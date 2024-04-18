2024 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ohio State RB Miyan Williams

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Ohio State RB Miyan Williams.

#3 MIYAN WILLIAMS, RB, OHIO STATE – (SENIOR) 5084, 229 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Miyan Williams 5084, 229 9″ 28 5/8″ N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Big, bruising back with a stocky, compact frame

— Size and running style make him an effective runner between the tackles

— Can be a bowling ball in tight spaces, being difficult for the defense to bring down

— Often requires more than one defender to take him down when he gets his momentum going forward

— Has a nose for the end zone as a battering ram type of runner

— Builds speed quickly and can pull away from defenders in the open field

— Does a good job following his blocks and trusting his eyes on his cuts

— Hits the hole hard and decisively when he sees it open up

— Effective pass protector in the backfield who can hold his own against blitzing defenders

— Underrated pass catcher with good hands and impressive body control

THE BAD

— Lacks top-end speed and explosiveness at the position

— Often gets caught working to the corner, lacking the speed to beat defenders to the edge

— Isn’t very elusive in space due to his size and foot quickness

— Doesn’t get much more than what is blocked for him outside of running through tackles

— Wasn’t utilized heavily in the pass-catching department in college

— Had surgery for osteochondritis in his right knee this past season, sidelining him until training camp

BIO

— Senior prospect from Cincinnati

— Born Oct. 29, 2001 (age 22)

— Three-star recruit, according to Rivals

— Had 5,823 rushing yards and 68 touchdowns in high school

— Originally committed to Iowa State University before flipping to Ohio State

— Played in four games in 2020 and rushed 10 times for 64 yards

— Played as the backup to TreVeyon Henderson in 2021 and 71 had carries for 508 yards and three touchdowns while catching nine passes for 74 yards

— Played in a committee role with Henderson in 2022 and toted the rock 64 times for 497 yards and eight touchdowns and also caught four passes for 26 yards

— Ran for five touchdowns in one game against Rutgers in 2022

— Played in only six games in 2023 due to suffering from osteochondritis in his right knee, logging 19 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns along with two catches for 39 yards

— Said decision to declare for the draft was based on finishing his college degree

— Had a local Pro Day workout where he wore a Bengals practice jersey

— Third-team All-Big Ten (2022), Two-time Academic All-Big Ten (2021-22)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Miyan Williams is a short, compact runner who first made a name for himself playing his high school in Cincinnati, becoming a recruit who was sought after by plenty of college programs. He flipped his commitment from Iowa State to Ohio State and played his college ball for the in-state Buckeyes, serving in a backup role before working into a prominent rotational role in 2022. Williams then missed a good portion of the 2023 season after undergoing surgery to deal with osteochondritis in his right knee, putting him on track to be ready for rookie offseason activities and summer training camp.

When you pop in the tape on Williams, you see a short, stout, and stocky runner who can be a bowling ball between the tackles. He does a good job getting what’s blocked for him thanks to his vision and decisive running style, hammering it up the middle and fighting through contact with his low center of gravity. You see that on this run below against Penn State where Williams gets a crease and gets to the second level of the defense. Carrying multiple defenders with him after first contact, he picks up additional yardage at the end of the run.

When it comes to short-yardage and goal-line situations, Williams is the ideal back, acting like a battering ram when he sees the line to gain. Check out the clips below against Penn State as well as Indiana where we see Williams take the handoff with the goal line in sight. He fights to cross the plane, showing a blend of burst and vision to get to the hole as well as the strength to power through defenders attempting to stop him on his way to the score.

While Williams isn’t particularly known for being a speed back, he did have a couple of long runs at Ohio State. He does a great job finding the hole and hitting it hard, getting up to full speed once he reaches the second level of the defense to keep defenders from catching him. Here’s one example from last year against Rutgers in a game where Williams rushed for five touchdowns. He sees the seas parting in front of him and executes on a well-blocked assignment. Weaving through the line to get into the secondary, he takes it the distance from there, finishing with 70-yard house call.

Williams only caught 15 passes in his college career, so there isn’t a large resume when it comes to his status as a pass catcher. However, he has shown the chops to operate in that role when called upon, having natural hands as well as good body control to make tough catches along the sideline. Here’s one example against Indiana where we see Williams run the wheel route and get on top of the edge defender tasked with covering him. Reeling in the catch over the shoulder while toe-tapping his feet inbounds, he picks up the first down.

When it comes to pass protection, Williams is skilled at stopping blitzing defenders in their tracks thanks to his build, strength, and low center of gravity. He plays with a strong base and uses an impactful punch to stall the rush like you see in the clip below against the Nittany Lions, Williams stepping up and pushing the defender out of the pocket.

Still, Williams isn’t the fastest back out there and isn’t very shifty in the open field. In the clips below, you see Williams attempt to get the corner but can’t evade the tackler as well as on the screen play where he can’t make the defender miss in space.

CONCLUSION

Miyan Williams is a stocky, powerful runner between the tackles who has a nose for the end zone. He has the traits to contribute in the passing game at the NFL level but needs to show more consistency in that area as well as mask his athletic deficiencies when it comes to pure speed and evasiveness in the open field. He would fit best with a downhill running team that allows him to make one cut and get up the hole, serving best in a rotational/backup role to come in and wear down opposing defenses.

When coming up with a pro comparison for Williams, Samaje Perine came to mind as a back with similar bulk and athleticism. A fourth-round pick in 2017, he managed to rip off long runs in college at Oklahoma but was best known for his effectiveness as a power runner between the tackles while also possessing the pass-catching chops to make plays out of the backfield. Williams shouldn’t expect to get drafted where Perine went, especially coming off knee surgery, but he should be able to compete for a roster spot or practice squad spot if healthy and make contributions in a rotational role as a team’s short-yardage/goal-line hammer.

Projection: Late Day 3/UDFA

Depot Draft Grade: 6.9MED – Backup/Special Teamer (Fifth Round)

Games Watched: at Indiana (2023), vs Penn State (2023), vs Rutgers (2022)