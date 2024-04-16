2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Stanford K Joshua Karty

Posted on
Joshua Karty

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft takes place, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Stanford K Joshua Karty.

#43 Joshua Karty/K Stanford – 6017, 207 pounds (Senior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Joshua Karty 6017/207 9 1/8″ 31 1/2″ 76 3/8″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Good frame
– Shows big leg and routinely hit from distance (50-plus) with room to spare, offense able to squeeze out points at the half
– High arc on kicks and power feels effortless; ball doesn’t struggle to get over crossbar
– Shows repeatable stroke
– Looks comfortable from the right hash
– Experience handling kickoffs
– Productive career with strong numbers
– Low miss rate from inside 50
– Able to bounce back from misses and not stack bad kicks, shows mental toughness
– Can make occasional tackle

The Bad

– Kicks have tendency to drift left, even when they’re good
– Struggles more from left hash and can overcompensate
– Wasn’t often tested in bad weather
– Kicks tend to have a bit of a curve
– Team’s lack of success didn’t always put him in ultra high-pressure situations
– Stance looks a little closed off and upright/stiff
– Had two career kicks blocked

Bio

– Three-year starting kicker for Cardinal
– Career: 72-of-73 on extra points, 51-of-60 on field goals (85 percent, school record), two tackles
– 2023: 23-of-27 (85.2 percent) on field goals
– 2022: Made all 18 field goals
– 11 career makes from 50-plus, career-long of 61 (school record) and second-longest in PAC-12 history (62 yards, Jason Hanson in 1991)
– Once made 26 straight field goals
– Seven-time conference Special Teams Player of the Week
– Averaged 64.7 yards per kick on kickoffs as senior
– Three-star recruit from Elon, N.C., chose Stanford over Georgia, North Carolina, and Appalachian State; called Stanford his dream school
– Father was a rower at Stanford
– Kicked and punted in high school, went 16-of-21 on field goals as a senior (made a 52-yarder as a junior)
– Hit from 70 yards off a tee in a kicking camp
– Played soccer (which he began playing when he was three), tennis, and was on swim team in high school
– Began playing soccer when he was three
– Trained by kicking specialist coach Dan Orner
– Had a 4.56 GPA in high school
– Founder and president of his high school’s Ping Pong Club

Tape Breakdown

I know. The Steelers aren’t drafting a kicker. But it’s the one position we haven’t profiled all draft season. We’ve done punters, fullbacks, and long snappers but no kickers. So we gotta complete the list. And Karty is regarded as one of the draft’s top legs.

Karty’s leg is loud and proud, and he routinely connected from distance. By my count, 11 of his 51 career field goals hit from 50-plus yards. His career-long is a school-record 61-yarder against Cal, a moment criticized by the media as a “give up” by the coaches in the final moments versus Cal. There wasn’t a rush but still, 61 yards is 61 yards. Here are some other kicks from long-range, showing a high arc that allows him to hit from far out with ease.

While Karty was productive, he struggled more from the left hash. Kicks had a tendency to sail right or be mishit and he didn’t look as comfortable as he did on the right hash. He even missed a 32-yarder from left hash in the Senior Bowl. Too many pulled to the right and overall, his kicks have too much of a curve to them. Even when they’re good, sometimes they sneak just inside uprights.

And Karty didn’t have to kick in too many high-pressure situations. Some game-tying/game-winning boots against Colorado this year but because Stanford usually lost (and lost big) there weren’t many critical moments. Kicking in poor weather was also hard to find. There was a rain game versus Hawaii but by the time he had to kick, the showers tapered off.

Conclusion

Overall, Karty has the big leg and production to warrant NFL looks. But he isn’t an elite-end prospect and there’s concerns about his game from left hash. My NFL comp is Graham Gano.

Projection: Late Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 5.9 – Undrafted Free Agent (Priority Undrafted Free Agent)
Games Watched: Various Kicks And Cut-Ups, All Career Misses

