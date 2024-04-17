2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Washington EDGE Zion Tupuola-Fetui

2024 NFL Draft

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Washington EDGE Zion Tupuola-Fetui.

#4 ZION TUPUOLA-FETUI, EDGE, WASHINGTON – (R-SENIOR) 6030, 244 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Zion Tupuola-Fetui 6030, 244 10 5/8″ 33 3/8″ N/A
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
 N/A  N/A  N/A  N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
 N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Has good size, length, and athleticism for the position
— Shows good burst in pursuit of the quarterback as well as chasing the ballcarrier
— Does a good job countering back inside when he reaches the top of the pocket
— Will rack up effort plays as the play extends
— Uses his hands to knock down opponent’s outside arm to win the corner
— Will stab blocker’s chest with long arms to work his way into the pocket
— Runs his feet on contact to work through blocks
— Plays with a sense of urgency as he chases the football
— Can drop into coverage in the flats in zone
— Showed the ability to produce as a pass rusher in earlier seasons

THE BAD

— Lacks great play strength and can get overwhelmed by size and power
— Foot quickness in the open field is average as ball carriers evade him with one move
— Will get stuck on blocks when initial move fails
— Needs to do a better job turning the corner and finishing his rush
— Lacks control with a high motor as he can arrive at the football out of control
— 6th-year senior with a notable injury history
— Has plateaued in his development and production as a pass rusher since 2020

BIO

— Redshirt Senior prospect from Pearl City, HI
— Born July 3, 2000 (age 23)
— Played defensive end and tight end in high school,  also played volleyball
— Played two games his first year in 2018, then redshirted
— Played in a reserve role in 2019 and recorded nine total tackles (six solo)
— Played in three games in 2020 and notched 13 total tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection in four games played
— Ruptured his Achilles in the spring of 2021
— Managed to recover to play in two games in 2021 and notched eight total tackles and a sack; also missed time due to a concussion
— Returned to the lineup in 2022 and started two-of-13 games and made 28 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection
Lost his father in the middle of the 2023 season as he passed away in his sleep at age 58
— Was a starter for 14-of-15 games in 2023, notching 29 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble
— Underwent offseason shoulder surgery that caused him to miss the Combine and his Pro Day testing

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Zion Tupuola-Fetui has had quite the journey since stepping foot on Washington’s campus in 2018. He bid his time his first two seasons before breaking out in 2020, posting seven sacks and three forced fumbles in three games. He unfortunately suffered a torn Achilles in the spring of 2021, costing him nearly all of the 2021 season. Tupuola-Fetui came back to make a notable impact on the football field the last two seasons, but hasn’t been able to recapture that 2020 form since.

When you pop in the tape on Tupuola-Fetui, you see a hard-charging, urgent defender who plays with a red-hot motor in pursuit of the football. He flashed as a pass rusher in his earlier years, having the speed, burst off the line of scrimmage, and hand usage to defeat blocks in pursuit of the quarterback. Watch the clips below of Tupuola-Fetui getting home for the sack, with the first clip showing him grabbing the right tackle’s arm before he can land his punch, evading the block on his path to the quarterback in the pocket, where he proceeds to level the passer. In the second clip, we see Tupuola-Fetui execute the long arm move against the tackle from Cal, fighting off the block as he hones in on the quarterback, wrapping him up in the backfield for the sack.

Zion Tupuloa-Fetui’s effort as a rusher leads to splash plays as he doesn’t give up on a play, continually pursuing the quarterback in the pocket. Take a look at the play he made below against USC this past season where his initial rush fails, but he sees QB Caleb Williams attempting to flee the pocket, closing in on him in the open field, and manages to knock the ball out, forcing the fumble that the defense recovers.

Zion Tupuloa-Fetui’s effort in pursuit is also displayed as a run defender, having the burst to close in on the ball carrier in backside pursuit. Take a look at the play below, where he comes off the edge unblocked and chases down the runner before he can get back to the line for a loss on the play. In the second clip, we see Tupuloa-Fetui set the edge and get his hands inside the left tackle’s chest on the snap, controlling the block and managing to rip off of it as the ball carrier reaches the line of scrimmage to get in on the tackle.

Still, Tupuloa-Fetui can struggle to fight off blocks when his initial move fails as a pass rusher. You see that in the first clip below as he fails to get off the block of the right tackle in pursuit of Williams, who manages to evade the pressure and scramble out of the pocket to pick up positive yardage on the play. In the second clip, we see Tupuloa-Fetui show a lack of functional strength and anchor when taking on the pulling guard coming around the left side, getting leveled by the block as the runner follows his blocks into the second level of the defense.

Zion Tupuloa-Fetui also tends to struggle to quickly change directions in space. He is a good athlete for his size but isn’t the fleetest of foot when it comes to tracking down quick, shifty skill position players in the open field. You can see that below in this clip, where Williams keeps the ball and Tupuloa-Fetui is in position to make the tackle, but he never closes the distance as Williams shakes Tupuloa-Fetui out of his cleats as he gets to the boundary.

CONCLUSION

Zion Tupuola-Fetui is an energetic, high-effort player who has had injuries derail what was once projected to be a first-round pick after a breakout 2020 campaign. He still shows burst and athleticism as a pass rusher but lacks that twitchiness he once had while also lacking functional strength and foot quickness. He also needs to refine his hand usage as a pass rusher, making him more suited for a rotational role as a backup and special teamer to start his career than a likely starter as a 3-4 standup outside linebacker.

When coming up with a pro comparison for Zion Tupuola-Fetui, K.J. Henry comes to mind as a player with a similar frame and athletic profile who has the tools to be a productive pass rusher but never developed into a consistent one during his time at Clemson. Still, Henry plays with great effort and is currently a backup edge defender after getting drafted in the fifth round last year by Washington, likely being a similar place Tupuola-Fetui will go in this year’s draft as long as his medicals check out with teams.

Projection: Late Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 6.4 – End of Roster/Practice Squad (Sixth Round)
Games Watched: vs USC (2023), at Cal (2022), vs Utah (2021)

