2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: UCLA EDGE Grayson Murphy

Posted on
Grayson Murphy

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I’ll be profiling UCLA Edge Grayson Murphy.

#12 GRAYSON MURPHY/EDGE UCLA – 6024, 249 LBS. (R-SENIOR)

East-West Shrine Bowl

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Grayson Murphy 6024/249* 9 1/2* 30 1/2* 76*
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.66* 1.62* 4.56* 7.10*
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’5″* 37* 24*

*Pro Day Figures

THE GOOD

– Solid first-step quickness and anticipation off the line of scrimmage
– Good overall athletic ability, shows up most in short-area burst
– Has experience with his hand in the dirt as well as standing up on the edge
– Has a few go-to moves in his pass-rush arsenal including a cross-chop, Euro step, and long arm/swim
– Very active hand fighter
– Solid sack and tackle production in college
– No notable injury history
– Good at keeping his eyes in the backfield and tracking down ball carriers through a scrum

THE BAD

– Very limited length, will get boxed out by rangy NFL tackles
– Difficulty disengaging from blocks once he gives up his chest
– Just adequate anchor against drive blocks in the run game; gets washed out
– Little evidence that he can drop into coverage
– Nine penalties against him in 2023
– Tries too much at times and moves himself way out of position rather than taking on a block head on
– Struggles to convert speed into power

BIO

– Three-star recruit out of Bishop Lynch H.S. in North Texas
– Twin brother and teammate of Gabriel Murphy
– Spent first three years at North Texas before transferring to UCLA
– Totaled 115 tackles, 65 solo tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, three passes defensed, four forced fumbles, and one defensive touchdown in college
– 28 college starts, including 14 at UCLA
–  Used all over the defensive front as an edge defender and an interior defensive lineman

TAPE BREAKDOWN

The best part of Murphy’s game is his use of hands. He is very active and has a solid arsenal of moves that he likes to use. His short arms hold him back a little bit here, and he has to work harder than others to land an impact move with his hands. He likes to use the Euro step cross chop, and also likes to build off his long arm into things like an arm over. Once he has a path to the quarterback, his short-area burst and closing speed are pretty good.

He packs enough power in his punch, but sometimes struggles to convert speed into power with his long arm. He seems to prefer going around blockers than through them. Once again, the lack of length does not help him here.

Against the run, he will turn his shoulders and hips and get washed out. His anchor doesn’t really hold up, and he gets blown back a fair amount against the run. The lower body and core strength could be the culprit.

Because he likes to go around blockers more than through them, he will sometimes dance a little too much and take himself way out of position. He will abandon his gap or lose contain trying to win a one-on-one.

CONCLUSION

Murphy is going to have a hard time finding a role at the NFL level. His tweener size and lack of length are going to make things hard for him. Longer NFL tackles are going to be a problem for him, and he doesn’t have the bend to turn the corner consistently to finish reps in the backfield.

He overall has a solid repertoire of pass-rush moves, and his athleticism and motor could be traits that develop into a rotational role on an NFL team. But he didn’t play much special teams in college and commits way too many penalties. He also isn’t reliable enough on run downs to keep him on the field.

Projection: Priority Free Agent
Depot Draft Grade: 6.0 – Undrafted Free Agent (PFA)
Games Watched: at Oregon State (2023), at USC (2023), at Arizona (2023)

