2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Wyoming LB Easton Gibbs

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Wyoming linebacker Easton Gibbs.

#28 EASTON GIBBS, LB, WYOMING — 6003, 232 pounds (Senior)

Event Name

-2024 East-West Shrine Bowl, 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Easton Gibbs 6003, 232 9 1/4″ 30 3/8″ 72 1/2″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.73 1.59 DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’1″ 31.5″ DNP

The Good

-True tackling machine coming out of college; shows sideline-to-sideline range and ability to track and hit

-Rarely misses tackles; wraps up and makes consistent tackles

-Packs at punch at the point of attack; real thumper

-Stays square to the line of scrimmage, scrapes well to fill lanes and make plays

-Strong processor that reads and reacts to make up for limited athleticism

-Motor runs hot, chases plays consistently, and sets the tone for his defense

-Former quarterback background in high school helps him immensely in coverage

-Can turn and run to cover seam; knows how to squeeze space in zone coverage and has strong route recognition

The Bad

-Size and length are a concern; smaller in stature for the position

-Gets engulfed by linemen that work to second level and get hands on him; has not shown ability to slip or shed blocks consistently

-Play strength is a real concern; coupled with short arms, hard for him to project to the next level as a true inside ‘backer

-Lack of true NFL speed for the position; can track down MWC players, but testing numbers concerning

-Very limited special teams abilities, which will create an additional learning curve entering the NFL

-Not adept at finding the football in the air in coverage when turning and running

Bio

-Played in 45 career games at Wyoming with 26 career starts

-Finished career at Wyoming with 358 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one interception, 11 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries

-Recorded 109 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one interception, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 2023

-Named First Team All-Mountain West Conference in 2022 and 2023

-Voted team captain for the 2023 season

-Former 2-star recruit as a safety coming out of high school

-Chose Wyoming over Colorado State and San Diego State

-Competed in the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas

Tape Breakdown

In recent years, the Wyoming football program has done quite a good job developing linebackers and sending them to the NFL. Names like Logan Wilson and Chad Muma have made names for themselves at the NFL level as off-ball linebackers. Easton Gibbs hopes to follow in their footsteps.

The problem is, Gibbs doesn’t have the tape that Wilson and Muma had coming out of college, nor does he have the size those two do.

The size concerns really hinder Gibbs on tape. While he has flashes of strong run defense within the box, he struggles to get off of blocks and doesn’t display the ability to truly slip blocks.

At times, he is slow to process and allows blockers to climb to him at the second level. When blockers can get to him and get hands on him, he’s in trouble against the run.

He is a smart player overall and processes well typically, but there are just mental lapses within his game where you can see him on the field struggling to understand what’s happening in front of him, causing him to stop his feet, making him an easy target.

But when he does it correctly, he looks rather solid.

Throughout his tape, Gibbs consistently stays square to the line of scrimmage as a run defender. He knows how to squeeze down laterally and eliminate the hole while keeping his shoulders and hips square to the line of scrimmage, keeping him in the best position possible to make a stop.

He loves to dish out punishment, too. He is simply not a drag-and-drop tackler. He wants to strike you.

Gibbs might be undersized, but he wants to make his presence known and plays with a real chip.

He’ll have to add some functional strength at the next level to withstand some of these car crashes between the tackles, but the want-to and desire to be physical is there.

He might be smaller but doesn’t try to play that way. He wants to stand in there and bang against the run.

I like the way Gibbs chases on tape, too.

His motor runs hot and he wants to make every play possible sideline to sideline. When locked in, he typically plays a step faster than others and moves before the snap. The long speed isn’t great, but he takes good angles and finds ways to get to the ball carrier. That should bode well for him on special teams at the next level.

The thing I like most about Gibbs’ game is how he plays such a smart, sound team-oriented style of defense.

He never tries to do too much, is positionally sound, and knows his role on a snap-to-snap basis. While he wants to make every play, he knows he can’t and focuses on doing the little things to help teammates make plays.

Look at the way he spills that run. That’s great work.

Stay square in the hole, don’t be too aggressive coming downhill, give up leverage, spill the run, and help clean it up. Defensive coaches love that.

Early, Gibbs will be strong in coverage. He’s a former safety who plays well in coverage. He gains good depth in his zone drops, has shown the ability to turn and run and cover the seam down the field, and can handle tight ends one-on-one.

At the next level, though, he has to learn to turn and try to find the football in the air to capitalize on some turnover opportunities.

Positioning is sound. Now it’s about adding to his game.

Conclusion

Overall, Gibbs’s size and speed are concerns, but he profiles as a smart football player, one who can handle a key role in a pinch at the next level. He has flashes of strong run defense and some solid coverage chops for the position, especially with his safety background and being a former quarterback in high school.

He also rarely misses tackles when he gets to the ball carrier, which is a major plus. But the lack of length (smallest arm length and wingspan of all Combine linebackers) and a lack of speed limits Gibbs. He has the makings of a strong, steady presence on special teams and might be able to handle some passing down duties at times early on. But projecting anything more is a stretch.

Projection: Late Day 3 (7th Round)/Priority Free Agent

Depot Draft Grade: 6.1 (End of Roster/ Practice Squad)

Games Watched: Texas (2023), UNLV (2023), Toledo (2023)