Previous 2024 NFL Draft Player Profiles
C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger QB Jayden Daniels DB Cooper DeJean LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
OT JC Latham DB Mike Sainristil DL Darius Robinson C Jackson Powers-Johnson
C Zach Frazier LB Jaylan Ford CB T.J. Tampa QB Devin Leary
CB Nate Wiggins OT Troy Fautanu OT Roger Rosengarten LB Cedric Gray
LB Payton Wilson QB Bo Nix OT Garret Greenfield WR Ladd McConkey
DL Ruke Orhorhoro CB Kamari Lassiter CB Kalen King OT Joe Alt
TE Brock Bowers OT Amarius Mims WR Jacob Cowing WR Ricky Pearsall Jr.
OT Taliese Fuaga EDGE Austin Booker CB Quinyon Mitchell DL Gabe Hall
DL Leonard Taylor III QB Joe Milton III LB Edgerrin Cooper DL DeWayne Carter
WR Malachi Corley OG Christian Haynes LB Steele Chambers OT Tyler Guyton
DT Braden Fiske OT Christian Jones EDGE Laiatu Latu DL Kris Jenkins
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry  EDGE Bralen Trice OT Blake Fisher WR Tez Walker
OT Kingsley Suamatia iOL Beaux Limmer LB Tyrice Knight LB Junior Colson
C Drake Nugent S Jaden Hicks DL Keith Randolph Jr. DL Justin Eboigbe
CB Terrion Arnold S Kamren Kinchens TE Tanner McLachlan WR Malik Washington
OT Patrick Paul OT Jordan Morgan QB J.J. McCarthy OL Tanor Bortolini
EDGE Chris Braswell OL Graham Barton WR Jermaine Burton CB Max Melton
CB Renardo Green CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. WR Troy Franklin S Beau Brade
OT Kiran Amegadjie OT Ethan Driskell DL Maason Smith OT Olu Fashanu
OG Mason McCormick DL Fabien Lovett S Sione Vaki OL Cooper Beebe
CB Cam Hart S Tyler Nubin CB DJ James WR Ja’Lynn Polk
WR Xavier Legette NT T’Vondre Sweat WR Javon Baker CB Kris Abrams-Draine
S Javon Bullard EDGE Jared Verse P Tory Taylor RB Blake Corum
DT Michael Hall Jr. OT Javon Foster S Calen Bullock QB Spencer Rattler
RB Rasheen Ali LB Trevin Wallace C Hunter Nourzad WR Adonai Mitchell
WR Rome Odunze OT Julian Pearl LB Tommy Eichenberg CB Caelen Carson
RB Jonathon Brooks QB Sam Hartman CB Sheridan Jones DL Jer’Zhan Newton
C Matt Lee S Malik Mustapha  WR Marvin Harrison Jr. QB Drake Maye
WR Joshua Cephus RB Audric Estime DL Byron Murphy II WR Xavier Worthy
DL Myles Murphy S James Williams RB Cody Schrader EDGE Jonah Elliss
OL Matt Goncalves P Ryan Rehkow C Andrew Raym EDGE Chop Robinson
TE Theo Johnson S Kitan Oladapo NT McKinnley Jackson CB Daequan Hardy
RB Dylan Laube EDGE Eyabi Okie-Anoma WR Jalen McMillan TE Jaheim Bell
CB Khyree Jackson RB Will Shipley EDGE Adisa Isaac S Tykee Smith
OG Christian Mahogany  EDGE Xavier Thomas TE Ben Sinnott EDGE Marshawn Kneeland
WR Malik Nabers LB Nathaniel Watson WR Brian Thomas Jr. DL Logan Lee
QB Michael Pratt RB Dillon Johnson QB Caleb Williams TE Jared Wiley
OG Zak Zinter ILB Aaron Casey WR Keon Coleman WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
EDGE Mohamed Kamara DT Mekhi Wingo WR Johnny Wilson WR Brenden Rice
RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. DL Jaden Crumdey CB Andru Phillips WR Tahj Washington
CB Josh Newton DB Johnny Dixon RB Braelon Allen S Josh Proctor
WR Luke McCaffrey OT Walter Rouse RB Marshawn Lloyd OL Nathan Thomas
S Cole Bishop DB Jaylin Simpson OT Caedan Wallace CB Shon Stephens
CB Decamerion Richardson EDGE Dallas Turner WR Jamari Thrash RB Trey Benson
TE Trey Knox LB Darius Muasau OL Dominick Puni QB Michael Penix Jr.
LB Edefuan Ulofoshio DL Khristian Boyd QB Carter Bradley LB Marist Lifau
C Will Putnam OT Travis Glover OG Javion Cohen C Nick Samac
DL Brandon Dorlus RB Ray Davis WR Cornelius Johnson RB Isaiah Davis
C Charles Turner III EDGE Javon Solomon  EDGE Cedric Johnson TE Cade Stover
WR Ainias Smith C Kingsley Eguakun EDGE Gabriel Smith TE Ja’Tavion Sanders
LB Curtis Jacobs QB Jordan Travis RB Jaylen Wright TE AJ Barner
RB Frank Gore Jr. TE Tip Reiman EDGE Jaylen Harrell CB M.J. Devonshire
S Dominique Hampton CB Elijah Jones EDGE Brennan Jackson S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
RB Bucky Irving OL Delmar Glaze RB Isaac Guerendo S Andre Sam
DL Myles Cole LB Omar Speights OL LaDarius Henderson OL Brandon Coleman
CB Kamal Hadden LB Maema Njongmeta OG Trevor Keegan CB Willie Drew
QB Taulia Tagovailoa  CB Jarrian Jones EDGE Jalyx Hunt WR Jadon Janke
WR Dev Holmes CB Nehemiah Pritchett WR Jalen Coker TE Brevyn Spann-Ford
WR Ryan Flournoy DB Mikey Victor CB Myles Harden LB Ty’Ron Hopper
WR Kyle Sheets EDGE Sundiata Anderson LB Andre White Jr. WR Bub Means
TE Dallin Holker OL Steven Jones WR Hayden Hatten S PJ Jules
WR Jordan Whittington RB Marcus Fulcher  OT Josiah Ezirim RB Jaden Shirden
WR Cole Burgess S Derek Slywka WR Casey Washington OL Trente Jones
LB Kalen DeLoach LS Joe Shimko EDGE Jalen Green OT Frank Crum
FB Braden Cassity CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. OG C.J. Hanson DL Jordan Jefferson
DB Ryan Watts RB Kimani Vidal WR Jaxon Janke DL Tyler Davis
LB JD Bertrand CB Deantre Prince DL Marcus Harris OL Sataoa Laumea
CB Isaiah Johnson S Daijahn Anthony EDGE Eric Watts S Kenny Logan Jr.
RB Jase McClellan CB Qwan’Tez Stiggers RB Blake Watson OG Isaiah Adams
WR Jha’Quan Jackson S Omar Brown C Dylan McMahon
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top