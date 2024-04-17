2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Oregon State WR Anthony Gould

Anthony Gould

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I’ll be profiling Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould.

#2 Anthony Gould WR Oregon State – 5083, 174 lbs. (Senior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Anthony Gould 5083/174 8 7/8″ 29 5/8″ 69 7/8″
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.39 1.50 4.16 6.94*
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’9″ 39.5″ DNP

*Pro Day number

THE GOOD

— Explosive game speed that is backed up by his testing numbers
— Quick release and shifty at the line of scrimmage
— Uses his quickness to stack the corner and create separation
— Adds high-level returning ability on special teams
— Gould has the twitch to develop into a YAC threat
— He’s played meaningful snaps in the slot and both outside spots
— Foot speed and footwork to suddenly change direction and route tempo
— Stretches the defense as a pure vertical threat but can also attack the middle of the field on crossers

The Bad

— Very undersized and won’t hit some team’s measurable requirements
— He can get bodied at the catch point, not a contested catch target at all
— Overall, college production was underwhelming
— Smaller catch radius and hands
— Didn’t produce as a YAC receiver
— Tendency to body catch, especially on longer plays
— Struggled with physicality on routes
— Some extra steps on his routes and releases

Bio

— Turns 24 next April
— 636 career passing snaps
— 43 starts at Oregon State
— 44 catches for 711 yards and two touchdowns in 2023
— 84 catches for 1,353 yards and six touchdowns in his college career
— His mother is a retired army sergeant who toured in Iraq and Cuba
— He grew up in Kansas but lived with his aunt in Oregon during high school to play on a better football team
— No significant injury history
— Committed as a three-star athlete recruit and 120th-ranked prospect in the class
— 73.9 overall PFF grade 74.1 receiving grade in 2023
— All PAC-12 Honorable Mention (2023), First Team All-American (2022 as a returner), First Team All PAC-12 (2022 as a returner)

Tape Breakdown

This year’s receiver class is loaded with depth, so prospects need a way to stand out in the later rounds. Oregon State’s Anthony Gould won’t be on every team’s draft board but has the skillset to be taken earlier than expected.

Gould’s profile entirely revolves around his speed. He’s lightning-quick on his routes and a true homerun threat. Even when he’s not catching passes, the defense adjusts to his deep speed. He was used as a vertical threat who stretched the field so the rest of the pass catchers could operate in space. Gould caught three passes for over fifty yards this season.

His explosiveness carries into his separation skills. Gould runs twitchy routes, firing off the line to avoid the defender’s reach. His release package isn’t diverse, so he relies on his elusiveness to win at the line of scrimmage. When Gould isn’t running deep routes, he’s often put on crossers or in-breakers. He stacks corners well, slowing down towards their hip pocket before shooting to the inside to separate. Gould has a natural feel for space when running and will tempo his routes accordingly.

Here, Gould quickly angles his release at the snap. He beats the corner on his route break and cuts to the inside. Gould loses no speed on this route, putting yards in between him and the corner. Oregon State’s quarterback misses the throw, but Gould’s setup is perfect.

NFL teams constantly look for creative new ways to get athletic players the football. Gould fits this perfectly, with the agility to get to the sideline and create explosive plays. He hasn’t developed as a YAC threat but can be given jet sweeps and touch passes.

Even as a lower-ranked prospect, Gould will earn a roster role as a special teams player. Gould is a must-watch punt returner, earning All-American honors this season. He averaged 16.4 yards per return at Oregon State and led FBS with 18.3 yards per return in 2022. Gould combines his wicked acceleration and change of direction abilities with field vision and instincts. He’ll bounce between blockers while keeping his eyes on the defense.

Gould took full advantage of his Shrine Bowl invite, returning a punt return for a touchdown in the exhibition game. The opposing players appear to be moving in slow motion as Gould weaves through the defense.

Gould measures in at 5-8 and 173 pounds, a size few players have succeeded at. His 29.6” arms are well below the standard for wide receivers, creating a small catch radius for quarterbacks to target. He has sub 9” hands, a rarity for pass catchers. It’s important to note outliers when scouting prospects, so it’s a glaring red flag that all of Gould’s physical measurements are within the bottom 15th percentile for receivers.

These flags aren’t just numbers but are present in his film. Gould frequently lost contested catch matchups. Cornerbacks used their size advantage to bully Gould at the catch point. He tended to catch with his body, especially on deeper routes, making winning contested catches harder. His route physicality is another issue. He struggled to stay straight on his route when corners had their hands on him.

The throw to Gould is inaccurate here, but he loses at the catch point nonetheless. Gould highpoints the throw, but his lack of catch radius shows up. The cornerback easily attacks the football with a small leap and knocks the ball away.

Gould’s routes are underdeveloped as a fifth-year prospect. He has false steps in both his release and his route cuts. He’ll throw extra stutter steps, which will unnecessarily slow him down. He heavily relies on his speed to separate instead of using route-running movements. This works in college, but NFL receivers need more technique.

In his five years at Oregon State, Gould totaled a combined 1,356 and three touchdowns. He’s only topped 100 yards twice. With that college production, it’s unlikely that Gould will ever turn into a high-target receiver.

Conclusion

Gould profiles as a rotational vertical threat who can also receive designed touches. He’ll instantly boost a team’s special teams with his electrifying punt-returning skills. While Gould has a defined and specific skillset, plenty of prospects come in every year who can “stretch the field.” To distance himself from these players, Gould needs to develop as a middle-of-the-field winner. Gould can earn reps on offense if he can contribute running crossers and slants. If he’s unable to do so, he’ll be a true return threat.

Projection: Mid Day Three
Depot Draft Grade: 6.8 – Backup/Special Teamer (Fifth Round)
Games Watched: 2023 vs Washington, 2023 at Oregon, 2023 vs UCLA, 2023 vs Stanford

