DL Marcus Harris OL Sataoa Laumea
CB Isaiah Johnson S Daijahn Anthony EDGE Eric Watts S Kenny Logan Jr.
RB Jase McClellan CB Qwan’Tez Stiggers RB Blake Watson OG Isaiah Adams
WR Jha’Quan Jackson S Omar Brown C Dylan McMahon
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top